St. Louis region finalizing spending plans for the $790 million received in Rams relocation settlementJalyn SmootSaint Louis, MO
World Record Holder Will Run Olivette, Missouri Turkey TrotGreg Wilson, CFAOlivette, MO
The richest person in St. Louis, MissouriLuay RahilSaint Louis, MO
5 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The Symbol of St. Louis: Stan “The Man” MusialIBWAASaint Louis, MO
KMOV
Harris-Stowe State University put ‘on notice’ by accrediting agency
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – St. Louis’ only historically Black university has been placed ‘on notice’ by an accrediting agency. Harris-Stowe State University was sanctioned by the Higher Learning Commission earlier this month, stating it’s at risk of being out of compliance with accreditation requirements. This included concerns about a late audit and lacking strategies to improve retention and graduation rates.
edglentoday.com
Enrollment Now Open for Spring Session of Edwardsville Citizens Police Academy
EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville Police Department is relaunching its Citizens Police Academy to provide participants with a hands-on opportunity to experience and learn about law enforcement. The academy will be offered over 10 weekly sessions to be held from 6-9 p.m. on Tuesdays beginning January 17, 2023. “One of...
KMOV
Ritenour High School Marching Band wins Ameren Thanks-For-Giving band competition
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Ritenour High School Marching Band won this year’s band competition at the Ameren Thanks-For-Giving Parade in downtown St. Louis. The Ritenour High School Marching Band has 65 members at Thursday’s Thanks-For-Giving parade. Watch the video above to see their performance.
Supermarket News
Independent grocer Dierbergs Markets lands at center of NGA competition
Dierbergs Markets will be the participating retailer in the National Grocers Association’s 2023 Student Case Study Competition. The competition, hosted annually by the NGA Foundation, brings college students from across the country to the NGA Show in February where the students present solutions to an issue currently impacting the independent grocery industry.
FOX2now.com
Signature Orthopedics Group are the team doctors for St. Louis Ambush soccer
ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Ambush soccer team kicks off its season on Friday, November 25, in fine health. That’s because Signature Orthopedics has partnered with the team to keep everyone heading in the right health direction. Dr. Kevin Quigley, a former Ambush player, and Dr. Patrick Reardon serve as the sports medicine physicians for the team.
madisoncountyjournal.com
Warnock indicted for CMU bribes
Former Madison County engineer Rudy Warnock and three Canton officials have been indicted by a federal grand jury on bribery charges stemming from controversy during Warnock’s tenure with Canton Municipal Utilities in 2016-2017. Warnock was indicted on two counts of conspiracy to commit bribery, conspiracy to commit wire fraud,...
feastmagazine.com
For over 25 years, Chef's Shoppe in Edwardsville has been a community staple
Edwardsville’s famous Chef's Shoppe began because someone needed a cookie cutter. Vicki Primrose was shopping for cookie cutters in 1997, and found to her dismay that there was no place in Edwardsville, Illinois, to buy one. The little shop Primrose launched immediately became a popular source for cooking and baking equipment – with a wide selection of cookie cutters, of course.
timesnewspapers.com
Couple To Tie Knot Despite Webster-Kirkwood Rivalry
Kirkwood High School alumna Melissa Dorn and Webster Groves High School alumnus Tom Anson, both 2003 graduates, could have never imagined they would be sitting on the same side of the stands at a Turkey Day game. But that’s exactly what will happen when the annual Thanksgiving Day football game...
KYTV
Gov. Parson says Kevin Johnson execution will go as planned; more people asking for clemency
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - For more than a decade, Kevin Johnson has sat on death row for killing Kirkwood Police Sgt. William McEntee. As more people ask for clemency in Johnson’s case, Governor Parson tells News 4 the execution will continue as planned. Johnson is facing execution...
fox9.com
Illinois grandparents die in plane crash en route to celebrate Thanksgiving with family
Family and friends in a small Illinois town are mourning the loss of two grandparents who perished in a plane crash while traveling for Thanksgiving. Joseph and Patty Kreher, of Freeburg, Illinois, died Saturday when their small, twin-engine Piper PA-30 aircraft crashed in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, at around 11:15 a.m. The couple had taken off from the St. Louis Downtown Airport in Cahokia, made a stop in London, Kentucky, and then crashed near an airport in Winston-Salem, KSDK-TV reported.
St. Louis shelter receives Bezos Day 1 Families Fund Grant worth $1.25M
ST. LOUIS — Gateway180 Homeless Services in St. Louis announced Tuesday that it has received a $1.25 million grant from the Bezos Day 1 Families Fund. This grant is the largest gift in the organization’s history. Gateway180 is the largest, 24-hour residential emergency shelter for women, children and...
Former 'American Pickers' guest 'Hobo Jack' facing court date due to code violations
LITCHFIELD, Ill — An Illinois man best known for appearing on the History Channel show "American Pickers" is locked in a legal battle over his collectibles. Ninety-year-old Jack Sophir has been collecting antiques his whole life. “It’s more than a fascination,” said Jack Sophir. “It’s an obsession.”...
edglentoday.com
Tigers Win Triangular Meet Over Metro-East Lutheran, Clayton
TIGERS WIN TRIANGULAR MEET OVER METRO-EAST, CLAYTON: Edwardsville opened its 2022-23 wrestling season, the final season for head coach Jon Wagner, who will retire at the end of the season, with a pair of wins over Metro-East Lutheran and Clayton in a triangular meet Tuesday at the Jon Davis Wrestling Center.
Cardinal Dolan to appear with other Catholic leaders at a St. Louis Christmas concert
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Several high profile Catholic leaders will be attending a. Christmas concert this weekend. Cardinal Timothy Dolan is headlining the event. Archbishop Mitchell Rozanski, Archbishop Emeritus Robert Carlson, and Bishop Mark Rivotuso will all be there with him. The concert is at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 26 at the Skip Viragh Center for the Arts at Chaminade Preparatory High School.
edglentoday.com
Water Issues Force Closure of City Hall on Wednesday; City Hall Services Available by Phone
EDWARDSVILLE - A water issue that resulted in some flooding in City Hall, 118 Hillsboro Avenue, forced the closure of the building on Wednesday, November 23. City Hall employees are available to conduct business and assist the public via phone, at 618-692-7500 between 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. City Hall was already scheduled to be closed on Thanksgiving, Thursday, November 24, and on Friday, November 25. Edwardsville officials said it is expected that City Hall will be open its normal hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. as of Monday, November 28, for in-person and phone assistance.
Student responsible for Marquette High School threat identified by police
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — A student responsible for a threat at Marquette High School last week has been identified, according to the Chesterfield Police Department. The department announced the update on social media Tuesday afternoon. “This identification was made possible due to the wonderful relationship our department share with the...
Beloved sportscaster Jay Randolph Jr. dies at 53
ST. LOUIS – Jay Randolph Jr., the gregarious sportscaster who spent 30 years on the airwaves in St. Louis, died last week after announcing he’d been diagnosed with terminal cancer. He was 53. According to our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Randolph died on Friday, Nov....
St. Charles Amazon workers to participate in strike on Black Friday
Amazon workers in St. Charles are expected to strike in protest of what they call “exploitation.” Workers are demanding better pay, increased compensation for cross training for additional roles, and better worker safety protections.
advantagenews.com
Downtown Wood River Christmas is Saturday
The City of Wood River will celebrate ‘Small Business Saturday’ this weekend while simultaneously kicking off the beginning of the Christmas season. Event organizers want attendees to enjoy a day of shopping small, eating local and supporting the community. The Downtown Wood River Christmas event will be Saturday from 11am-3:30pm.
KMOV
Former St. Louis Mills Mall has new owner
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Plans for the redevelopment of the former St. Louis Mills Mall in Hazelwood are moving forward now that the building has a new owner. Industrial Commercial Properties (ICP) purchased the building and plans to use half as a business park and the other half will be used by St. Louis POWERplex as part of an amateur youth sports complex.
