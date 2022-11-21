Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Some of the Best Fried Chicken in Virginia Actually Comes from a Small Town Gas StationTravel MavenRoseland, VA
Jerry Falwell Jr's former pool attendant Giancarlo Granda has a Hulu documentary and also written a bookCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Yet Another Bed Bath & Beyond Store is Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLynchburg, VA
Related
WDBJ7.com
Community members providing gifts to senior citizens in need
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The ‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ program is in full swing across the Roanoke Valley and Lynchburg. Community members can sponsor a senior citizen in need this holiday season by buying a few gifts off their wish lists. A dozen trees are scattered around Roanoke and Lynchburg with the name of a senior and what they need.
WSLS
Crews responding to fire in Southeast Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE 8:20 a.m.:. According to the Roanoke Fire-EMS Facebook page at 3:13 a.m., Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched to the 400 block of Bullitt Ave SE for reports of a structure fire. When crews got to the scene, they saw the flames coming from an abandoned residence.
WDBJ7.com
Blue Ridge Fudge Lady to open café in Christiansburg
NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - The smell of fudge is in the air. The Blue Ridge Fudge Lady is set to open a new location in downtown Christiansburg. Robin Burdette is known as the Fudge Lady. She is walking into a sweet new beginning with a new cafe. Through...
wfxrtv.com
Abandoned house catches fire in Roanoke Thursday morning
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Fire-EMS says they responded to an abandoned house for a structure fire early on Thursday morning. Firefighters say the incident happened at 3:13 a.m. in the 400 block of Bullitt Avenue Southeast. When firefighters arrived at the scene they say fire had spread throughout the house and it took an hour to bring the flames under control.
WDBJ7.com
Church delivers hundreds of meals to first responders working on Thanksgiving
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke Valley church donated hundreds of meals to first responders working on Thanksgiving. Fellowship Community Church fed more than 700 people throughout this week with its annual Operation Turkey Drop. Community members and businesses donated stuffing, mashed potatoes, bread and desserts. Wildwood Smokehouse provided the...
WSLS
Fashions for Evergreens returns to Hotel Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – Hotel Roanoke’s popular holiday tradition returned Thursday. This year, more than 25 organizations and businesses are participating in Fashions for Evergreens. The beautiful trees on display are part of the annual tree decorating contest. It’s free to the public but visitors can donate to vote...
WDBJ7.com
Fire destroys Bedford County home
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Bedford County home was destroyed in a fire Wednesday morning, according to the Bedford Fire Department. Crews say they responded at 6:49 a.m. to the 2200 block of Bold Branch Rd and found the home heavily engulfed in flames. Crews got the fire under...
WSLS
‘It’s a new beginning’: D.R. Music Store reopens in Vinton
VINTON, Va. – Owners of D.R. Music Store in Vinton are pleased to reopen after a fire destroyed the business in July. “It’s a new beginning,” Rhonda Wray, co-owner of D.R. Music store, said. Rhonda and her husband Donnie owned the D.R. Music Store and said they...
Smith Mountain Eagle
Fire destroys Huddleston house
A two-story wood-frame house in Huddleston collapsed in a fire Thursday, Nov. 17. The Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department (Company 7), Saunders Volunteer Fire Department (Company 10), Bedford Fire Department (Company 1), Squad 7, Bedford County Fire and Rescue (BCOFR) Medic 14-13, and BCOFR (County 10) were dispatched to Ashwell Ridge Drive for report of a residential structure fire. The Fire Marshals Office also responded.
WDBJ7.com
Crowds come out for 3rd annual “Battle of the Badges” in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Robert Flood first brought a charity basketball game to the community while he was working at Lincoln University in Missouri. Then three years ago, he brought the “Battle of the Badges” charity basketball game to the Lynchburg community. “We didn’t do it during COVID,...
WSLS
Businesses across Southwest Virginia prepare for Small Business Saturday
ROANOKE, Va. – Downtown Roanoke is open for business, and business owners like Dev Oli are hoping you’ll shop small this Saturday. “That’s like a festival for small businesses,” said Oli, who owns Serenity Treasures. They sell handmade and unique gifts from all over the world.
WHSV
Waynesboro area ministry opens cold weather shelter
FISHERVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Area Refuge Ministry (WARM) has its shelter doors open wide. The cold weather shelter is starting back at square one, but the ministry is committed to have 35 beds for 20 solid weeks to help those in need. “Homelessness in our area, and throughout...
WDBJ7.com
Kids participate in Fun Run inside Danville’s Otterbots stadium
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Otterbots partnered with Danville Public Schools to host a Children’s Fun Run Thursday morning. Before the adults’ Turkey Trot 5K race began, kids had a race of their own. Kids 12 and under got to take a lap around the warning track...
WSLS
Traffic jam on I-81S in Roanoke County cleared
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. The scene of this traffic jam has been cleared, according to VDOT. A traffic jam has led to delays on I-81S in Roanoke County, according to VDOT. Authorities say traffic is backed up for about 4.5 miles at the 137 mile marker.
WHSV
Augusta County couple recovers together after motorcycle accident
WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - Andrew and Kristy Mackenzie met in 1984. “Oh gosh, When I saw him I just had this feeling. The way he looked at me and the way I looked at him, it was just amazing,” Kristy Mackenzie explained. By 1985 they were married. Over...
WDBJ7.com
Danville Parks and Recreation to host annual Luminary Trail walk
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Parks and Recreation is hosting its annual Luminary Trail Walk next week. The Riverwalk Trail will be filled with Christmas lights and carolers singing holiday songs from the Main Street Plaza to the Community Market. The Luminary Trail Walk will take place December 2 from...
WSLS
Rookie’s coming to Lynchburg’s River Ridge Mall
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg residents will soon see a sweet new development in River Ridge Mall. Rookie’s will be coming to River Ridge Mall in Lynchburg, making it the second location in the area. The first Lynchburg shop opened in Sept. of 2021, as we reported. According to...
chathamstartribune.com
Gretna Dollar General reopens after being closed by fire marshal
The Dollar General in Gretna reopened today after being closed by the fire marshal. The Pittsylvania County fire marshal and community development code official closed the store after receiving numerous complaints on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 18-19 and after the fire marshal investigated, according to Pittsylvania County Director of Public Safety Christopher Key.
WSLS
Mill Mountain Star in Roanoke turns 73 years old
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s time to celebrate the iconic Roanoke Star. On Wednesday, the Roanoke Star turned 73 years old. The iconic landmark that gave the Star City its nickname was first lit in 1949. The 88-foot-tall structure is the largest free-standing man-made star in the world. It...
WSET
Bedford Co. Sheriff's Office announces first K9 team in VA to certify new 'Hound Test'
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — On Thursday, November 4th the Bedford County Sheriff's Office announced that Sergeant Hall and K9 Hoover were the first K9 team in Virginia to certify on the new North American Police Work Dog Association "Hound Test". According to deputies, the team traveled to Florida where...
Comments / 1