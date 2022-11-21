ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMOV

Harris-Stowe State University put ‘on notice’ by accrediting agency

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – St. Louis’ only historically Black university has been placed ‘on notice’ by an accrediting agency. Harris-Stowe State University was sanctioned by the Higher Learning Commission earlier this month, stating it’s at risk of being out of compliance with accreditation requirements. This included concerns about a late audit and lacking strategies to improve retention and graduation rates.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Supermarket News

Independent grocer Dierbergs Markets lands at center of NGA competition

Dierbergs Markets will be the participating retailer in the National Grocers Association’s 2023 Student Case Study Competition. The competition, hosted annually by the NGA Foundation, brings college students from across the country to the NGA Show in February where the students present solutions to an issue currently impacting the independent grocery industry.
CHESTERFIELD, MO
FOX2now.com

Signature Orthopedics Group are the team doctors for St. Louis Ambush soccer

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Ambush soccer team kicks off its season on Friday, November 25, in fine health. That’s because Signature Orthopedics has partnered with the team to keep everyone heading in the right health direction. Dr. Kevin Quigley, a former Ambush player, and Dr. Patrick Reardon serve as the sports medicine physicians for the team.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
madisoncountyjournal.com

Warnock indicted for CMU bribes

Former Madison County engineer Rudy Warnock and three Canton officials have been indicted by a federal grand jury on bribery charges stemming from controversy during Warnock’s tenure with Canton Municipal Utilities in 2016-2017. Warnock was indicted on two counts of conspiracy to commit bribery, conspiracy to commit wire fraud,...
CANTON, IL
feastmagazine.com

For over 25 years, Chef's Shoppe in Edwardsville has been a community staple

Edwardsville’s famous Chef's Shoppe began because someone needed a cookie cutter. Vicki Primrose was shopping for cookie cutters in 1997, and found to her dismay that there was no place in Edwardsville, Illinois, to buy one. The little shop Primrose launched immediately became a popular source for cooking and baking equipment – with a wide selection of cookie cutters, of course.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
timesnewspapers.com

Couple To Tie Knot Despite Webster-Kirkwood Rivalry

Kirkwood High School alumna Melissa Dorn and Webster Groves High School alumnus Tom Anson, both 2003 graduates, could have never imagined they would be sitting on the same side of the stands at a Turkey Day game. But that’s exactly what will happen when the annual Thanksgiving Day football game...
WEBSTER GROVES, MO
fox9.com

Illinois grandparents die in plane crash en route to celebrate Thanksgiving with family

Family and friends in a small Illinois town are mourning the loss of two grandparents who perished in a plane crash while traveling for Thanksgiving. Joseph and Patty Kreher, of Freeburg, Illinois, died Saturday when their small, twin-engine Piper PA-30 aircraft crashed in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, at around 11:15 a.m. The couple had taken off from the St. Louis Downtown Airport in Cahokia, made a stop in London, Kentucky, and then crashed near an airport in Winston-Salem, KSDK-TV reported.
FREEBURG, IL
edglentoday.com

Tigers Win Triangular Meet Over Metro-East Lutheran, Clayton

TIGERS WIN TRIANGULAR MEET OVER METRO-EAST, CLAYTON: Edwardsville opened its 2022-23 wrestling season, the final season for head coach Jon Wagner, who will retire at the end of the season, with a pair of wins over Metro-East Lutheran and Clayton in a triangular meet Tuesday at the Jon Davis Wrestling Center.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
FOX2Now

Cardinal Dolan to appear with other Catholic leaders at a St. Louis Christmas concert

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Several high profile Catholic leaders will be attending a. Christmas concert this weekend. Cardinal Timothy Dolan is headlining the event. Archbishop Mitchell Rozanski, Archbishop Emeritus Robert Carlson, and Bishop Mark Rivotuso will all be there with him. The concert is at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 26 at the Skip Viragh Center for the Arts at Chaminade Preparatory High School.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
edglentoday.com

Water Issues Force Closure of City Hall on Wednesday; City Hall Services Available by Phone

EDWARDSVILLE - A water issue that resulted in some flooding in City Hall, 118 Hillsboro Avenue, forced the closure of the building on Wednesday, November 23. City Hall employees are available to conduct business and assist the public via phone, at 618-692-7500 between 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. City Hall was already scheduled to be closed on Thanksgiving, Thursday, November 24, and on Friday, November 25. Edwardsville officials said it is expected that City Hall will be open its normal hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. as of Monday, November 28, for in-person and phone assistance.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
FOX2Now

Beloved sportscaster Jay Randolph Jr. dies at 53

ST. LOUIS – Jay Randolph Jr., the gregarious sportscaster who spent 30 years on the airwaves in St. Louis, died last week after announcing he’d been diagnosed with terminal cancer. He was 53. According to our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Randolph died on Friday, Nov....
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Downtown Wood River Christmas is Saturday

The City of Wood River will celebrate ‘Small Business Saturday’ this weekend while simultaneously kicking off the beginning of the Christmas season. Event organizers want attendees to enjoy a day of shopping small, eating local and supporting the community. The Downtown Wood River Christmas event will be Saturday from 11am-3:30pm.
WOOD RIVER, IL
KMOV

Former St. Louis Mills Mall has new owner

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Plans for the redevelopment of the former St. Louis Mills Mall in Hazelwood are moving forward now that the building has a new owner. Industrial Commercial Properties (ICP) purchased the building and plans to use half as a business park and the other half will be used by St. Louis POWERplex as part of an amateur youth sports complex.
HAZELWOOD, MO

