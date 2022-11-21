When I first met my boyfriend, he told me that his favorite cake was angel food cake. Internally, I scoffed—this was a cake I associated with fat-free diets of the nineties, not something that would be your favorite. Despite that, the deeper I fell for him, the more I wanted to feed him, make him something he loved. And angel food cake seemed to be that thing. So much so that on one of our early dates, he suggested that we make a pumpkin angel food cake together. While we never ended up making the cake during that date, I did learn how to make angel food cake. Seeing—and tasting—the meringue-based cake through my boyfriend’s lens became for me what it is when made best: light, fluffy, slightly tangy, and perfectly paired with whipped creams and glazes, nothing diet about it. Since we never finished our recipe together, I developed this pumpkin angel food cake with salted maple glaze in his honor.

