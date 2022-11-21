JoJo Siwa Says She Hasn’t Spoken to Candace Cameron Bure: ‘I Don’t Think We Ever Will Again’

Not making up any time soon. JoJo Siwa addressed her lingering drama with Candace Cameron Bure while attending Elton John ‘s final U.S. tour date in L.A. on Sunday (Nov. 20).

JoJo Siwa Slams Candace Cameron Bure For 'Hurtful' Exclusion of LGBTQ Characters at Her New Network

“We have not [talked], and I don’t think we ever will again,” the Nickelodeon alum told People after calling the older actress out for her recent anti-LBGTQ+ comments involving her move from Hallmark to the Great American Family network.

“That’s what’s f—ed up,” Siwa continued. “You not liking gay marriage, do your thing girl. You being religious, do your thing girl. Of course, I would want everybody to do what they want to do. But to purposely exclude someone because of who they love, that’s sh—y.”

The latest beef between Siwa and Bure follows the one-time Dance Moms star referring to the latter as the “ rudest celebrity [she’s] met ” as part of a TikTok challenge last July. That revelation then turned into a public back-and-forth between the two, including a phone conversation that quickly devolved into a case of she said-she said .

At Sir Elton’s show, Siwa also reflected on how she’s come into her own as a prominent voice in the LGBTQ + community. “As I’m getting older, I’m starting to realize what an impact I really do get to have,” she said. “I think that’s a really cool position to be in. I am being honest and maybe being a little disruptive to somebody’s life, but it’s what I believe in. And so to have good people stand behind you with it felt really nice.”