PAD responds to overcrowding at Fulton County’s jail; Communication app for children now available in South Africa; The Healthcare Georgia Foundation receives $9 million donation

wabe.org
Local pediatrician urges parents to take precautions as respiratory viruses rise amid holiday season
One of Atlanta’s top pediatric physicians is encouraging parents to be proactive this holiday season as respiratory viruses are on the rise. “I am concerned with traveling and mixing of people, we may, we may see more infections, “said Dr. Andi Shane, the chief of the division of pediatric infectious diseases at Emory University School of Medicine and medical director of infectious disease at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.
wabe.org
'IllumiNights: A Chinese Lantern Festival' returns to Zoo Atlanta with new sculptures
Last year, Zoo Atlanta lit up the winter season in spectacular fashion with the first-ever “IllumiNights: A Chinese Lantern Festival.” Artists created beautiful, larger-than-life light sculptures from the HanArt Culture production company. The festival is open to the public again and runs through Jan. 18. “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes was joined via Zoom by Jennifer Smith, Zoo Atlanta’s vice president of strategic partnerships and initiatives, to talk more about this season’s lovely light display.
wabe.org
Atlanta-based personal chef shares healthy Thanksgiving recipes
An Atlanta-based chef says Thanksgiving dinner is always about the side dishes and the desserts. Chef Terrel, a guest on Tuesday’s edition of “Closer Look,” told show host Rose Scott that her love for cooking and mixing ingredients, making dressing, started when she was five years old.
