This is the Oldest City in MassachusettsTy D.Plymouth, MA
Dog-Friendly Fundraiser in Marshfield Announces Surprise GuestDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Thousands flock to Plymouth for America’s Hometown Thanksgiving ParadeLauren JessopPlymouth, MA
Boston Red Sox Address Team Need, Sign Free Agent PitcherOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Red Sox; Devers Getting Close To Contract ExtensionOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Barriers placed in front of Hingham Apple Store days after fatal crash
In the days after an SUV sped through an Apple Store in Hingham on Monday, killing one and injuring 20, barriers can now be seen between the storefront and the parking lot. WCVB showed footage of several ARX perimeters around the boarded-up, now-closed Apple Store. Like many shops, the Apple...
MassLive.com
Hingham Apple Store: Police say items left after crash can be retrieved
In the chaos of Monday’s deadly car crash at a Hingham Apple Store, officials said members of the public left personal property behind in the store as they fled or were taken away for medical treatment. Apple employees have since collected those items and hope to return them to...
Could a stalled bill have stopped deadly Hingham Apple Store crash?
From the parking lot of the Derby Street Shops plaza in Hingham, in front of the Barnes and Noble bookstore, it is a nearly straight shot to the plate glass windows that form the front of the Apple Store. That is the path that prosecutors say a 53-year-old driver took...
Hingham Apple Store defendant Bradley Rein says crash was accident, foot was stuck on gas
The man accused of crashing an SUV through the front window of an Apple Store in Hingham said his foot became stuck on the gas in the parking lot outside, and that he was unable to brake before his vehicle plowed into the store. Bradley Rein, 53, faces a charge...
Hingham Apple store crash: Bradley Rein arrested, charged with motor vehicle homicide
UPDATE: Hingham Apple Store defendant Bradley Rein says crash was accident, foot was stuck on gas. The driver of the SUV that crashed through the Hingham Apple store in the Derby St. plaza on Monday morning has been arrested, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz stated. Bradley Rein, 53, has...
Hingham Apple Store crash: Photos show scene of devastation
An SUV plowed through the glass front window of an Apple Store in Hingham on Monday morning, killing one person and injuring more than a dozen more before colliding with the store’s back wall, authorities said. Kevin Bradley, a 65-year-old New Jersey man, was pronounced dead at the scene,...
Hingham Apple store crash: Bradley Rein had prior drunk driving citation expunged
The 53-year-old Natick man charged in connection with the Hingham Apple store crash on Monday morning that killed one person and injured 20, had previously been issued a citation for drunk driving in the state of Vermont, prosecutors stated in Hingham District Court during an arraignment Tuesday morning. The incident,...
MassLive.com
Randy Adonoo identified as Worcester man killed in Bolton rollover crash
Authorities have identified Randy Adonoo as the 31-year-old Worcester man killed in a rollover crash on I-495 in Bolton Monday. Massachusetts State Police troopers from the Leominster barracks responded to the rollover crash at 10:35 a.m. Monday. An initial investigation into the crash revealed the 30-year-old Chicopee woman was driving...
Hingham Apple store crash: GoFundMe raises money for Kevin Bradley’s family
A GoFundMe is raising money for the family of the man killed after an SUV hit an Apple store in Hingham, also leaving at least 20 others injured. Kevin Bradley, 65, of New Jersey, was pronounced dead at the scene, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz stated. The GoFundMe is raising money for his family.
Hazmat team responds to medical emergency scene after fentanyl found
A hazmat team responded to a medical emergency scene after there was an “unknown substance,” the Malden Police Department said in a statement. The Malden Police Department, fire department and ambulances services responded to the area of Quarry Lane in Malden for a medical emergency. The police department said officers found an “unknown white substance” in an apartment after arriving.
Dozens of Worcester families evacuated on Thanksgiving after high rise fire
A fire blazed through a Worcester high rise on Laurel Street Thursday morning, forcing dozens of families to evacuate. Firefighters responded to a fire that started in an electrical room on the second floor at around 4 a.m., Boston 25 News reported. Photos shared on social media show firefighters entering 16 Laurel St., where the Plumley Village apartments are located.
Mass. woman charged with DUI manslaughter after Florida deputy dies
A sheriff’s deputy in Florida, who had just turned 23 years old and had served less than a year in law enforcement, was fatally struck by a suspected drunk driver from Massachusetts on Tuesday evening. The incident occurred about 8:45 p.m. on Nov. 22 when Deputy Christopher Taylor was...
Hingham Apple store crash: Here’s what we know so far
Around 10:45 a.m. Monday, Hingham authorities received multiple 911 calls from the Derby St. Shopping plaza in Hingham reporting that a car that had driven through the fully-glass front of an Apple store that had already opened for business that morning. The SUV struck multiple people inside and outside of...
Worcester man killed in 2-car rollover crash in Bolton
A 31-year old Worcester man is dead after a woman lost control of her car on I-495 in Bolton, struck his and caused both to swerve into the median and rollover, according to the Massachusetts State Police. State police troopers from the Leominster barracks responded to the rollover crash at...
3 men indicted for murder of 16-year-old Liedson Monteiro-Terry
Three men identified by investigators to be connected with the Sept. 4, 2021, murder of Brockton teenager Liedson Monteiro-Terry were indicted by a grand jury on Tuesday. Malik Cotton, 22, Angel Vasquez, 23, and Angel Colon, 23, were all indicted for one count of murder in the death of 16-year-old Monteiro-Terry, according to Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz’s office.
Trial delayed for woman indicted in crash that killed Needham teens
A medical emergency that hospitalized Dania Antoine-Guiteau, a woman who is facing charges in connection with a 2018 crash that killed two Needham High School teenage girls, delayed closing arguments in her trial to Nov. 28. Dania Antoine-Guiteau, 52, of Wellesley, was indicted for manslaughter and negligent motor vehicle homicide...
Closing arguments set for woman indicted in crash that killed Needham teens
Over four years after two Massachusetts residents were charged with negligent motor vehicle homicide and other charges in connection with a 2018 crash that killed two Needham High School teenage girls, a woman charged in the crash is set to appear in Norfolk Superior Court on Tuesday morning for closing arguments in the case.
Arrest warrant issued for Rafael Garcia-Rey in Lowell fatal shooting, officials say
Officials have announced that investigators have obtained an arrest warrant for a man who they believe was connected to a fatal shooting that occurred in Lowell last week. The arrest warrant is sent out for Rafael Garcia-Rey, 21, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said. Garcia is believed to have fatally shot Odogwu Ganobi of Lowell after a verbal altercation over a traffic dispute on Nov. 15.
Hundreds of Worcester residents need temporary housing after apartment fire
Worcester city officials said Thursday they are working to help find temporary lodging for hundreds of Plumley Village residents displaced by an early morning fire in the apartment building. The city’s Division of Emergency Management and City Manager Eric Batista’s office are “working closely with Plumley Village management to find...
Christopher Burns pleads not guilty to murder in Diamond Inn Bar shooting
Standing behind a door in Worcester Superior Court Wednesday, a Worcester man pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in connection with a shooting that killed two men outside of the Diamond Inn Bar on Grafton Street in December 2021. Christopher Burns, 37, was arraigned Wednesday on two counts of first-degree...
MassLive.com
