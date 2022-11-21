Police calls

Lima, OH (WLIO) - Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in Lima late Wednesday afternoon. According to the Lima Police Department, one male and one female were shot in the 800 block of North Elizabeth Street around 4:30 Wednesday afternoon. A vehicle on the scene had what appeared to be damage from a gunshot through the driver's and passenger's side windows. Bullet casings could be seen spread across the crime scene as well. Both victims were transported to St. Rita's Medical Center and are in stable condition. Detectives interviewed witnesses and are currently investigating leads.

LIMA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO