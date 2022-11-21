ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero,’ Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ ‘Unholy’ Top Billboard Global Charts

By Gary Trust
 3 days ago

Taylor Swift ‘s “Anti-Hero” rebounds for a third week atop the Billboard Global 200 chart and Sam Smith and Kim Petras ‘ “Unholy” holds at No. 1 for a sixth week atop the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart.

Plus, Meghan Trainor ‘s “Made You Look” hits the Global 200’s top 10, soaring from No. 37 to No. 10, and Official HIGE DANdism ‘s “Subtitle” reaches the Global Excl. U.S. top 10, jumping 14-10.

The two global charts, which began in September 2020, rank songs based on streaming and sales activity culled from more than 200 territories around the world, as compiled by Luminate. The Billboard Global 200 is inclusive of worldwide data and the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart comprises data from territories excluding the U.S.

Taylor Swift's 'Anti-Hero' Rules Hot 100 for Fourth Week, David Guetta & Bebe Rexha Hit Top 10

11/21/2022

Chart ranks are based on a weighted formula incorporating official-only streams on both subscription and ad-supported tiers of audio and video music services, as well as download sales, the latter of which reflect purchases from full-service digital music retailers from around the world, with sales from direct-to-consumer (D2C) sites excluded from the charts’ calculations.

‘Anti-Hero’ Again Atop Global 200

Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” rebounds from No. 2 for a third week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200, with 71.1 million streams (down 12%) and 19,000 downloads sold (down 13%) worldwide in the Nov. 11-17 tracking week.

Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ “Unholy” pushes 4-2 on the Global 200, following four weeks at No. 1 beginning in October; Drake and 21 Savage’s “Rich Flex” falls to No. 3 a week after it launched at No. 1 (when Drake logged eight songs in the top 10); David Guetta and Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” jumps 11-4, after reaching No. 2; and Rema and Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” soars to the top five (20-5), surpassing its prior No. 7 high to become each act’s first top five hit since the survey began.

Plus, Meghan Trainor’s “Made You Look” leaps 37-10 on the Global 200, with 35.8 million streams (up 17%) and 12,000 sold (up 18%). The song’s profile has swelled thanks to its prominence on TikTok (with the platform not presently reporting directly to Billboard ‘s charts). The single is from the Nantucket, Mass., native’s fifth LP, Takin’ It Back , released in October, and marks her first Global 200 top 10 since the chart originated.

Smith & Petras Continue at Global Excl. U.S. Peak

Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ “Unholy” adds a sixth nonconsecutive week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart, with 55.2 million streams (down 5%) and 6,000 downloads sold (down 3%) in territories outside the U.S. in the Nov. 11-17 tracking week.

Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” keeps at No. 2 after two weeks at No. 1 on Global Excl. U.S.; David Guetta and Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” is steady at No. 3, after hitting No. 2; Rema and Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” ascends to the top five (6-4), becoming, as on the Global 200, each artist’s first top five Global Excl. U.S. top five hit since the chart began; and Manuel Turizo’s “La Bachata” repeats at No. 5, after reaching No. 3.

Additionally, Official HIGE DANdism’s “Subtitle” reaches the Global Excl. U.S. top 10, climbing 14-10 with 22.5 million streams (up 4%) and 16,000 sold (up 12%) outside the U.S. The song marks the first top 10 on the chart for the Japanese pop quartet, which previously charted seven entries, hitting a prior No. 26 best with “Mixed Nuts” in April.

The Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts (dated Nov. 26, 2022) will update on Billboard.com tomorrow (Nov. 22). For both charts, the top 100 titles are available to all readers on Billboard.com, while the complete 200-title rankings are visible on Billboard Pro, Billboard ‘s subscription-based service. For all chart news, you can follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

Luminate, the independent data provider to the Billboard charts, completes a thorough review of all data submissions used in compiling the weekly chart rankings. Luminate reviews and authenticates data. In partnership with Billboard , data deemed suspicious or unverifiable is removed, using established criteria, before final chart calculations are made and published.

