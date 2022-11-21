Read full article on original website
Nick Cannon Confirms Baby No. 11 in Must-See Photoshoot with Pregnant Alyssa Scott
Watch: Nick Cannon Poses for Maternity Shoot With Alyssa Scott. We're going to need a big lens for this big family announcement. Less than two weeks after revealing her pregnancy, Alyssa Scott appeared to confirm she was expecting her second child with Nick Cannon after sharing photos of their maternity photo shoot.
90 Day Fiancé Fans Are Ripping Angela Deem Again After She Was Spotted Dancing With A Younger Dude In NOLA
Angela Deem is under fire from fans again after a video of her dancing with a young man hit the internet.
Love Is Blind’s Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton’s Relationship Timeline: Reality TV and Beyond
An unconventional match. Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton found their forever on season 3 of Love Is Blind — but the journey wasn't always easy. The PR strategist and the sales executive connected late in the game after Colleen struggled to bond with a handful of other men, including Cole Barnett, who didn't think she […]
Fiction: I Installed A Secret Camera On My Daughter's Bedroom, What I Saw After 3 Days Made Me Cry
Before I continue with the content of this article, it's important to let y'all know that this not true life story, it is a fictional article made from a factual events.
Fans praise Tia Mowry after she reveals reason why she and Cory Hardrict got divorced
Fans have praised Tia Mowry for revealing the reason why she and Cory Hardrict got divorced after 14 years of marriage.The 44-year-old actor spoke candidly about her divorce during Wednesday’s episode of Today with Hoda and Jenna. While speaking to the TV hosts, Mowry specified the moment she realised that her marriage was over.“I knew when I really started to focus on my happiness,” she said. “I feel like women, we tend to focus on everybody else’s happiness, making sure that everybody else is OK, meaning our children, our friends, our family.”The mother of two, who shares her 11-year-old...
DWTS fans stunned after Len Goodman snaps at Tyra Banks for her ‘annoying’ commentary in ‘cringe’ live TV moment
DANCING With the Stars host Tyra Banks has ruffled judge Len Goodman's feathers according to viewers following an awkward exchange. The head-turning moment occurred after Charli D'amelio and Mark Ballas had wrapped up performing their Argentine Tango to a thunderous ovation from fans. As Charli and Mark listened in on...
Christine Brown Reveals There Is More ‘Sister Wives’ to Come.: Will It Feature Less of Kody and Robyn, Though?
'Sister Wives' fans can look forward to at least one more season. Christine Brown confirmed she was filming for the show in her Utah home.
Teddi Mellencamp Shares Graphic Health Update As She Vows To 'Kick This Cancer’s Ass'
Teddi Mellencamp got candid with fans about her current battle with Melanoma, as the Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a graphic update about her health via Instagram. "Lots of questions about updates. Here is the truth; there isn’t one, which may be one of the hardest parts about this. The waiting," the mother-of-four shared. "Yesterday, I had surgery. I had melanomas removed. I had lymph nodes that lit up so they were also removed and additional biopsies are being done. "Hopefully, I will get those results soon. Next Wednesday I will get a full genetic mutation testing...
A Timeline of Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship
Sports Illustrated model and actor Kate Upton and MLB star Justin Verlander have shared a special relationship over the past decade. The pair first met while filming a commercial together back in 2012, and they got together shortly after. Despite their brief split in mid-2013, Upton and Verlander remain closer than ever, with the two tying the knot in November 2017 and having their daughter, Genevieve, in November 2018.
Reality Steve Says ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ star Victoria Fuller Is a ‘Very Callous and Calculating Person’
Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo were spotted in Italy, but wasn't she engaged to Johnny DePhillipo? Reality Steve is calling her out, and the tea is spicy!
Serena Williams' Husband Alexis Ohanian Had the Best Response to Being Dissed by Drake
Alexis Ohanian is proud to be Serena Williams' “groupie.”. On November 4, Drake dropped Her Loss, a new collaborative album with 21 Savage, which featured a pointed jab at the Reddit cofounder. “Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie,” Drake raps on the track "Middle of the Ocean," adding, “He claim we don't got a problem but no, boo, it is like you comin' for sushi.”
‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Tim Malcolm and Veronica Rodriguez Talk Marriage: Inside Their ‘Pact’
90 Day Fiancé stars Veronica Rodriguez and Tim Malcolm have a complicated past, but fans learned they have an even more interesting future after the revelation of their “marriage pact.” Keep reading to find out everything we know about Tim and Veronica’s wedding plans. How Did...
Women's Health
Fans Flood Reba McEntire With Support After The Singer Reveals Health News
We're sending Reba McEntire all of our positive thoughts for a speedy recovery. The 67-year-old singer and actress announced on Instagram that her doctor has placed her on vocal rest. And fans are reaching out with messages of support and understanding. We're sending Reba McEntire all of our positive thoughts...
‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Spoilers: Eliza and Rodney Seen Together Post-Show
'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 8 shows the end of Eliza and Rodney's relationship -- but the two were spotted out together after the show.
Christina Hall's Husband Josh Raves About Working Beside His Wife on Her New HGTV Show: 'My Best Friend'
Josh Hall is all about teamwork when it comes his wife Christina. In an Instagram post on Monday, Josh, 42, shared a sweet tribute to his HGTV star wife, 39, and expressed his gratitude for his unexpected yet exciting career path. "Another work trip in the beautiful state of Tennessee...
realitytitbit.com
Inside 90 Day Fiancé's Pat Mendes' incredible 70lb weight loss transformation
90 Day Fiancé star Pat Mendes has shared his incredible 70lb transformation as he opens up over weight loss and changes to his exercise regime. The TLC alum took to Instagram to share his journey with fans and included a throwback photo from his High School years. Patrick, who...
One Below Deck Mediterranean Stew Is Noticeably Absent From the Season 7 Reunion Trailer
Watch: What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck" Below Deck Mediterranean's season seven reunion looks like it will be anything but smooth sailing. E! News can exclusively reveal the first look at the Bravo series' upcoming drama-filled reunion. Host Andy Cohen will be joined by co-stars and crew members Captain Sandy Yawn, chef Dave White, bosun Storm Smith, bosun Raygan Tyler, deckhand Mzi "Zee" Dempers, deckhand Courtney Veale, deckhand Reid Jenkins, stew Natalya Scudder, stew Kyle Viljoen and stew Elena Dubaich for a rehashing of this season's most shocking moments, feuds, boatmances and more hot topics.
The Hollywood Gossip
Lisa Rinna Home Accused of Being Total "Pigsty"
With everything that’s gone down on the The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion, it’s easy to forget some earlier reports. In the first half of 2022, rumor alleged that Sheree Zampino had received a rat bite at Lisa Rinna’s home. Most people considered the rumor quashed.
Didn’t See That Coming—Rapper T.I.’s Son Messiah Harris Makes Debut as Blues Country Artist
Another one of T.I.‘s sons is following in his musical footsteps. Messiah Harris took fans for a loop when he debuted as a country blues artist. Messiah, 22, performed at the Vinyl in Center Stage Atlanta over the weekend and shocked fans when he introduced attendees to his new musical persona, “Buddy Red.” Messiah posted an Instagram clip showing himself stringing away at the guitar during his live performance.
E! News
