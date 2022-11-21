Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A brush fire leaves one person critically injuredCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
D.R. Music Center reopens in Vinton after tragic fireCheryl E PrestonVinton, VA
A nostalgic Black Friday tradition: Santa Claus arriving via helicopter to Sears TownCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Early morning accident in Roanoke leads to a power outage and one deathCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
A Charlie Brown Christmas will be Live on Stage in Roanoke and also on Apple + TVCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WDBJ7.com
Community members providing gifts to senior citizens in need
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The ‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ program is in full swing across the Roanoke Valley and Lynchburg. Community members can sponsor a senior citizen in need this holiday season by buying a few gifts off their wish lists. A dozen trees are scattered around Roanoke and Lynchburg with the name of a senior and what they need.
WDBJ7.com
Work out on the go with no equipment needed
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Traveling over the holidays? Don’t have your gym equipment handy?. We head over to Ferguson Fitness and talk with local trainer Johanna Ferguson about how to get a really good workout without using any equipment. These easy moves will get your heart rate up and...
WDBJ7.com
Crowds come out for 3rd annual “Battle of the Badges” in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Robert Flood first brought a charity basketball game to the community while he was working at Lincoln University in Missouri. Then three years ago, he brought the “Battle of the Badges” charity basketball game to the Lynchburg community. “We didn’t do it during COVID,...
WSLS
Crews responding to fire in Southeast Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE 8:20 a.m.:. According to the Roanoke Fire-EMS Facebook page at 3:13 a.m., Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched to the 400 block of Bullitt Ave SE for reports of a structure fire. When crews got to the scene, they saw the flames coming from an abandoned residence.
WDBJ7.com
As flu cases surge, Carilion expert urges vaccinations
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Hospitals across the state are seeing a surge of patients with the flu. In western Virginia, Carilion Clinic is encouraging everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Influenza cases normally peak in December, January and February, but Carilion Clinic reports it hasn’t seen as many...
WDBJ7.com
Sirens & Salutes honors fallen heroes
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Local non-profit Sirens and Salutes is remembering those men and women who served their communities with the annual Fallen Heroes Christmas Tree. Each year, the organization hangs an ornament on a Christmas tree with each person’s name who was killed in the line of duty. Here @ Home visits with Bill Price, who started the non-profit several years ago. He now erects two trees, one you’ll find in Buchanan and the other at Fashions for Evergreens at The Hotel Roanoke.
wfxrtv.com
UPDATE: Missing women from Altavista found
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Altavista Police Department is searching for an elderly woman from the town of Altavista. Police say May Bowyer Drake was last seen on 1407 Broad Street at 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22. They report that Drake suffers from dementia. Police describe Drake as 5-foot-8-inches with blue eyes and grey hair.
WDBJ7.com
Blacksburg family continues Thanksgiving weekend tradition
CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Many people take the long Thanksgiving weekend to ring in Christmastime by going out to cut down their trees. The Hudson family did just that Thursday morning at Joe’s Trees in Craig County. “We moved to Blacksburg in 2013 and that fall was the...
WDBJ7.com
Church delivers hundreds of meals to first responders working on Thanksgiving
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke Valley church donated hundreds of meals to first responders working on Thanksgiving. Fellowship Community Church fed more than 700 people throughout this week with its annual Operation Turkey Drop. Community members and businesses donated stuffing, mashed potatoes, bread and desserts. Wildwood Smokehouse provided the...
WDBJ7.com
Danville Otterbots partner with Danville Public Schools to host Turkey Trot 5k
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Public Schools partnered with the Danville Otterbots to host their second annual Turkey Trot 5K Thursday morning. The race began on the Otterbots baseball field and continued along the Riverwalk trail. “Where else, but with the Otterbots and the Education Foundation, are you going to...
WDBJ7.com
Community gathers to celebrate Thanksgiving at New Freedom Farm
BUCHANAN, Va. (WDBJ) - “I’m really grateful for everyone to be here.” That’s how New Freedom Farm’s founder Lois Dawn Fritz opened this year’s Thanksgiving celebration at the farm. Thankful. That’s how around 100 community members and veterans felt as they gathered for the...
wfxrtv.com
Being blessed by blessing others
Good Day Virginia hosts wrap up with CEO of the Rescue …. Good Day Virginia hosts wrap up with CEO of the Rescue Mission Lee Clark. WFXR’S Evan Johnson talks to dasher as they finish …. WFXR'S Evan Johnson talks to dasher as they finish the race. Mayor Lea...
WDBJ7.com
Lord Botetourt High School cleared to return to normal activity
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Following a rooftop HVAC repair and air quality monitoring throughout the day, Lord Botetourt High School was cleared Tuesday afternoon to resume activities, according to the school district. Coaches and activity sponsors reached out to their organizations with any additional information. ORIGINAL STORY: Lord...
WDBJ7.com
Hometown Holiday Helpers: Couple raises grandson while tackling health troubles
HILLSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The stress of the holiday season mixed with financial burdens can be a lot for anyone to juggle. It’s even harder when you’re also battling health issues. It’s often easy to forget one person’s shopping spree is another family’s food on the table.
WDBJ7.com
Autism Center students present holiday parade
ROANOKE CO., Va. (WDBJ) - What started as way to celebrate Thanksgiving during the pandemic returned for an encore Tuesday. Students at the Blue Ridge Autism and Achievement Center in Roanoke Co. presented their own holiday event, inspired by the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. They’ve been working on their...
WDBJ7.com
Death investigation underway in NW Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two bodies were found in a home in Lansdowne Park in northwest Roanoke Monday afternoon. Roanoke Police responded about 4:45 p.m. for a wellness check and found the bodies, according to the City of Roanoke Redevelopment Authority (RRHA), which is working with police on the investigation.
Hunters for the Hungry feeds thousands in Virginia
THAXTON, Va. (WFXR) — The men lifted crate after crate of venison into the back of the pickup truck. “Five hundred pounds,” one said. “No, a thousand,” said another. Finally, a third chimed in, “Thirteen hundred pounds.” “I’ll take it all,” said Pastor David Burgess. Burgess runs the Christian Soldiers Food Pantry in southeast Roanoke. […]
WDBJ7.com
Kids participate in Fun Run inside Danville’s Otterbots stadium
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Otterbots partnered with Danville Public Schools to host a Children’s Fun Run Thursday morning. Before the adults’ Turkey Trot 5K race began, kids had a race of their own. Kids 12 and under got to take a lap around the warning track...
Smith Mountain Eagle
Dog-grooming salon opens
A new pet grooming business at Smith Mountain Lake held a grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday, Nov. 16. Bark, Bath and Beyond Dog Grooming, located at 13399 Booker T. Washington Highway in Hardy, held the event from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The dog-grooming salon joined forces with the Franklin...
WJLA
The National D-Day Memorial is located in tiny Bedford, Virginia -- here's why
BEDFORD, Va. (7News) — The National D-Day Memorial is located in the tiny town of Bedford, Virginia. It's located around four hours southwest of D.C. and 40 minutes due east of Roanoke. “I don’t know if there’s really a better place for this memorial," memorial tour guide Imogene Morris...
