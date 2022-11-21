ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dothan, AL

Suspect identified in Dothan double murder, DPD

By Richard Everett
WMBB
WMBB
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34hH2v_0jIxoBoa00

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—During an investigation into the double murder of two Dothan women, police have identified a teenage suspect, per Dothan Police Department

According to a Dothan Police Press Release, the suspect has been identified as Vincent Lamar Oliver Jr.,14, of Dothan.

Oliver is wanted for two counts of capital murder.

He has been accused of the murders of 21-year-old Jasmine Danielle Bean, and 20-year-old Ja’Lexius Lashon Wells.

Bean and Wells were both shot to death in a Dothan home Sunday Night. Police believe there was a gathering at the home.

Police say Oliver has active juvenile pickup orders of Attempted Assault First Degree and one count of Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Vehicle, both of which occurred in July 2022.

Per a court order, no additional information on Oliver can be released.

Stay with WDHN for updates.

Dothan Police Department Press Release:

On Sunday, November 20, 2022, at approximately 8:04 p.m., the Dothan Police Department responded to the 200 block of Fifth Avenue for a report of two people being shot. It was confirmed two female victims were deceased from gunshot wounds.

The victims have been identified as 21-year-old Jasmine Danielle Bean, and 20-year-old Ja’Lexius Lashon Wells, both of Dothan.

During the investigation we have developed a suspect who is a juvenile. Due to Alabama juvenile privacy laws, we are typically not allowed to release juvenile information. However, the courts have issued an order allowing the suspect’s information to be released to the public due to the interest of public safety.

The suspect is identified as Vincent Lamar Oliver Jr., 14 years old of Dothan. Oliver Jr. is wanted for two counts of Capital Murder related to the shooting last night.

Oliver also has active juvenile pickup orders for two counts of Attempted Assault First Degree and one count of Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Vehicle which occurred in July 2022. Oliver Jr. has been sought by authorities since that time. Per the court order, no further information related to Oliver can be released.

Anyone who has information related to the whereabouts of Oliver Jr. is asked to please call the Dothan Police Department at 334-615-3000. If you would like to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 334-793-7000. The Dothan Police Department will stringently guard and protect the identities of all those who wish to help in an anonymous capacity

Dothan Police Department Press Release
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35OeGL_0jIxoBoa00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Npcvl_0jIxoBoa00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48hiSv_0jIxoBoa00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kvCfW_0jIxoBoa00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0giMkY_0jIxoBoa00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X1tkc_0jIxoBoa00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdhn.com

Dothan woman arrested, accused of identity theft, DPD

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—After a lengthy investigation, a Dothan woman has been arrested and accused of felony identity theft, per the Dothan Police Department. Lauren Melissa Tillery, 35, of Dothan, has been arrested and charged with nine counts of identity theft and three counts of alias writ of arrest. According...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Chipley felon arrested following multiple unit police chase

BONIFAY, Fla. (WTVY) - A Chipley man was taken into custody today following a motorcycle chase involving many Wiregrass area law enforcement agencies. The driver of the motorcycle was identified as Buford Glen Goddin, 35, of Chipley, Florida. Upon his arrest, Goddin was found to have numerous felony charges from...
CHIPLEY, FL
wdhn.com

Teenage suspect in custody, accused of Dothan double murder, DPD

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— Dothan police have confirmed that the teenage suspect accused of the double murder on Sunday has been arrested. According to a Dothan Police Press Release, Vincent Lamar Oliver Jr. has been arrested and charged as a juvenile on two counts of capital murder. He will be...
DOTHAN, AL
wvtm13.com

Police: Alabama teen sought in killing of 2 women

DOTHAN, Ala. — Authorities in southeast Alabama are searching for a 14-year-old boy in the shooting deaths of two women who were found dead inside a home. Police say the youth is wanted on two counts of capital murder in the deaths of 20-year-old Jasmine Danielle Bean and 21-year-old Ja’Lexius Lashon Wells. All three people are from Dothan.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Double murder suspect caught

City of Enterprise to build state of the art recreation center. Enterprise took the first steps in a $30 million project that will change recreational opportunities in the city. Enterprise Fire Department offers Thanksgiving cooking safety tips. Updated: 2 hours ago. The Enterprise Fire Department offered up some important tips...
ENTERPRISE, AL
wtvy.com

Shooting suspect in custody

City of Enterprise to build state of the art recreation center. Enterprise took the first steps in a $30 million project that will change recreational opportunities in the city. Enterprise Fire Department offers Thanksgiving cooking safety tips. Updated: 2 hours ago. The Enterprise Fire Department offered up some important tips...
ENTERPRISE, AL
wdhn.com

Single-vehicle crash kills one in Pike County

TROY, Ala. (WDHN) — A man from Montgomery County was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday evening. Clinton Davis Lindsey, 42, of Mathews was pronounced dead at the scene after his 2003 Toyota Tacoma left the roadway and overturned. ALEA says Lindsey was not wearing a seatbelt at the...
PIKE COUNTY, AL
luvernejournal.com

Crenshaw County jury acquits Morrow on charges dating back 22 years

A Crenshaw County jury acquitted Robby Glen Morrow, of Troy, on charges dating back more than 20 years. The jury handed down the decision after four days of trial, finding Morrow not guilty of one count of rape in the first degree, two counts of sexual abuse in the first degree, and three counts of enticing a child for immoral purposes.
CRENSHAW COUNTY, AL
villages-news.com

Alabama man jailed after allegedly attacking female companion during road trip

An Alabama man was arrested after allegedly attacking his female companion during a road trip. Nathan Eleazar McKee, 32, of Midland City, Ala. had been arguing with the woman when they stopped to refuel at about 4 p.m. Sunday at the Pilot station on State Road 44 in Wildwood, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He threatened to leave her behind if she did not stop arguing with him.
MIDLAND CITY, AL
WCTV

Crash in Jackson County, 16-year-old seriously injured

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A 16-year-old girl is seriously hurt after being involved in a crash on Sunday night in Jackson County. According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, four teenage girls were driving in a sedan on State Road 164, just west of Smokey Road, when the 15-year-old driver lost control.
PANAMA CITY, FL
wtvy.com

2 Wiregrass men arrested after Facebook sting

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office released the names and mugshots of two men arrested after a “covert Facebook operation.”. Officials say David “Tony” McCall of Malvern and Michael Glazier of Hartford were arrested in Geneva County for transmitting material harmful to minors, and obscene communication - using a computer to seduce solicit, or lure a child or person believed to be a child.
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

More on why Alabama AG is taking on Wiregrass murder case

OZARK, Ala (WDHN)— Monday we learn more about why the state’s most powerful law officer has taken on one of the most high-profile murder cases in the Wiregrass. Attorney General Steve Marshall and Assistant Attorney General Jimmy L. Thomas has joined the prosecution of Coley Lewis McCraney, who is accused of killing teenagers Tracie Hawlett and J.B Beasley in the summer of 1999.
DALE COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Son speaks out about defending his mother in Dothan shooting

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Christopher Martin is still traumatized after coming to the defense of his mother when he says her ex-boyfriend invaded their home Tuesday morning. “It’s even hard going back in the hallway I can still replay the shooting, the calamity that happened, and all the stuff prior to what was going on,” Martin said.
DOTHAN, AL
WJHG-TV

Sneads man in critical condition after Jackson County crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A driver is in critical condition after troopers say he was ejected from his vehicle in an accident. On Monday afternoon, Florida Highway Patrol responded to a crash scene on Messer Road at State Road 69. According to officials, a 36-year-old Sneads man was driving...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Altha community holds memorial for plane crash victims

ALTHA, Fla. (WMBB) – Friends and family of Randy McCroan and Steave Mears Jr. met Wednesday morning at the Calhoun County Airport to honor their legacies. The Altha community met at an oak tree planted on the spot where the two men died in a plane crash on May 3rd. The victim’s families unveiled a […]
ALTHA, FL
WMBB

Satsuma ‘Farm Day’ returns in North Jackson Co. Saturday

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Around a century ago, Jackson County was considered the satsuma capital of the world, before all the trees died in a freeze. As the crops have recovered, a local farmer decided to host her first ever ‘Farm Day’ in 2021, welcoming people to come and pick their own satsumas and […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

WMBB

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy