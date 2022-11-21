Police Log: Waldorf Astoria fraud, multiple vehicle break-ins

Friday, November 19th

Vehicle Burglaries

Deputies responded to two separate calls of vehicle burglaries on Olympic Parkway Drive in Park City. A woman reported the driver’s side window of the vehicle she was borrowing had been broken into. A wallet and a tote bag were stolen from the vehicle. The wallet contained two debit cards, one credit card and the drivers license of the vehicle owner. Shortly before this was reported a suspicious vehicle was observed in the area.

The vehicle was a new model Dodge Durango, black in color, no front plate, with a rear arches plate. The vehicle fled the area at a high rate of speed when deputies arrived. The suspects were described as two African American adult males.

Hours later, deputies received another call of a vehicle burglary on Olympic Parkway Drive. Deputies responded to a call that a man’s rear driver side door window had been broken. The vehicle was rummaged through, but nothing was reported missing. The case is linked to the previous vehicle burglary in the area.

Assault

A man stated that he and another man were verbally fighting over a driving incident. The complainant said that after they traded angry words, the other man spat on him as he was in his car. The complainant followed the vehicle to the Chevron in the Kimball Junction area, to photograph the vehicle and license plate.

The male then came out of his vehicle and struck the complainant with a closed fist. The assailant later submitted a video that depicts the complainant spitting on him after debating the driving incident, and both parties willingly offered a statement. This matter has been sent to the County Attorney’s Office.

Theft of Services

A 31-year-old male from Oakland, California, was a guest at the Waldorf Astoria hotel, accumulating charges totaling roughly $6,500. According to the hotel, the male and two other visitors had spent two days as resort guests, and were all using expensive spa services and ordering room service, and subsequently charging it to the room.

The man was scheduled to check out but was unable to provide a valid form of payment. He asked the hotel to use a photo of another unrelated person’s driver’s license and credit card for payment by emailing the front desk.

The payment was denied, and the California man attempted to pay with seven different credit card numbers, but was unable to do so. The Oakland man was arrested for theft of services, possession of another’s identification documents, unlawful use of a financial transaction card, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. This case will be forwarded to investigations.

Saturday, November 20

Possession of a Controlled Substance

A traffic stop was conducted for a speeding violation near N Silver Creek Road. During the course of the stop it was discovered that the vehicle had a revoked registration due to not having insurance. The vehicle was subsequently impounded. During the vehicle inventory drug paraphernalia and an open container of alcohol was found. The driver was cited for all violations and released on scene.

Hit and Run

Deputies received a call for a past occurred hit and run near W Hoytsville Road. The complainant stated his vehicle that was parked in his driveway was struck by a FedEx van. The complainant stated he had a Ring doorbell camera video of the incident. He contacted FedEx and they advised him to file a police report and then file for a claim.

Sunday, November 21

Weapon Offense

A traffic stop was initiated on U.S-40 eastbound, after a vehicle registration check showed that the vehicle’s owners had an active statewide warrant. During the stop, K9 teams performed a free air sniff on the vehicle, indicating to the odor of narcotics. A subsequent vehicle search yielded a handgun, user amounts of THC resin, and several items of drug paraphernalia.

The individual that had been in possession of the firearm was identified as a 42-year-old Lehi man, and criminal history check on the male revealed that he is a convicted felon, making him a restricted person.

The male was taken into custody for weapons offense and a THC vape pen was discovered on his person during a search incident to arrest. A female was also found to be in possession of the THC resin that was found in the vehicle. She was released with a citation, and she was allowed to drive the involved vehicle home.

Possession of a Controlled Substance

A vehicle was stopped for a traffic violation near Silver Springs Drive. Upon contact with the driver, drug paraphernalia was observed and a subsequent search of the vehicle revealed user amounts of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

After claiming ownership of the contraband, a 48-year-old West Valley woman, passenger of the vehicle, was subsequently arrested and booked into the Summit County Jail.

