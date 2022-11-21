ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Fans praise Tia Mowry after she reveals reason why she and Cory Hardrict got divorced

Fans have praised Tia Mowry for revealing the reason why she and Cory Hardrict got divorced after 14 years of marriage.The 44-year-old actor spoke candidly about her divorce during Wednesday’s episode of Today with Hoda and Jenna. While speaking to the TV hosts, Mowry specified the moment she realised that her marriage was over.“I  knew when I really started to focus on my happiness,” she said. “I feel like women, we tend to focus on everybody else’s happiness, making sure that everybody else is OK, meaning our children, our friends, our family.”The mother of two, who shares her 11-year-old...
OK! Magazine

Teddi Mellencamp Shares Graphic Health Update As She Vows To 'Kick This Cancer’s Ass'

Teddi Mellencamp got candid with fans about her current battle with Melanoma, as the Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a graphic update about her health via Instagram. "Lots of questions about updates. Here is the truth; there isn’t one, which may be one of the hardest parts about this. The waiting," the mother-of-four shared. "Yesterday, I had surgery. I had melanomas removed. I had lymph nodes that lit up so they were also removed and additional biopsies are being done. "Hopefully, I will get those results soon. Next Wednesday I will get a full genetic mutation testing...
POPSUGAR

A Timeline of Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship

Sports Illustrated model and actor Kate Upton and MLB star Justin Verlander have shared a special relationship over the past decade. The pair first met while filming a commercial together back in 2012, and they got together shortly after. Despite their brief split in mid-2013, Upton and Verlander remain closer than ever, with the two tying the knot in November 2017 and having their daughter, Genevieve, in November 2018.
Glamour

Serena Williams' Husband Alexis Ohanian Had the Best Response to Being Dissed by Drake

Alexis Ohanian is proud to be Serena Williams' “groupie.”. On November 4, Drake dropped Her Loss, a new collaborative album with 21 Savage, which featured a pointed jab at the Reddit cofounder. “Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie,” Drake raps on the track "Middle of the Ocean," adding, “He claim we don't got a problem but no, boo, it is like you comin' for sushi.”
Women's Health

Fans Flood Reba McEntire With Support After The Singer Reveals Health News

We're sending Reba McEntire all of our positive thoughts for a speedy recovery. The 67-year-old singer and actress announced on Instagram that her doctor has placed her on vocal rest. And fans are reaching out with messages of support and understanding. We're sending Reba McEntire all of our positive thoughts...
E! News

One Below Deck Mediterranean Stew Is Noticeably Absent From the Season 7 Reunion Trailer

Watch: What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck" Below Deck Mediterranean's season seven reunion looks like it will be anything but smooth sailing. E! News can exclusively reveal the first look at the Bravo series' upcoming drama-filled reunion. Host Andy Cohen will be joined by co-stars and crew members Captain Sandy Yawn, chef Dave White, bosun Storm Smith, bosun Raygan Tyler, deckhand Mzi "Zee" Dempers, deckhand Courtney Veale, deckhand Reid Jenkins, stew Natalya Scudder, stew Kyle Viljoen and stew Elena Dubaich for a rehashing of this season's most shocking moments, feuds, boatmances and more hot topics.
The Hollywood Gossip

Lisa Rinna Home Accused of Being Total "Pigsty"

With everything that’s gone down on the The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion, it’s easy to forget some earlier reports. In the first half of 2022, rumor alleged that Sheree Zampino had received a rat bite at Lisa Rinna’s home. Most people considered the rumor quashed.
Black Enterprise

Didn’t See That Coming—Rapper T.I.’s Son Messiah Harris Makes Debut as Blues Country Artist

Another one of T.I.‘s sons is following in his musical footsteps. Messiah Harris took fans for a loop when he debuted as a country blues artist. Messiah, 22, performed at the Vinyl in Center Stage Atlanta over the weekend and shocked fans when he introduced attendees to his new musical persona, “Buddy Red.” Messiah posted an Instagram clip showing himself stringing away at the guitar during his live performance.
