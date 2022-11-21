ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, WA

yaktrinews.com

Boaters gearing up for Tri-Cities holiday tradition

Kennewick – The Clover Island Yacht Club is looking for boaters to join in the annual Christmas Lighted Boat Parade. The parade has been lighting up the Columbia River since the 1960s. Michael Rhodes is the docks director for the yacht club, and he’s taken part in the parade...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Holiday traffic brings annual congestion around Union Gap Costco

UNION GAP, Wash. — The Union Gap Police Department is reminding people to be mindful of holiday traffic congestion as annual traffic patterns take hold. It reports increased traffic around the Valley Mall Boulevard overpass, as well as several multiple-car crashes around Costco, where Valley Mall Boulevard meets Longfibre Road.
UNION GAP, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Kennewick Doctor develops cranberry skin-care booster

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Dr. Rachel Fidino of New U Women's Clinic and Aesthetics in Kennewick has launched a new cranberry based skin-care line. After having trouble finding natural products that could help with acne, hyperpigmentation and skin sensitivity for her clinic, Dr. Fidino created her own. Dr. Fidino's research found that...
KENNEWICK, WA
98.3 The KEY

Kennewick, Did Air Rush Out All Your Water Faucets Last Night?

I ask this question because it happened to my whole neighborhood last night in Kennewick, did high-pressure air suddenly start rushing out all your water sources?. Everything was normal until around 5:30 pm when my daughter runs out of the bathroom screaming "come here quick, something is happening!" That is never a good phrase to hear when you're a parent. I run to the bathroom and find the toilet making tons of noise with water spurting out. As I looked closer I noticed that the water was barely sputtering out and most of the noise was from very high-pressure air coming out of the valve.
KENNEWICK, WA
98.3 The KEY

Two Women Dead in Crashes on Tri-Cities Icy Roadways

Two women are dead after crashes took place on icy Tri-Cities Roadways on Tuesday. Washington State Patrol and Police departments were kept busy Tuesday afternoon, as freezing rain fell for several hours creating extremely slick roadways in the area. Some roads were shut down due to dangerous conditions. 40-year-old Stephanie...
PASCO, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Kamiakin High School Alum cast in ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’

KENNEWICK, Wash. – ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ released on The Roku Channel Sept. 8th, 2022 starring Daniel Radcliffe as Al Yankovic himself, but also a local Kamiakin Alumni. Tommy O’Brien plays Weird Al’s drummer, Jon “Bermuda” Schwartz, in the movie which comes full circle for O’Brien...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Strike force convicts West Richland woman of COVID relief fraud

SPOKANE, Wash.- U.S. Attorney Vanessa R. Waldref has announced three more convictions for individuals that fraudulently obtained COVID relief funding. The three convictions are the latest by the Eastern Washington COVID-19 Fraud Strike Force. One of those convicted was Jimia Rae Cain, 52, of West Richland. According to court documents,...
WEST RICHLAND, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Shop burned in fire north of Pasco

  PASCO, Wash. — A detached shop was severely damaged during a fire just north of Pasco Tuesday morning, Nov. 22.   The fire on the 5100 block of Janet Road was reported to emergency personnel just before 7 a.m.   The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office was among responding agencies and said everyone got out and no one was injured....
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Acosta projected winner in Walla Walla Prosecutor race

WALLA WALLA, Wash.- Gabe Acosta is the projected winner of the Walla Walla Prosecutors race. According to the latest vote tallies it is mathematically impossible for his opponent, Michelle Morales, to overtake his lead in the race. According to vote totals from the Secretary of State's Office, Acosta has 13,667...
WALLA WALLA, WA
northeastoregonnow.com

Umatilla to Hold Ground-Breaking Ceremony for Project PATH

The city of Umatilla is inviting the public to the ground-breaking ceremony for Project PATH on Nov. 29 at 12 p.m. The facility will be built at 81535 Lind Road in Hermiston for the purpose of bringing together services to assist individuals and families in west Umatilla County who are experiencing homelessness and help them transition to permanent housing. More information about Project PATH is available on the city’s website or by calling Umatilla City Hall at 541-922-3226.
UMATILLA, OR
koze.com

E. Washington Residents Plead Guilty to Fraudulently Obtaining COVID Relief Funding for Purported Businesses

RICHLAND & SPOKANE, WA – Three eastern Washington residents have pled guilty to fraudulently obtaining COVID relief funding that was intended for struggling businesses. U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, Vanessa R. Waldref, says these three convictions are the most recent obtained by the region’s COVID-19 Fraud Strike Force, which was launched earlier this year.
WEST RICHLAND, WA
ABOUT

98.3 The Key plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

