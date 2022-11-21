27-year-old woman fatally shot in Euclid; police asking public for information

The Euclid Police Department is investigating the death of a 27-year-old woman who was shot near a gas station in the 20600 block of Lakeland Boulevard over the weekend.

The shooting happened on Nov. 19 shortly before 11 p.m.

The woman killed has been identified as Jaschae Burns, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office.

A 31-year-old man was also injured in the shooting. He was taken to a nearby hospital and later released.

Police said there are currently no suspects. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Euclid Police detectives at 216-289-8505.

