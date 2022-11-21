ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

FOX Carolina

Psychiatric facility with Upstate ties forced to close in Low Country

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - As FOX Carolina Investigates continues to look into what goes on behind the walls at a Simpsonville psychiatric treatment center, we’ve uncovered similar issues at sister facility. Broadstep, a Raleigh-based company offering behavioral health services, operates facilities throughout the country. We began investigating their...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
abccolumbia.com

SLED: Columbia man arrested for threatening life of public official employee

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced the arrest of 19 year-old Michael Scott for Threatening the Life of a Public Official Employee and their family. Deputies say they responded to the Fairfield County Detention Center (FCDC) after several inmates did not want to return...
COLUMBIA, SC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

No new details in arrest of PCHS teacher

POLK COUNTY – On Tuesday, November 15, Polk County High School business education teacher John Brian Taylor was arrested and charged with indecent liberties with a student, according to Polk County Sheriff’s Office. As of press time, there are no new details related to the ongoing investigation. A...
FOX Carolina

Bus driver shortage causes route charges in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Spartanburg announced bus route schedule changes due to a shortage of drivers. Starting on Nov. 22, South Church and North Church will switch to a Saturday schedule and Crestview and South Liberty will switch to a Saturday schedule starting at 2:30 p.m.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Officials responding to vehicle fire on I-385N

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said they are responding to a vehicle fire on I-385N. Officials said two right lanes are currently closed at Exit 39 Haywood Road in Greenville. Stay with FOX Carolina News as we work to learn more.
GREENVILLE, SC
abccolumbia.com

SLED agents arrest retired SC Highway Patrol trooper

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has announced the arrest of 59 year-old David Eugene McAlhany of Greer, SC. Agents say the suspect is charged with Misconduct in Office, Common Law Misconduct in Office and Petit Larceny. SLED was asked to investigate McAlhany by the...
GREER, SC
Citrus County Chronicle

No. 8 North Carolina rallies past No. 18 Oregon 85-79

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Eva Hodgson scored 14 of her 21 points during a fourth quarter flurry of shot-making, and No. 8 North Carolina rallied in the second half and topped No. 18 Oregon 85-79 in the semifinals of the Phil Knight Invitational on Thursday. Hodgson scored 10 points...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
FOX Carolina

SCHP: Driver loses control, dies in crash on Thanksgiving day

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver was killed in a crash in Greenville County on Thanksgiving day. Troopers said at 11 a.m., the driver was heading east on Piedmont Golf Course Road when they went off the right side of the road, lost control, traveled off the left side of the road and hit a tree.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

