ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
crescentcitysports.com

Alcorn pushes past UNO, 65-56

LORMAN, Miss. – The New Orleans Privateers (1-3) got out to a hot start but could not hold off an Alcorn State Braves (2-3) charge in a 65-56 loss on Tuesday evening at the Davey L. Whitney Complex. HOW IT HAPPENED. With a seven-point lead out of the locker...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
crescentcitysports.com

No. 17 Southeastern welcomes No. 18 Idaho for FCS playoff matchup

No. 17/23 Southeastern (8-3) vs. No. 18/24 Idaho (7-4) | NCAA FCS Playoffs | First Round. Nov. 26, 2022 | 6 p.m. | Strawberry Stadium | Hammond, La. Television: ESPN+ (Announcers: Jack Benjamin, LaDarrin McLane) Radio: Kajun 107.1 FM, The Highway 104.7 FM, The Boss 103.7 FM/1400 AM (Announcers: Mark...
POCATELLO, ID
fox8live.com

LHSAA football state quarterfinals kickoff on Friday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We’ve hit the quarterfinal edition of the LHSAA football state playoffs. With a visit to the Caesars Superdome right around the corner, the matchups only get bigger. Arch Manning and the Newman Greenies hosts U-High on Friday night. The Catholic League has three schools left:...
BERWICK, LA
crescentcitysports.com

Cross helps Tulane past Rhode Island in Cayman Islands

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands – Kevin Cross jammed one in late in the second half to rally the Green Wave past a tough Rhode Island team 78-75 in the Cayman Islands Classic on Tuesday night. The junior scored 22 points, just one off his career high in the matchup....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Louisiana Sports Hall of Famer Ro Brown shares Bayou Classic memories

NEW ORLEANS — Fans of the Southern Jaguars and Grambling Tigers are preparing to pour into the Big Easy for Bayou Classic. There are a number of events happening this week leading up to the football game on Saturday afternoon. The rivalry between these Louisiana universities highlights the importance of HBCUs.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

Convention center employees threaten strike over working conditions

NEW ORLEANS – Sodexo food service employees from five major convention centers across the country have announced demands for improving working conditions and threatened that failure to meet the demands could result in strikes. Food service workers at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center have partnered with Unite Here Local 23 in New Orleans to […] The post Convention center employees threaten strike over working conditions appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wrkf.org

How the Creole Rebellion of 1841 led to the emancipation of more than 100 former slaves

This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. Here's what it featured:. Earlier this month marked 181 years since one of the most successful uprisings in American history. The Creole Rebellion of 1841 saw a mutiny on a slaving brig headed from Virginia to New Orleans, and eventually led to the emancipation of more than 100 formerly enslaved individuals. History Department Research Fellow at the University of Texas at Austin, Clifton Sorrell III tells us more about the significance of this important moment in history.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy