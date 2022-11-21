Read full article on original website
How Baking Angel Food Cake Made Me Realize I'd Fallen in Love
I wasn’t used to the kind of date where you’d bake something together. I was used to being taken out to bars that smelled like hops and bleach and you had to yell to be heard over the music. I’d come of age at a college obsessed with fraternities and then moved to New York City just as Tinder exploded, both of which gave me the sense that dating happened exclusively at bars and parties. So when I moved to Virginia in my late twenties and a guy named Ben invited me out on a series of dates that felt too good to be true—a sunset walk, dinner at his house, and then, after those improbable first two dates, suggested we make a pumpkin angel food cake together—I assumed he must be joking.
Pumpkin Angel Food Cake With Salted Maple Glaze
When I first met my boyfriend, he told me that his favorite cake was angel food cake. Internally, I scoffed—this was a cake I associated with fat-free diets of the nineties, not something that would be your favorite. Despite that, the deeper I fell for him, the more I wanted to feed him, make him something he loved. And angel food cake seemed to be that thing. So much so that on one of our early dates, he suggested that we make a pumpkin angel food cake together. While we never ended up making the cake during that date, I did learn how to make angel food cake. Seeing—and tasting—the meringue-based cake through my boyfriend’s lens became for me what it is when made best: light, fluffy, slightly tangy, and perfectly paired with whipped creams and glazes, nothing diet about it. Since we never finished our recipe together, I developed this pumpkin angel food cake with salted maple glaze in his honor.
Spicy Chicken (or Turkey) Noodle Soup From Erin Jeanne McDowell
As Erin writes in Savory Baking, "My mom was both a nurse and a very good cook. So when I was sick as a kid, I was taken very good care of— including a regimen of her chicken noodle soup, sometimes complete with homemade noodles. While the real remedy was surely to be found in the broth, the thing I remember are those wonderfully chewy noodles. You can whip up these noodles in less time than it takes for your favorite soup to simmer to flavorful perfection. These are also delicious boiled until tender, then sautéed in butter (I top mine with grated Parm and black pepper for the ultimate comfort food snack)."
Can devils food cake mix be converted to red velve
Hi there! Unfortunately a pre-made devil's food cake mix probably can't be easily converted to red velvet—the flavors and ingredients are a bit different, and I don't think you'd be able to achieve the signature red velvet color from that mix. I hope that helps! If you're looking for a red velvet cake recipe, this is a great one: https://food52.com/recipes/12117-red-velvet-cake.
Pepperidge Farm Stuffing Recipe
Don’t worry about eye-rolling. I respect shortcuts and using up what you like/have on hand. But haven’t done this in a while. Think of stuffing as a savoury bread pudding - all you need is the bread, some broth or other liquid, some fat, a couple eggs (to help hold it all together). Optional, for more flavour, onions, dried fruit, nuts,
Vegan Grasshopper
A Grasshopper was the first cocktail I ever made. In college I threw together a batch of this green-tinged concoction for a viewing of Barbarella with a few friends. Many people relegate the Grasshopper to the “bad” drinks pile, but I rekindled my affinity for this drink when I came across bartender Micah Melton’s Wasabi Grasshopper that’s prepared in an ice cream machine, giving it a texture unlike anything you could achieve in a blender or cocktail shaker.
Ginger Kale With Lobster Sauce From Lucas Sin
Note on the lobster sauce: this is a sauce that traditionally used to be served with lobster, hence the name, but it became quite popular in the US within Chinese-American cooking. Lobster sauce doesn't have any lobster in it; it’s just a thickened stock with egg white drop. It just so happens that this sauce does well with heartier, slightly heavier greens. So, this dish is kale with a lobster “sauce”. Some places on the west coast might call this a white sauce, but in Chinese or Cantonese cooking we just refer to it as a thickened stock.
Heated Chefs Are Admitting Their Most Controversial Culinary Opinions, And They're So Passionate That IDK If I Should Call Them 'Chef' Or 'Daddy'
"If you can't do this in 2022, you shouldn't be a chef."
Evergreen Spritz
The spritz is one of my most favorite ways to imbibe. It dates back to the 1800's in Italy, specifically in Veneto, when visiting Austrians would dilute their glasses of wine with a splash ("spritz") of soda water (TBD on whether the locals took offense to this adulteration of their beautiful wines, but considering the popularity of the spritz now, let's assume it was an 1800's moment of cross-cultural #drinkspo). We love the spritz because it's elegant without being pretentious, easy to make, and very easy to modify to the drinker's personal tastes. There are few other cocktails in mixology canon that are this flavorful and low enough in alcohol to allow for the consumption of more than a couple.
