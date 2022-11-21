Carbon monoxide poisoning likely in couple’s death; sheriff calls it ‘horrific preventable tragedy’

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
SEWA Diwali and Thanksgiving holidaysRajender SandadiDetroit, MI
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Woman Faces 43 Felony Counts After Tax CrimesTaxBuzzSouthfield, MI
Top NFL Rookie Receiver Returns To PracticeOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Related
Police: Fatal shooting, crash on EB I-94 at 12 Mile the result of family dispute
Roseville police confirm a fatal crash and shooting occurred Thursday evening on eastbound I-94 at 12 Mile in Macomb County and there was at least one fatality.
Rochester Hills couple found dead after batteries removed from carbon monoxide detector
The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says the deaths of two people in their Rochester Hills home is a tragedy that could have been prevented.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Macomb County officials say mom found guilty of murdering 7-week-old son who starved to death
MT. CLEMENS, Mich. – Macomb County officials said a woman has been found guilty of murdering her 7-week-old son, who starved to death even though the mother had received food. Officials said on Oct. 11, 2020, Shantavia Carolyn-Lalita Hayden, 29, brought her son, A’Mir Griffin, to Children’s Hospital of...
Father, 1-year-old son found in running vehicle died of carbon monoxide poisoning, Detroit police say
A father and his 1-year-old child died Monday afternoon after police say after they sustained carbon monoxide poisoning from being in a running vehicle with the garage door closed.
Macomb County woman sentenced for death of 7-week-old son
(CBS DETROIT) - A woman was sentenced to at least 27 years for the death of her 7-week-old son, who prosecutors say was starved to death two years ago.Officials say on Oct. 11, 2020, Shantavia Hayden took her son A'mar to Children's Hospital in Detroit where an emergency room physician performed life-saving efforts. However, it was determined that the child had died just a few hours when he was brought in.An investigation revealed the baby was severely malnourished, which led to his death. Prosecutors say neither money nor food was the reason as Hayden had received unemployment benefits, food stamps and cash assistance. She also received 16 cans of food from WIC, seven of which came three days before the baby died.A medical examiner testified that the baby had not been fed for at least seven days.In September 2022, Hayden was found guilty of second-degree murder after a two-week jury trial. Officials say jurors returned with a guilty verdict in about two hours. She was sentenced 27.5 to 50 years in prison."It's despicable that a mother would starve her child to death. Justice was served today for little A'mar," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said in a statement.
fox2detroit.com
Couple killed by suspected carbon monoxide poisoning identified by Oakland County sheriff
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Carbon monoxide poisoning is suspected after a Rochester Hills couple was found dead Friday. The daughter of Paul Louis Kamulski, 75, Frances Kamulski, 74, asked neighbors to check on her parents around 3 p.m. They were found unconscious in bed at their home in the 1100 block of E. Avon Road.
MLive.com
Police believe driver who fatally hit cyclist was under the influence of drugs
MONROE COUNTY, MI – A Monroe man riding his bike Monday evening was killed after he was hit by a pickup being driving by a man suspected of being under the influence of drugs. Rescue crews were called at 5:39 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, to the area of N....
2 killed, 1 injured in Thanksgiving head-on crash
PLYMOUTH CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI -Two drivers died and a passenger was injured in a head-on crash in Metro Detroit early Thursday, Nov. 24. Michigan State Police responded to calls around 2:30 am. of a driver heading east in the westbound lanes of M-14 near Beck Road in Plymouth Charter Township.
Man and woman killed in Washtenaw County crash
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A man and woman were killed Tuesday afternoon in a single vehicle crash in Augusta Township. Rescue crews were called at 3:23 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, to the area of Willow Road near Butler Road for a crash with reported injuries, according to the Michigan State Police.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Shots fired at women who were fighting in front yard of Macomb County home, police say
EASTPOINTE, Mich. – Shots were fired Tuesday at two women who were fighting in the front yard of a Macomb County home, police said. Officers were called around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday (Nov. 22) to a home in the 23000 block of David Avenue in Eastpointe. Officials said two women...
Barricaded situation ends in Eastpointe, cops continue to investigate
Police in Eastpointe have given the all clear after a barricaded situation ended in a neighborhood near Gratiot Avenue and Stephens Road late Tuesday night.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man, 1-year-old child found dead in Detroit after suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning
DETROIT – A father and son were found dead after suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning in Detroit on Monday. According to the Detroit Police Department, a father in his 20′s and his one-year-old son died as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning. Police say the man and the...
Two dead, 1 injured in wrong-way crash on M-14
PLYMOUTH, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Two people are dead and another was critically injured in a crash on M-14 in Plymouth early Thursday morning.The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on the westbound lanes of M-14. Michigan State Police say a man driving the wrong way on the highway was involved in a head-on collision with another vehicle near the intersection of Beck Road.The at-fault driver, only described as a 28-year-old man from Belleville, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the second vehicle, a 44-year-old man from Canton, was also pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger inside his vehicle, a 35-year-old man, was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries.Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the incident, which remains under investigation.Stay with CBS Detroit for updates.
ClickOnDetroit.com
2 killed in wrong-way, head-on crash along M-14 in Plymouth early Thanksgiving morning
Two Wayne County residents were killed after a driver entered the freeway going the wrong way along M-14 in Plymouth early Thursday morning. Michigan State Police said they were alerted to reports of a wrong-way driver traveling along westbound M-14 near Beck Road at around 2:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning.
2 People Killed In A Fatal Crash In Augusta Township (Augusta Township, MI)
According to the Michigan State Police, a fatal crash was reported in Augusta Township. Authorities confirmed that one person died due to the accident. Officials stated that the collision occurred on Willow Road in Washtenaw County at around 3:23 p.m.
The Oakland Press
Man caught on camera abusing child enters plea in Pontiac court
A Flint man charged with child abuse after a video emerged on social media reportedly showing him striking a little boy in the face has pleaded guilty. John Wesley Hanley III, 25, entered his plea to the misdemeanor charge on Nov. 22 before 50th District Judge Cynthia Walker. Sentencing information for Hanley wasn’t immediately available, but in Michigan the crime calls for up to a year in jail for a first offense. Penalties are enhanced for repeat offenders.
Head-on car collision claims 2 lives in Plymouth
Two motorists died early Thursday after one vehicle driving the wrong way on a highway in Plymouth Township crashed head-on into another vehicle, according to Michigan State Police. State police said on its official Twitter account that its metro Detroit communications center started to receive calls early Thursday about a...
'Completely burned': Police believe arson behind fire that scorched semi-truck in Detroit
Fire crews extinguished a roaring semi-truck fire in Southwest Detroit Tuesday morning, but authorities say circumstances leading to the blaze are suspicious.
Farmington Hills woman had to cancel her Thanksgiving due to city barricade
Farmington Hills resident, Linda Solomon tells 7 Action News she had to cancel her family's Thanksgiving gathering due to a cement barricade put in front of her house by the city.
Active police situation in Eastpointe, officials telling public to avoid the area
Police in Eastpointe are asking the public to avoid a neighborhood near Gratiot Avenue and Stephens Road Tuesday night as there is a heavy police presence for an investigation.
Comments / 1