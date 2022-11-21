Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NY Offering $50,000 For Help Solving Shooting Of 2 NeighborsStill UnsolvedNew York City, NY
Dirt Bikers Beat Man to Death in Road Rage IncidentBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade May Feature Cannabis Brand CookiesWilliam DavisNew York City, NY
NYC Migrants: Families With Children Spend Freezing Night Outside Waiting for ICE AppointmentAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
The richest person in New JerseyLuay RahilSaddle River, NJ
Related
A little taller and with 40 affordable housing units, another Journal Square high-rise heads for planning board review
A gleaming high-rise proposed to replace the C.H. Martin store in Journal Square has grown since it was initially introduced and would now include more than three dozen affordable housing units after initially being proposed with none, the developer says in documents submitted to the Jersey City Planning Board. Since...
hudsoncountyview.com
N.J. group names Jersey City’s Newark Ave Pedestrian Plaza ‘Municipal Project of the Year’
The New Jersey Society of Municipal Engineers has named the Newark Avenue Pedestrian Plaza in Jersey City the “Municipal Project of the Year.”. “On behalf of the society, we commend Paul Russo, PE, on his outstanding work on the Newark Avenue Pedestrian Project and his first place honor,” NJSME Executive Director Matthew Halpin said in a statement.
Bayonne increases parking violation fees, among other changes
Bayonne is ushering in more changes to parking, the most notable being an increase to many fines for violations. The City Council adopted four ordinances and introduced another two relating to parking at its November meeting. This followed the adoption of two ordinances in October, related to the clarification of the industrial zoning parking requirement and the removal of the fee schedule that could be paid if there was a parking deficiency for buildings in certain zoning districts.
Hudson Reporter
New Jersey Turnpike Expansion Project, now costing $10 billion, assailed by Hudson residents
Members of the public spoke and shared their collective concerns for over 90 minutes in opposition to the proposed Turnpike expansion project at a meeting held by the New Jersey Turnpike Authority. The original draft of the project submitted by the New Jersey Turnpike Authority and the NJ Department of...
Another Price Increase For New York City Commuters Coming From New Jersey
I know you are sick and tired of these price increase announcements but I'd rather give you all the information rather versus you finding out the hard way. If you work remotely, this news will not apply to you. If you are one of those city commuters, buckle up. According...
newjerseylocalnews.com
Newark’s Allies of Baraka Dispute the Implications of the City’s Voter Turnout in 2022.
This Op-Ed responds to New Jersey Globe articles assessing Newark voting participation and comparing Maplewood, Millburn, and South Orange. New Jersey is accelerating toward 2025. New Jersey insiders are known for favoring favorites and bullying rivals. This strategy is predictable and old. One example is the recent attempt to criticize Mayor Ras Baraka for low attendance in safe contests.
Water main break impacts customers, traffic in Hoboken
"I know the situation is making it difficult for many on this Thanksgiving but I thank residents for their patience," Hoboken's mayor tweeted.
SILive.com
How much more would Staten Islanders pay under proposed Port Authority toll increases?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Proposed toll increases on Staten Island’s three Port Authority bridges -- the Goethals Bridge, Bayonne Bridge and Outerbridge Crossing -- could cost borough residents big next year, depending on how frequently they’re driving to New Jersey. Last week, the Port Authority proposed increasing the...
Thanksgiving has extra meaning this year for residents of this Jersey City apartment building
The Thanksgiving feast came a day early, but when you’ve been waiting two years to host it, why not get a head start?. As folks gathered around roast turkey, ham and potatoes Wednesday, it was an opportunity to celebrate much more than a national holiday. It was the marking of a new era for the Bergenview building where they live, which now has upgraded units offering each formerly homeless resident a truly independent living experience and amenities like the community room where they gathered to eat.
Hudson Reporter
Get ‘vaxxed for the holidays’ at Bayonne City Hall
Bayonne is hosting a “Vax for the Holidays” event at City Hall in December. The city will offer COVID-19 vaccines to those eligible at City Hall at 630 Avenue C on Tuesday, December 13 from 1 to 4 p.m. The event, which is free, is in conjunction with...
bkreader.com
Bed-Stuy Residents Are Calling for Accountability Around Dangler Mansion
Bed-Stuy community members have compiled a list of demands following the demolishment of The Jacob Dangler Mansion, reports Carib News. The list is directed towards the Landmarks Preservation Commission (LPC), the New York City Department of Buildings, the Mayor’s Office, and developer Tomer Erlich. Despite repeated community organizing since...
New Jersey Globe
Few changes in Union County after seven seats flip between parties
Seven municipal seats in Union County flipped in 2022, with Republicans making a one-seat gain across the county after voters in Berkeley Heights, Cranford, Kenilworth, Roselle Park and Summit transferred governing body seats from one party to another. Union County remains solidly Democratic, with Democrats easily winning three seats on...
Spotlight: Essex County woman becomes one of the most successful entrepreneurs in New Jersey
Bayoh, who escaped the civil war in her native country of Liberia when she was 13, has mission of bringing high quality food and services to urban communities.
mediafeed.org
500 trucks pass through this Newark intersection every hour. Kids are paying the price
Air pollution has decreased in the U.S. over the past decade — but not everyone is breathing easier. People of color, regardless of income, are exposed to higher levels of air pollution than the U.S. population as a whole. And children living in neighborhoods where thousands of trucks rumble through on a daily basis face twice the risk of developing asthma from pollution exposure compared to kids in a different part of town.
A small gem, the bridge, now barricaded, has become an eyesore engulfed by a mystery — why has it taken so long for a new walkway to be installed?
The blame perhaps lies less with Montclair and more with bureaucratic entanglements stretching from Trenton to Washington, said Schlager, citing an update from the township’s director of Community Services and Public Works that was relayed to her. The update, Schlager said, lays out a fitful trail of starts and...
Local activists log a victory in Newark’s Ironbound
Plans for sludge treatment plant withdrawn, would have added to region’s environmental stress. Ironbound neighborhood activists, it appears, have stopped the sludge. Nearly two years after plans were announced for a controversial sewage-handling facility to be built in Newark, the developer announced last week that it was abandoning the project.
cityandstateny.com
New York City will cut some of its 21,000 vacant government positions
New York City is planning to reduce the roughly 21,000 vacant positions across city agencies – but not by hiring alone. A letter from Budget Director Jacques Jiha, first reported by Politico New York, ordered most city agencies to reduce their city-funded vacant positions as of Oct. 31 by half.
metroairportnews.com
Newark Public Schools Launches Aviation Program with Aviation Institute of Maintenance
The Newark Board of Education (NBOE) approved a strategic partnership with the Aviation Institute of Maintenance (AIM) of Teterboro, New Jersey. AIM is certified by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and annually graduates hundreds of aviation maintenance technicians. NBOE students will be allowed to start coursework in this high-demand field involving aircraft systems that can lead to careers as aircraft mechanics, avionics technicians, and aircraft inspectors. “The district continues to identify sectors with critical labor shortages and partners with industry professionals to provide programs and opportunities today, preparing our students for careers tomorrow,” announced Superintendent Roger León.
Newark's Mayor Baraka Announces First Four Community Organizations To Participate In Neighborhood Investment Program
(NEWARK, NJ) -- On November 22, 2022, Mayor Ras J. Baraka announced that the Municipal Council authorized $731,505 in funding for four initiatives to strengthen Newark's commercial corridors and help small businesses recover from the effects of COVID-19. The Neighborhood Investment Program, administered by the Department of Economic and Housing Development (EHD), is part of Mayor Baraka's $8.8 million Equitable Economic Recovery Plan to strengthen Newark's economy and bring aid to communities hit hardest by the pandemic.
wbgo.org
Newark Charter School Seeks to Give Back to Its City With Gift Cards
In New York, Governor Hochul is urging everyone to shop local for Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26, and in Newark, a charter school is trying to help Newark businesses. Last year it started giving its teachers gift cards for the holidays that can only be used at businesses in Newark. Jared Taillefer is the head of Great Oaks Legacy Charter School.
Hudson Reporter
Jersey City, NJ
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Hoboken, ersey City, North Bergen, Seacaucus, Union City, West New York, Wheehawken in New Jerseyhttps://hudsonreporter.com/
Comments / 2