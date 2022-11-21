Read full article on original website
WBAY Green Bay
SMALL TOWNS: Little Chute welcomes five new women-owned businesses
LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - After sitting vacant for well over a year, Main Street Plaza in downtown Little Chute is bustling once again. And it’s thanks in big part to five new business owners - all women. This week in Small Towns, a closer look at their unique...
wapl.com
Starlite Club in Kaukauna is shutting its doors
The Starlite Club in Kaukauna is closing its doors. The supper club and banquet hall says their final day in business will be December 19th. Starlite plans a “farewell party” for patrons on the 17th, which will mark its 50th anniversary. The Realm of Darkness haunted house will...
seehafernews.com
New Manitowoc Visitors Center
Visit Manitowoc has announced the opening of its new visitor information center and office at 824 S 8th Street in downtown Manitowoc on Wednesday, November 23. To celebrate the milestone for the City of Manitowoc’s official Destination Marketing Organization, Visit Manitowoc is inviting the public into the new space for the 34th Annual Lakeshore Holiday Parade. From 4:30 – 7:30 pm that evening, residents and visitors alike can see Manitowoc’s official visitor information center, enjoy hot cocoa, Visit Manitowoc cookies, and tasty treats, and warm up during the parade.
wxerfm.com
Prescribed Burn Expected at North Point in Sheboygan
A fire on Sheboygan’s shoreline is expected within the next few days. That’s not a prediction, but a plan by the Department of Public Works. The site is the bluff which rises above North Point’s rocky outcrop which has become overgrown with invasive species and, over time, has built up an abundance of woody debris that will be burnt, helping to both reduce the debris and kill remaining shrubs. After the burn, seeding and planting of native plants such as milkweed will help restore native cover.
Thousands line the streets during 34th annual Lakeshore Holiday Parade
Thousands of people lined the streets of downtown Manitowoc for the 34th annual Lakeshore Holiday Parade.
Downtown Manitowoc cafe gives out over 250 free Thanksgiving meals
Susie Kay's Cafe in downtown Manitowoc served around 256 free Thanksgiving meals and desserts. It's the fourth year they've given out the dinners.
wearegreenbay.com
Neenah holiday tradition to return on December 2
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The holiday season is in full swing throughout northeast Wisconsin, especially in Neenah, where a popular local event is scheduled for December. A Very Neenah Christmas, presented by Community First Credit Union, is set for Friday, December 2, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The...
wearegreenbay.com
Customers fill grocery stores searching for last-minute Thanksgiving favorites
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As Thanksgiving approaches, lines at grocery stores are becoming more crowded than usual. Shopper Mary Williams says she does not mind last-minute shopping to serve her family. “I like some of that, a little bit of that hustle and bustle. I decided at the...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | Hidden message found at Regner Park bath house in West Bend, WI
West Bend, WI – A search is underway for the former lifeguards who etched a message in the brickwork of the fireplace at the Regner Park bath house. According to site supervisor Bruce Wenninger, the writing dates to September 1, 1976.
Fox11online.com
Pulaski area bonfire victim is making progress on this Thanksgiving Day
(WLUK) -- One of the most severely burned victims in a Shawano County bonfire explosion six weeks ago is sharing the progress he is making this Thanksgiving. Brandon Brzeczkowski's family has been sharing updates with us throughout his recovery. He is one of about 60 people who were at the bonfire that left many in attendance with burns after a partially filled drum of diesel fuel was rolled into the fire, causing it to explode.
seehafernews.com
John Michael Kohler Arts Center Receives Grant
The John Michael Kohler Arts Center in Sheboygan, Wis., announced today that it has received a $1 million grant from Ruth Foundation for the Arts. The grant will support general operations such as exhibition and programming development, artist commissions, and digital-asset management systems. The award comes from Ruth Arts’ newly...
WBAY Green Bay
Downtown Appleton’s Christmas Parade: Extra security and Peace on Earth
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The 51st Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade is expected to draw up to 80,000 people along its route, and for many paradegoers it’s a family tradition. The crowd grew considerably by 6 p.m., with people packed shoulder-to-shoulder along College Avenue and families staking their viewing spots...
Two Wisconsin Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S
Here's where you can find them.
seehafernews.com
Paws Up Pet Rescue
This year’s Seehafer Broadcasting Giving Tree Recipient is Paws Up Pet Rescue. Based in Manitowoc and Sheboygan Counties, this a foster based rescue organization that helps pets in need, not only in our area but throughout the state. Paws Up Pet Rescue does take in local, owner surrender animals along with high kill shelters if a right fit can be found.
WBAY Green Bay
Cats left outside in carriers freeze to death
Gay bars are meant to be a safe space for LGBTQ+ community. The Napalese Lounge says police reached out after the Colorado shooting to say officers would increase patrols in the area. Updated: 8 minutes ago. Businesses catering to the LGBTQ+ community are taking a closer look at their security...
seehafernews.com
Peters Pantry Continues to Help Those in Need
Manitowoc’s Peter’s Pantry has been serving county residents in need for over 36 years now. For most of those 3-plus decades, the food pantry has operated out of a former small grocery distribution center at South 21st and Franklin Streets. As Director Woody Shulander says, they “started with very humble beginnings.” Back in those days, it started in people’s garages helping other families. Then it went into the church basement and expanded all along the way.
WBAY Green Bay
Abandoned cats, kitten found frozen to death in Oshkosh
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Area Humane Society is asking people not to abandon animals, especially in the cold, after 7 cats were left outside in a cage and froze to death. “Our neighboring business came over in a panic,” Jessica Miller recalled. Miller, the executive director at...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Mayor Invites Everyone to Tonight’s Annual Holiday Parade
Everyone is invited to downtown Manitowoc tonight for the annual Holiday Parade. There will be numerous floats all celebrating the Thanksgiving and Christmas season. Mayor Justin Nickles told us all the details. “It starts at 6:30 in downtown Manitowoc,” he explained. “Just remember that the first few blocks of the parade on Washington Street are the sensory sensitive zone. We won’t have the bells and whistles and bands for folks who have sensory sensitive issues.”
CBS 58
Fond du Lac man pronounced dead following brief police road pursuit
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A police pursuit on CTH C near U.S. Highway 151 ended with a fatality on Thursday, Nov. 24. A report from the Dodge County Sheriff's Office details a scene at around 1:20 a.m. Thursday morning where a car driven by a 21-year-old man was speeding in the Township of Trenton, which is around three miles south of Waupun.
doorcountydailynews.com
Community throws support behind Kewaunee family
A Green Bay family with Kewaunee County ties injured south of Kewaunee last Friday night is getting some vital support in their time of need. The incident occurred when Matt Wensel drove his car into a tractor on State Highway 42 near its intersection with County J. The accident sent Wensel and his two young sons to the hospital. Wensel and one of his sons, Brantley, were discharged from the hospital on Saturday. Wensel’s second son, Jay, was airlifted to a children’s hospital in Milwaukee, where he remains in the pediatric intensive care unit. GoFundMe organizer Brittany Bennett has known Jay and Brantley’s mother, Brittany Schleis, for over 20 years and sprang into action when she heard who was involved in the crash. She says the family, friends, and neighbors hope “Jay Bird” makes it through okay.
