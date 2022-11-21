ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Euclid, OH

27-year-old woman fatally shot in Euclid; police asking public for information

By Drew Scofield
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00EwpX_0jIxmWB100

The Euclid Police Department is investigating the death of a 27-year-old woman who was shot near a gas station in the 20600 block of Lakeland Boulevard over the weekend.

The shooting happened on Nov. 19 shortly before 11 p.m.

The woman killed has been identified as Jaschae Burns, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office.

A 31-year-old man was also injured in the shooting. He was taken to a nearby hospital and later released.

Police said there are currently no suspects. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Euclid Police detectives at 216-289-8505.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Afternoon

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

Man shot on Thanksgiving morning in Cleveland’s Lee-Miles neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police investigated a shooting that occurred Thanksgiving morning on the city’s East side. The incident was first reported shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Thursday at a property near the intersection of Lee Road and Langly Avenue. According to Cleveland EMS, the adult male victim...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

26-year-old Cleveland man in custody for allegedly driving stolen car onto airport runway

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said the vehicle that was seized after a man drove onto the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport runway was stolen out of Fairview Park. A lieutenant with the Fairview Park Police Department said the driver, identified as a 26-year-old Cleveland man, was taken into custody late Wednesday night, but no criminal charges have been filed yet.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

As man puts baby in car seat, suspect jumps out of front seat and demands money: University Heights police blotter

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Attempted robbery: Cedar Road. At 8:40 p.m. Nov. 16, police were dispatched to a lot at 14050 Cedar Road, where a Cleveland man, 43, reported that as he was putting his 4-month-old son into his backseat car seat, a man got out of the car’s front passenger seat and, with his hand in his pocket as if he had a gun and demanded the man’s wallet.
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, OH
truecrimedaily

Ohio man sentenced for shooting relative at Super Bowl party who 'said the wrong things'

UNIONTOWN, Ohio (TCD) -- A 75-year-old man was recently sentenced to prison for fatally shooting his relative during a Super Bowl party earlier this year. According to a news release from the Uniontown Police Department, on the evening of Sunday, Feb. 13, officers responded to a home on Starlight Circle to a report of a shooting. At the scene, officers reportedly found the suspect, Alfred Lee Johnson, outside of the residence.
UNIONTOWN, OH
cleveland.com

Man, 70, goes ballistic at Mayor’s Court: Parma Heights Police Blotter

On Oct. 27, a police officer working the Mayor’s Court detail requested assistance when a man started causing a disturbance while his case was being heard. The Parma Heights resident, 70, was yelling, swearing and pointing his finger at the magistrate. After he started to walk toward the magistrate, the officer arrested the man for contempt of court.
PARMA HEIGHTS, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

54K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy