crescentcitysports.com
Men’s Basketball Late surge not enough for UNO to surpass The Citadel
NEW ORLEANS, La. – The University of New Orleans men’s basketball program had a late surge in the first half, but it was not enough to hold off the Citadel in a 72-65 loss Wednesday afternoon at Lakefront Arena. Jordan Johnson led UNO (1-3) with a season high...
crescentcitysports.com
Alcorn pushes past UNO, 65-56
LORMAN, Miss. – The New Orleans Privateers (1-3) got out to a hot start but could not hold off an Alcorn State Braves (2-3) charge in a 65-56 loss on Tuesday evening at the Davey L. Whitney Complex. HOW IT HAPPENED. With a seven-point lead out of the locker...
NOLA.com
New LHSAA format sets up some new-look playoff matchups in high school football
The high school football playoffs look a little different this year. A new format created by the LHSAA during the summer has created some unique playoff pairings, with schools from two different enrollment classifications facing each other for the same state championship. That is especially evident now as 13 local...
crescentcitysports.com
No. 17 Southeastern welcomes No. 18 Idaho for FCS playoff matchup
No. 17/23 Southeastern (8-3) vs. No. 18/24 Idaho (7-4) | NCAA FCS Playoffs | First Round. Nov. 26, 2022 | 6 p.m. | Strawberry Stadium | Hammond, La. Television: ESPN+ (Announcers: Jack Benjamin, LaDarrin McLane) Radio: Kajun 107.1 FM, The Highway 104.7 FM, The Boss 103.7 FM/1400 AM (Announcers: Mark...
fox8live.com
LHSAA football state quarterfinals kickoff on Friday
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We’ve hit the quarterfinal edition of the LHSAA football state playoffs. With a visit to the Caesars Superdome right around the corner, the matchups only get bigger. Arch Manning and the Newman Greenies hosts U-High on Friday night. The Catholic League has three schools left:...
crescentcitysports.com
Cross helps Tulane past Rhode Island in Cayman Islands
GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands – Kevin Cross jammed one in late in the second half to rally the Green Wave past a tough Rhode Island team 78-75 in the Cayman Islands Classic on Tuesday night. The junior scored 22 points, just one off his career high in the matchup....
WDSU
Louisiana Sports Hall of Famer Ro Brown shares Bayou Classic memories
NEW ORLEANS — Fans of the Southern Jaguars and Grambling Tigers are preparing to pour into the Big Easy for Bayou Classic. There are a number of events happening this week leading up to the football game on Saturday afternoon. The rivalry between these Louisiana universities highlights the importance of HBCUs.
Tulane vs. Cincinnati Prediction: Green Wave and Bearcats Meet for High-Stakes Showdown on Black Friday
Our college football experts predict, pick and preview the Tulane Green Wave vs. Cincinnati Bearcats American Athletic Conference (AAC) game, with kickoff time, TV channel and spread.
crescentcitysports.com
Scelfo, Allen claim Southland top honors while league-high 13 Lions earn All-SLC recognition
HAMMOND, La. – Led by Southland Conference Coach of the Year Frank Scelfo and SLC Offensive Lineman of the Year John Allen, the league champion Southeastern Louisiana University football program had a conference-best representation on the 2022 All-Southland Conference football teams released Wednesday by the league office. Scelfo was...
ladatanews.com
Scholars at G.W. Carver High School Led New Orleans in Academic Growth in 2021-22
Louisiana Department of Education officials released 2021-22 School Performance Scores this week. G.W. Carver High School took the top spot among all non-selective high schools in New Orleans in the magnitude of academic growth that students made across core subjects. Additionally, Carver students achieved higher ACT scores in 2021-22 than...
Convention center employees threaten strike over working conditions
NEW ORLEANS – Sodexo food service employees from five major convention centers across the country have announced demands for improving working conditions and threatened that failure to meet the demands could result in strikes. Food service workers at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center have partnered with Unite Here Local 23 in New Orleans to […] The post Convention center employees threaten strike over working conditions appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Rolling shootout ends on SUNO campus, prompts classes to end early
NEW ORLEANS — Southern University at New Orleans ended classes early on Wednesday afternoon after a shootout between two cars ended in a campus parking lot earlier in the day. According to a post on the university's verified Instagram account, the shooting happened around 10:55 a.m. in the Natural...
theadvocate.com
Five from Baton Rouge area, 1 from Belle Chase cited for rallying ducks, says LDWF
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries cited six people for alleged migratory game bird violations in St. James Parish. LDWF agents were on patrol Saturday when they saw Lance Relle, 25, of Belle Chasse, drive a pickup truck around a pond and firing a shotgun to scare ducks up as five other men hunted them.
Patti LaBelle stars in new Lifetime holiday movie, A New Orleans Noel
Grammy award winning singer Patty LaBelle, stars in the new Lifetime holiday movie "A New Orleans Noel." LaBelle will play, Loretta and her character was inspired by the New Orleans queen of pralines Loretta Harrison, who died from breast cancer earlier this year.
NOLA.com
United Cab, a New Orleans stalwart, is losing drivers and passengers. Is the end near?
The United Cab Co. depot in Central City looks exactly as you’d expect. Inside a red, sheet-metal headquarters building, surrounded by a parking lot, surrounded by barbed wire, Paul Bantoni, a cab driver for 40 years, sat on a wooden bench in a narrow waiting area where plastic signs dotted the walls.
NOLA.com
PJ Morton, the Wood Brothers and more music in New Orleans for the week after Thanksgiving
With many people suffering turkey hangovers and preoccupied with shopping, few touring acts will be in New Orleans the weekend after Thanksgiving. But if you’d like to work off some of that turkey in a music venue, here are some options. PJ MORTON. Friday, 8 p.m., The Fillmore. After...
NOLA.com
Hubig's Pies distribution slowly expands, adding more areas, stores as pursuit continues
It's been a little more than two weeks since Hubig's Pies made its long-awaited return, and production is beginning to ramp up and distribution of the pies back to stores is gradually expanding. Meanwhile, the hunt to find the pies amid sporadic availability and quick sell-outs has led to group...
wrkf.org
How the Creole Rebellion of 1841 led to the emancipation of more than 100 former slaves
This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. Here's what it featured:. Earlier this month marked 181 years since one of the most successful uprisings in American history. The Creole Rebellion of 1841 saw a mutiny on a slaving brig headed from Virginia to New Orleans, and eventually led to the emancipation of more than 100 formerly enslaved individuals. History Department Research Fellow at the University of Texas at Austin, Clifton Sorrell III tells us more about the significance of this important moment in history.
NOLA.com
Here’s what would happen if Mayor LaToya Cantrell were to leave office early
New Orleans’ next scheduled mayoral election isn’t until October 2025, but with the recall petition against Mayor LaToya Cantrell entering a locally unprecedented “recall by mail” phase — and recent Fox 8 investigations raising ethics questions about Cantrell — anything could happen between now and then.
WWL-TV
How 'Look At This F#@&in' Street' caught the eye of City Hall & the White House
NEW ORLEANS — We all know the feeling of hitting a massive pothole you just couldn’t avoid. Your whole car rattles and you’re not quite sure if you need a chiropractor, a whole new set of tires, or just to drop an "F bomb." Many curse words...
