Washington State

More than a third of NY’s congressional delegation won’t be returning in 2023. Is that bad for the state?

By Jeff Coltin
cityandstateny.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Comments / 62

Teresa Marie
3d ago

New York State has lost a lot of population to the southern states. Many are sick of the high taxes and the government rules without input from especially upstate. New York city votes over upstate and the two areas are very different. Many would like to see the state divided. When you have a governor that thinks the important thing is schools need to be rid of any Indian mascots, when there is violent crime and repeat violent criminals that are released to cause serious damage.

Reply(2)
27
Joe Ciccio
3d ago

Should be all not returning. They ruined this State. They have to bribe companies now to stay. Defeats the purpose of taxing the rich because they tax the middle class to pay for the bribes. This happens in every socialist experiment. Can’t bite the hand that feeds you so they hoodwink the ignorant into believing they are benefiting from their own taxes.

Reply(13)
16
Guest
3d ago

NY is the most non Buisness state , I know of 3 company's that have shut down in last 2 years alone because of astronomical taxes and insurance coverage.I'm out as soon as wife's brain begins operating correctly, 52 yrs and Demonrats have ruined NY

Reply
8
