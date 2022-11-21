Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Ukrainian family of 10 flee war to a ‘blessed country’ — and safer life in Tri-Cities
Nearly 400 Ukrainians have migrated to Tri-Cities and Moses Lake since the start of the war.
yaktrinews.com
Boaters gearing up for Tri-Cities holiday tradition
Kennewick – The Clover Island Yacht Club is looking for boaters to join in the annual Christmas Lighted Boat Parade. The parade has been lighting up the Columbia River since the 1960s. Michael Rhodes is the docks director for the yacht club, and he’s taken part in the parade...
nbcrightnow.com
Holiday traffic brings annual congestion around Union Gap Costco
UNION GAP, Wash. — The Union Gap Police Department is reminding people to be mindful of holiday traffic congestion as annual traffic patterns take hold. It reports increased traffic around the Valley Mall Boulevard overpass, as well as several multiple-car crashes around Costco, where Valley Mall Boulevard meets Longfibre Road.
nbcrightnow.com
Kennewick Doctor develops cranberry skin-care booster
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Dr. Rachel Fidino of New U Women's Clinic and Aesthetics in Kennewick has launched a new cranberry based skin-care line. After having trouble finding natural products that could help with acne, hyperpigmentation and skin sensitivity for her clinic, Dr. Fidino created her own. Dr. Fidino's research found that...
Tri-Cities organization aims to open 140-acre veterans’ ranch
BENTON CITY, Wash. — Near Rattlesnake Mountain, 20 minutes north of Benton City, is a project in the works to help veterans and their families. “I retired about 20 years ago from the US army and in 2016 we decided to actually start a nonprofit and that’s where Friends of Disabled Veterans was started,” Founder and CEO Brian Moore said....
Kennewick, Did Air Rush Out All Your Water Faucets Last Night?
I ask this question because it happened to my whole neighborhood last night in Kennewick, did high-pressure air suddenly start rushing out all your water sources?. Everything was normal until around 5:30 pm when my daughter runs out of the bathroom screaming "come here quick, something is happening!" That is never a good phrase to hear when you're a parent. I run to the bathroom and find the toilet making tons of noise with water spurting out. As I looked closer I noticed that the water was barely sputtering out and most of the noise was from very high-pressure air coming out of the valve.
Two Women Dead in Crashes on Tri-Cities Icy Roadways
Two women are dead after crashes took place on icy Tri-Cities Roadways on Tuesday. Washington State Patrol and Police departments were kept busy Tuesday afternoon, as freezing rain fell for several hours creating extremely slick roadways in the area. Some roads were shut down due to dangerous conditions. 40-year-old Stephanie...
FOX 11 and 41
Kamiakin High School Alum cast in ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’
KENNEWICK, Wash. – ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ released on The Roku Channel Sept. 8th, 2022 starring Daniel Radcliffe as Al Yankovic himself, but also a local Kamiakin Alumni. Tommy O’Brien plays Weird Al’s drummer, Jon “Bermuda” Schwartz, in the movie which comes full circle for O’Brien...
nbcrightnow.com
Strike force convicts West Richland woman of COVID relief fraud
SPOKANE, Wash.- U.S. Attorney Vanessa R. Waldref has announced three more convictions for individuals that fraudulently obtained COVID relief funding. The three convictions are the latest by the Eastern Washington COVID-19 Fraud Strike Force. One of those convicted was Jimia Rae Cain, 52, of West Richland. According to court documents,...
Tri-Cities pizza restaurant to pay $11,000 for refusing service to disabled customer
They could face up to $75,000 in fines if they fail to take corrective action.
2 women killed in Pasco and Richland in overnight crashes. One was a hit and run
The woman was crossing the street with her husband.
Awesome News! Richland’s Green Can Yard Waste Pick-Up Resumes Friday
The Green Can Yard Waste Collection Service is resuming. Place your bagged leaves and yard waste at the curb for pickup through Friday. Crews will be working through the holiday and will do their best to empty both trash and green waste containers. According to a post o the city's...
Inflation drives high demand for help at Second Harvest’s Turkey Drive in Tri-Cities
Cars began lining up before dawn.
Shop burned in fire north of Pasco
PASCO, Wash. — A detached shop was severely damaged during a fire just north of Pasco Tuesday morning, Nov. 22. The fire on the 5100 block of Janet Road was reported to emergency personnel just before 7 a.m. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office was among responding agencies and said everyone got out and no one was injured....
These Tri-City dentists to provide free dental work to veterans, and other Herald letters
Tri-City Herald Letters to the Editor 11/22/2022
Tri-Cities’ Miss Rodeo Washington competes in national title competition
RICHLAND, Wash. — The former Benton and Franklin Fair and Horse Heaven Round-Up Rodeo Queen, Lexy Hibbs, is taking to Las Vegas this weekend to compete for Miss Rodeo America. She currently holds the title of Miss Rodeo Washington 2022. “Even though my crown, if I were to bring home the Miss Rodeo America crown, would be to represent the...
nbcrightnow.com
Acosta projected winner in Walla Walla Prosecutor race
WALLA WALLA, Wash.- Gabe Acosta is the projected winner of the Walla Walla Prosecutors race. According to the latest vote tallies it is mathematically impossible for his opponent, Michelle Morales, to overtake his lead in the race. According to vote totals from the Secretary of State's Office, Acosta has 13,667...
40-Year-Old Stephanie Hall Mullen Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Richland (Richland, WA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Richland. The accident happened on Interstate 182 at milepost 1 near Dallas Road. 40-year-old Stephanie Hall Mullen of Benton City was driving at a high speed for the road conditions. She lost control of the vehicle, which overturned, and came to...
northeastoregonnow.com
Umatilla to Hold Ground-Breaking Ceremony for Project PATH
The city of Umatilla is inviting the public to the ground-breaking ceremony for Project PATH on Nov. 29 at 12 p.m. The facility will be built at 81535 Lind Road in Hermiston for the purpose of bringing together services to assist individuals and families in west Umatilla County who are experiencing homelessness and help them transition to permanent housing. More information about Project PATH is available on the city’s website or by calling Umatilla City Hall at 541-922-3226.
koze.com
E. Washington Residents Plead Guilty to Fraudulently Obtaining COVID Relief Funding for Purported Businesses
RICHLAND & SPOKANE, WA – Three eastern Washington residents have pled guilty to fraudulently obtaining COVID relief funding that was intended for struggling businesses. U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, Vanessa R. Waldref, says these three convictions are the most recent obtained by the region’s COVID-19 Fraud Strike Force, which was launched earlier this year.
98.3 The KEY
Pasco WA
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
98.3 The Key plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0