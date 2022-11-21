Police calls
LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT
1800 block of North Cole Street, Lima — Destruction of property was investigated Sunday.
East Grand Avenue at North Main Street, Lima — A traffic accident with injury was investigated Sunday.
600 block of Harrison Avenue, Lima — An assault was reported Sunday.
400 block of West Elm Street, Lima — A shoplifter was reported Sunday.
Garfield Avenue at West Elm Street, Lima — A hit-and-run was investigated Sunday.
2900 block of Elijah Parkway, Lima — A theft was reported Sunday.
North Kenilworth Avenue at Oakland Parkway, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Sunday.
1100 block of Biscayne Drive, Lima — A hit-and-run was investigated Sunday evening.
700 block of West Market Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Sunday evening.
1100 block of South Central Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident in progress Sunday evening.
1100 block of Bahama Drive, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident in progress Sunday evening.
800 block of North Elizabeth Street, Lima — An assault was reported Sunday evening.
600 block of East North Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Sunday evening.
100 block of Haller Street, Lima — A theft was reported early Monday morning.
700 block of South Main Street, Lima — A theft was reported Monday morning.
People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.
