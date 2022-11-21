ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, SD

Minnesota man faces multiple traffic, drug charges after bags of cocaine found in vehicle

By Watertown Public Opinion
 3 days ago

A Minnesota man is facing multiple drug-related charges after a traffic stop on Friday where several small baggies of cocaine were found.

Hector Simental, 30, of Haley Falls, Minn., was arrested following a traffic stop made south of Watertown at 10:28 p.m., according to a news release from the Codington County Sheriff's Office.

Simental was eastbound on 20th Avenue Southeast near 17th Street Southeast going 67 miles per hour, when the deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop. While the deputy was catching up to the vehicle, it passed two other motorists and continued at a high rate of speed, the release said.

The vehicle came to a stop on 15th Avenue Southeast, and the driver was identified as Simental, whose driver's license status was revoked. The deputy observed an open alcohol container near the driver's seat of the vehicle, but standardized field sobriety tests were conducted, and it was determined that Simental was not under the influence, according to the sheriff's office.

A vehicle search revealed over 25 grams of cocaine packaged into several small baggies, a scale, unidentified pill capsules and a small amount of marijuana, said the release.

Simental was booked at the Codington County Detention Center and charged with: possession controlled substance, distribution of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana two ounces or less, possession of drug paraphernalia, open container, possession of revoked driver's license, driving while revoked and speeding.

