The Last Living Castmember of ‘the Honeymooners’ Turned 98 in October
Joyce Randolph turned 98 years old in October 2022. The actor famous for her role in 'The Honeymooners' is still happy to talk about the notable role.
Julie Powell, Author Behind ‘Julie & Julia,’ Dead at 49
Julie Powell, the author whose blog inspired the 2009 Nora Ephron film Julie & Julia, has died. She was 49. Powell, whose Julie/Julia Project food blog led to a book before it was brought to the big screen, died Oct. 26 at her home in Olivebridge, New York, The New York Times reports. Her cause of death was cardiac arrest, according to her husband, Eric Powell.
The Mousetrap: Agatha Christie’s West End hit to make Broadway debut after 70 years
The world’s longest-running play, The Mousetrap, is to finally make its Broadway debut. The announcement was made on Friday to mark the 70th anniversary of the London production of Agatha Christie’s whodunnit. The only surviving piece of the original set from 1952, a mantelpiece clock, will be loaned...
ELLE DECOR
At New York’s Lincoln Center, a Welcoming New Restaurant Makes a Stunning Debut
When the under-the-radar architecture firm Modellus Novus learned that they had won the commission to design Tatiana, the new restaurant at Lincoln Center, they’d be the first to admit they were surprised. The studio, known as MN, had made its reputation on designing such cool downtown Manhattan spots as Saga and Crown Shy. After a six-week proposal process, “we beat out all these heavy hitters for this commission,” says Preeti Sriratana, a principal at MN. Even better, they were selected by a pair of their idols: architects Billie Tsien and Tod Williams, who recently completed a transformative revamp of David Geffen Hall, the home of the New York Philharmonic.
theaterpizzazz.com
A Man of No Importance
Probably no other New York stage director has as recognizable a style as John Doyle (The Color Purple), who has been regularly demonstrating it at the Classic Stage Company for six years as artistic director. If you’ve seen more than two of his shows you know that he strips the fat from the scripts he stages, cutting characters; designing sets that eliminate unnecessary scenery, with a minimal number of basic furnishings on a bare stage; and, when doing musicals, casting at least several actors who can play instruments, which they tote around, in character, throughout. Sometimes his less-is-more aesthetic clicks, sometimes it doesn’t. In the case of his current show, a revival of A Man of No Importance, the 2002 musical with book by Terrence McNally, lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, and music by Stephen Flaherty, it clicks, and smartly.
Elf the Musical review – Buddy’s back with some syrupy showtunes
Son of a nutcracker, what did they do to Elf? Back for a second stint in the West End, this musical version of the effervescent Will Ferrell film is an often flat night out. Despite some appealing performances and a tight candy-cane-twirling ensemble, it comes close to the blandly corporate Christmas experience it sets out to satirise and doesn’t muster a lot more joy than the kind of department store grotto in its story.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Islip, NY
Located on the south shore of Long Island, the town of Islip is in Suffolk County, New York, and is the 4th most populous town in the state. As of 2010, the town had a population of 335,543, including the hamlets, villages, and other community residents under its jurisdiction. Named...
