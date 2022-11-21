Read full article on original website
Cary Christmas Tree Farm to Open the Day After ThanksgivingJames TulianoCary, NC
Brown ready to lift St. Aug’s program to new heightsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in the last five daysSheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Nonprofit supporting family homelessness receives home donationThe Triangle TribuneWendell, NC
Affordable cottage court development coming to DT RaleighThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
WYFF4.com
Deputies explain law enforcement presence in northern Greenville County
SLATER-MARIETTA, S.C. — Deputies in Greenville County say they are searching for a man who ran from a stolen vehicle Wednesday morning. WYFF News 4 started getting calls into the newsroom at about 9:15 a.m. about several law enforcement vehicles headed toward Travelers Rest on Highway 276. Greenville County...
FOX Carolina
Psychiatric facility with Upstate ties forced to close in Low Country
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - As FOX Carolina Investigates continues to look into what goes on behind the walls at a Simpsonville psychiatric treatment center, we’ve uncovered similar issues at sister facility. Broadstep, a Raleigh-based company offering behavioral health services, operates facilities throughout the country. We began investigating their...
Spartanburg Co. employee dies at recycling collection center
The Spartanburg County Coroner is responding to a waste collection center in Boiling Springs.
WYFF4.com
Upstate tactical training facility raise concerns among community members following machine gun event
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — A tactical training facility in Laurens County has residents on edge and calling for county leaders to step in. "It's like we’re being held hostage inside our homes and not allowed to enjoy our property," resident Julia Daniel said. "We are fixing everything we...
Confederate flag back up on I-85 amid appeal in South Carolina
The Confederate flag is back on display along I-85 in Spartanburg County after officials said it violated the 1999 Land Ordinance.
abccolumbia.com
SLED: Columbia man arrested for threatening life of public official employee
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced the arrest of 19 year-old Michael Scott for Threatening the Life of a Public Official Employee and their family. Deputies say they responded to the Fairfield County Detention Center (FCDC) after several inmates did not want to return...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina parents arrested after child ingests drugs, becomes unresponsive, police say
UNION, S.C. — A 2-year-old was found unresponsive in an Upstate home Wednesday morning after ingesting an unknown drug, according to Union police. Police said they were called about 7 a.m. to a home in Douglas Heights for an overdose. When officers and deputies arrived, they found a 2-year-old...
WYFF4.com
Upstate dry cleaning company steps in to help recover clothes for customers
MAULDIN, S.C. — After a chaotic dayon Nov. 18 at One Price Dry Cleaning, customers were left with more questions than answers. The building owner told customers and Mauldin PD that the business owner had recently been evicted. On Friday, Mauldin Police told customers that they would have to...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
No new details in arrest of PCHS teacher
POLK COUNTY – On Tuesday, November 15, Polk County High School business education teacher John Brian Taylor was arrested and charged with indecent liberties with a student, according to Polk County Sheriff’s Office. As of press time, there are no new details related to the ongoing investigation. A...
blufftontoday.com
Property owner appeals flagpole violation on I-85 in Spartanburg County. Here's what's next
The owner of a Spartanburg County property who was ordered to remove a large flagpole flying the Confederate and South Carolina state flags along Interstate 85 has appealed the notice of violation. Adam Washington Ballenger Camp, a member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans 68, was cited for violating the...
FOX Carolina
‘We own it’: Former plantation, Clevedale offers ‘feast for modern pilgrims’
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County has grown by approximately 18% over the last decade. And similar double-digit growth has happened in Greenville County, attracting not only new industries, but people. Some who are rethinking Thanksgiving celebrations. Executive chef William McClellan is feeling the pressure on deadline. “You’ve got...
Teen found dead in Greenville Co. hotel room
A 14-year-old was found dead Monday in a Greenville County hotel room where he had died a week earlier.
Union parents charged; baby removed after ingesting drugs
Two parents were arrested in Union after their two-year-old son allegedly ingested drugs he found and became unresponsive Wednesday morning.
FOX Carolina
Bus driver shortage causes route charges in Spartanburg
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Spartanburg announced bus route schedule changes due to a shortage of drivers. Starting on Nov. 22, South Church and North Church will switch to a Saturday schedule and Crestview and South Liberty will switch to a Saturday schedule starting at 2:30 p.m.
FOX Carolina
Officials responding to vehicle fire on I-385N
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said they are responding to a vehicle fire on I-385N. Officials said two right lanes are currently closed at Exit 39 Haywood Road in Greenville. Stay with FOX Carolina News as we work to learn more.
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg city leaders and local organizations addressing need for shelter space
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - As we continue to settle into the cold season— having a roof over your head becomes even more critical. Across the upstate the number of people experiencing homelessness continues to grow and local governments are trying to meet the needs. Three weeks ago, Spartanburg...
Retired SC trooper accused of stealing property during crash investigation
A retired South Carolina trooper is accused of taking someone's property during a crash investigation in 2011 and later selling it.
abccolumbia.com
SLED agents arrest retired SC Highway Patrol trooper
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has announced the arrest of 59 year-old David Eugene McAlhany of Greer, SC. Agents say the suspect is charged with Misconduct in Office, Common Law Misconduct in Office and Petit Larceny. SLED was asked to investigate McAlhany by the...
Citrus County Chronicle
No. 8 North Carolina rallies past No. 18 Oregon 85-79
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Eva Hodgson scored 14 of her 21 points during a fourth quarter flurry of shot-making, and No. 8 North Carolina rallied in the second half and topped No. 18 Oregon 85-79 in the semifinals of the Phil Knight Invitational on Thursday. Hodgson scored 10 points...
FOX Carolina
SCHP: Driver loses control, dies in crash on Thanksgiving day
PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver was killed in a crash in Greenville County on Thanksgiving day. Troopers said at 11 a.m., the driver was heading east on Piedmont Golf Course Road when they went off the right side of the road, lost control, traveled off the left side of the road and hit a tree.
