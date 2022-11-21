ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MassLive.com

Hingham Apple Store: Police say items left after crash can be retrieved

In the chaos of Monday’s deadly car crash at a Hingham Apple Store, officials said members of the public left personal property behind in the store as they fled or were taken away for medical treatment. Apple employees have since collected those items and hope to return them to...
MassLive.com

Randy Adonoo identified as Worcester man killed in Bolton rollover crash

Authorities have identified Randy Adonoo as the 31-year-old Worcester man killed in a rollover crash on I-495 in Bolton Monday. Massachusetts State Police troopers from the Leominster barracks responded to the rollover crash at 10:35 a.m. Monday. An initial investigation into the crash revealed the 30-year-old Chicopee woman was driving...
BOLTON, MA
MassLive.com

Hazmat team responds to medical emergency scene after fentanyl found

A hazmat team responded to a medical emergency scene after there was an “unknown substance,” the Malden Police Department said in a statement. The Malden Police Department, fire department and ambulances services responded to the area of Quarry Lane in Malden for a medical emergency. The police department said officers found an “unknown white substance” in an apartment after arriving.
MALDEN, MA
MassLive.com

Hingham Apple store crash: Here’s what we know so far

Around 10:45 a.m. Monday, Hingham authorities received multiple 911 calls from the Derby St. Shopping plaza in Hingham reporting that a car that had driven through the fully-glass front of an Apple store that had already opened for business that morning. The SUV struck multiple people inside and outside of...
HINGHAM, MA
MassLive.com

Worcester man killed in 2-car rollover crash in Bolton

A 31-year old Worcester man is dead after a woman lost control of her car on I-495 in Bolton, struck his and caused both to swerve into the median and rollover, according to the Massachusetts State Police. State police troopers from the Leominster barracks responded to the rollover crash at...
BOLTON, MA
MassLive.com

3 men indicted for murder of 16-year-old Liedson Monteiro-Terry

Three men identified by investigators to be connected with the Sept. 4, 2021, murder of Brockton teenager Liedson Monteiro-Terry were indicted by a grand jury on Tuesday. Malik Cotton, 22, Angel Vasquez, 23, and Angel Colon, 23, were all indicted for one count of murder in the death of 16-year-old Monteiro-Terry, according to Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz’s office.
BROCKTON, MA
MassLive.com

Trial delayed for woman indicted in crash that killed Needham teens

A medical emergency that hospitalized Dania Antoine-Guiteau, a woman who is facing charges in connection with a 2018 crash that killed two Needham High School teenage girls, delayed closing arguments in her trial to Nov. 28. Dania Antoine-Guiteau, 52, of Wellesley, was indicted for manslaughter and negligent motor vehicle homicide...
NEEDHAM, MA
MassLive.com

Arrest warrant issued for Rafael Garcia-Rey in Lowell fatal shooting, officials say

Officials have announced that investigators have obtained an arrest warrant for a man who they believe was connected to a fatal shooting that occurred in Lowell last week. The arrest warrant is sent out for Rafael Garcia-Rey, 21, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said. Garcia is believed to have fatally shot Odogwu Ganobi of Lowell after a verbal altercation over a traffic dispute on Nov. 15.
LOWELL, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

