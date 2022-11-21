EDWARDSVILLE - A water issue that resulted in some flooding in City Hall, 118 Hillsboro Avenue, forced the closure of the building on Wednesday, November 23. City Hall employees are available to conduct business and assist the public via phone, at 618-692-7500 between 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. City Hall was already scheduled to be closed on Thanksgiving, Thursday, November 24, and on Friday, November 25. Edwardsville officials said it is expected that City Hall will be open its normal hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. as of Monday, November 28, for in-person and phone assistance.

