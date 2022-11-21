ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, OH

Police calls

By Jessica Orozco
The Lima News
The Lima News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Iw4CZ_0jIxn8DR00

LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT

1800 block of North Cole Street, Lima — Destruction of property was investigated Sunday.

East Grand Avenue at North Main Street, Lima — A traffic accident with injury was investigated Sunday.

600 block of Harrison Avenue, Lima — An assault was reported Sunday.

400 block of West Elm Street, Lima — A shoplifter was reported Sunday.

Garfield Avenue at West Elm Street, Lima — A hit-and-run was investigated Sunday.

2900 block of Elijah Parkway, Lima — A theft was reported Sunday.

North Kenilworth Avenue at Oakland Parkway, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Sunday.

1100 block of Biscayne Drive, Lima — A hit-and-run was investigated Sunday evening.

700 block of West Market Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Sunday evening.

1100 block of South Central Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident in progress Sunday evening.

1100 block of Bahama Drive, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident in progress Sunday evening.

800 block of North Elizabeth Street, Lima — An assault was reported Sunday evening.

600 block of East North Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Sunday evening.

100 block of Haller Street, Lima — A theft was reported early Monday morning.

700 block of South Main Street, Lima — A theft was reported Monday morning.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Lima News

Lima police investigating Wednesday shooting

LIMA — Police are continuing their investigation into a shooting incident that took place Wednesday north of the downtown area. At approximately 4:24 p.m. officers from the Lima Police Department responded to a shooting at 800 N. Elizabeth St., where two victims – one male and one female – were found suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center by paramedics and were reported in stable condition Thursday.
LIMA, OH
hometownstations.com

Two shot in Lima Wednesday afternoon

Lima, OH (WLIO) - Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in Lima late Wednesday afternoon. According to the Lima Police Department, one male and one female were shot in the 800 block of North Elizabeth Street around 4:30 Wednesday afternoon. A vehicle on the scene had what appeared to be damage from a gunshot through the driver's and passenger's side windows. Bullet casings could be seen spread across the crime scene as well. Both victims were transported to St. Rita's Medical Center and are in stable condition. Detectives interviewed witnesses and are currently investigating leads.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Defendants arraigned in Allen County courtroom

LIMA — The following individuals entered pleas of not guilty following their indictment by the November session of the Allen County grand jury:. Shawn Miller, 50, of Lima, charged with failure to provide a notice of change of address and failure to verify an address. Joshua Schneider, 36, of...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Single vehicle crash near Lima leaves 1 dead

PERRY TOWNSHIP — A Cincinnati man was killed Wednesday when his vehicle traveled off Interstate-75 and struck a bridge overpass support. According to a press release from the Lima post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol the single-vehicle accident occurred at approximately 12:26 p.m. Police say a 2013 Volvo semi driven by Thomas J. Sajna, 50, was southbound on I-75 and went off the left side of the roadway and struck a bridge support at the Hanthorn Road overpass. Sajna was transported from the scene by Perry Township EMS but was later pronounced deceased at Memorial Health System.
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Putnam County court records, Nov. 10-17

Haley S. McGue, 30, Columbus Grove, was granted credit for an additional four days off her sentence for work performed at the Putnam County Adult detention facility. She was incarcerated on a community control violation. Alex J. Kujawski, Leipsic, was granted a divorce from Chenoa L. Kujawski, Leipsic. They were...
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

The dominos tumble as downtown Lima grows

LIMA — “Take a chance; Columbus did.”. The origin of that phrase is uncertain, but the message is clear. Trust your gut, make a leap of faith and never look back. A handful of Lima entrepreneurs didn’t exactly set sail for a new world as Christopher Columbus did in 1492, but they nonetheless do share the same adventurous spirit. A decade ago, at a time when downtown Lima was in a state of urban stagnation, some opportunists saw what few others could envision.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Allen County Sheriff’s Office investigating shots fired into Lima residence

LIMA — The Allen County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident early this morning that resulted in a shot being fired into a residence. According to a release from the sheriff’s office, at approximately 12:28 a.m., two uniformed deputies initiated a bicycle stop near the intersection of Michael Avenue and Prospect Avenue as two individuals were leaving Cook Park. One was recognized due to his unique bicycle as Darr Robinson Sr., 32, of Lima, who had an active warrant for possessing weapons under a disability.
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Lima woman held on suspicion of arson in house fire

LIMA — The Lima Police Department received a call Tuesday morning about a residential fire at 125 W. O’Connor in Lima. According to a press release, after the call came in and Lima Fire units were dispatched, Patrolman Logan Patton was patrolling in the area and discovered smoke coming from the house. Patton began speaking to neighbors and learned there were several people inside the home and it was unsure if they made it out of the burning house.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Lima man charged with manslaughter in drug-related death

LIMA — A Lima man has been indicted by an Allen County grand jury on charges of involuntary manslaughter in connection with a drug death earlier this year. Shane Conrad, 34, of Lima, is charged with involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony; corrupting another with drugs, a felony of the second degree; and aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony.
LIMA, OH
whio.com

Police arrest 3 in connection to August shooting at Troy park

TROY — Three people have been arrested in connection to a shooting at a public park in Miami County earlier this year. The shooting happened at Troy Community Park on Aug. 24. News Center 7 previously reported that just minutes after receiving reports of the shooting, dispatchers received reports...
TROY, OH
The Lima News

Extra police presence added for Thanksgiving weekend

LIMA — The Allen County Sheriff’s Office and other local agencies, including the Ohio State Highway Patrol, have scheduled overtime enforcement through Sunday in an effort to keep roadways safe during the Thanksgiving holiday. According to Shaunna Basinger, public outreach and community program planner for the Lima/Allen County...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Police searching for missing Bryan, Ohio man

BRYAN, Ohio (WTVG) - Police in Bryan Ohio are searching for a missing adult who they say may be at risk of hurting himself. Bryan Police are looking for 22-year-old Noah Johnson, a 22-year-old white male, described as 5′10″, 180 pounds, with blue eyes. Police said Johnson’s vehicle...
BRYAN, OH
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne police bust ‘major’ motel drug pipeline

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After a months-long investigation, police have arrested a drug kingpin and his right-hand accomplice, the main operators of a major narcotic ring accused of supplying most of the hotels and motels throughout Allen County for several years, according to a probable cause affidavit. Investigators...
FORT WAYNE, IN
hometownstations.com

Law enforcement to be out in full force for the Thanksgiving weekend

Press Release from the Lima Allen County Regional Planning Commission: Lima, OH- (November 23, 2022) As Americans take to the roadways this holiday season, thousands of traffic injuries and fatalities are predicted. Over the long Thanksgiving weekend, law enforcement will be out in full force all over the state to enforce Ohio’s impaired driving laws, as well as to make sure everyone drives safe and buckles up. The Allen County Sheriff’s Office and other local agencies as well as the Ohio State Highway Patrol have scheduled overtime enforcement from November 23 through 27.
LIMA, OH
Times-Bulletin

Car fire at Hiestand Woods

The Van Wert Fire Department was called to a car fire in the parking lot of Hiestand Woods at 5:15 p.m. Monday evening. Engine 7 responded to the scene. Upon Arrival the entire front engine compartment area was on fire. It was quickly put under control . The car was a total loss and no injuries occurred as the occupants of the vehicle were not in the vehicle when the fire was noticed. The Van Wert Police Department was alsozon the scene. Cause of the fire was not disclosed.
VAN WERT, OH
hometownstations.com

Don't drink and drive this holiday weekend warns Lima Police Department

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - If you are making plans to go out the night before Thanksgiving, make sure you have a plan to get home safely. The Lima Police Department says the Wednesday before Thanksgiving is one of their busiest days for OVI arrests, as many people head to bars to visit with friends before the holidays. According to stats from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, last year statewide there were over 300 OVI arrests over the Thanksgiving weekend. So, for the safety of yourself and others, officers say to find a designated driver to make sure you get home for the holiday.
LIMA, OH
westbendnews.net

Happenings at Antwerp Manor Assisted Living

Welcome to Antwerp Manor Assisted Living located at 204 Archer Drive in Antwerp, Ohio. We are welcoming new residents at this time. October and November have been very fun filled month for us. We opened up our facility to the local Trick or Treaters and it was an experience that many of our new residents enjoyed for the first time. Many thanks to the generous friends and family who helped by donating candy.
ANTWERP, OH
hometownstations.com

Fire investigators determine morning fire on W. O'Connor was intentionally set, suspect in custody

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It was another busy morning for Lima Fire Department after a house fire on the north side of town. The fire department received a call just after 7:30 a.m. of heavy smoke coming from a home in the 100 block of West O'Connor Avenue. They found extensive fire damage to the rear and upstairs of the house. The people in the house were able to get out before firefighters arrived. American Township was called in for mutual aid. The home is considered a total loss. Fire investigators determined that the fire was intentionally set.
LIMA, OH
WANE-TV

Accused gas station killer found incompetent to stand trial, but more competency hearings scheduled

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The man charged with the shooting deaths of two young men and the near-death of yet another was found incompetent in court Tuesday. Joseph Bossard, 33, appeared in Allen Superior Court with his attorney, Travis Friend, of the law firm, Haller & Colvin, after a competency evaluation was filed Nov. 7 by Dr. Stephen Ross, a forensic psychologist who has testified in many trials. The hearing was held Tuesday before Allen Superior Court Judge David Zent after being delayed because of a quarantine, according to court documents.
FORT WAYNE, IN
The Lima News

The Lima News

Lima, OH
8K+
Followers
290
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Lima News

Comments / 0

Community Policy