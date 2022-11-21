ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple's Entry-Level AirPods Just Hit $80 on Amazon

By Jacob Krol
 3 days ago
These AirPods might not be able to block out environmental noise, but they do deliver on all the convenience features. And ahead of Black Friday, they're down to the lowest price we've ever seen.

Amazon’s offering second-generation AirPods at just $79.99, which is a significant savings. And yes, that means you can score AirPods for under $100.

AirPods Second-Generation ($79.99, originally $129 at Amazon)

Like AirPods Pro, these AirPods live in a compact carrying case that also charges up the earbuds. You can expect five hours of playback on a full charge and with recharges from the case the runtime stretches to a full 24 hours. This way you can bring them along for a morning commute and rock them while working all day.

And AirPods second-generation feature a classic design with a longer stem, and they ultimately just rest in your ear. Like AirPods third-generation, these don’t feature any form of a silicone or rubber ear tip. And while there isn’t a formal transparency mode, these earbuds won’t fully seal off your ear. Meaning that you can still hear some environmental noise around you.

AirPods second-generation deliver a clear, and vibrant audio mix that works for most genres. It’s not as rich as AirPods Pro and the soundstage isn’t as wide, but you’re still getting an excellent listening experience for the price.

The best news is that setting up is a breeze. Just flip open the case next to your iPhone and follow the splash screen that appears. In mere seconds, they’ll be connected and even sync with your iCloud account so that you can quickly switch between all your Apple devices.

A custom-made Apple (AAPL) - Get Free Report H1 chip enables this and hands-free Siri functionality. You can say “Hey Siri” to control playback, answer a call, or send a text.

For just $79.99, this is a steal of a deal on AirPods second-generation and you can score it now on Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

Related
CNET

11 Black Friday Deals at Walmart That You Can't Find at Amazon

As Black Friday approaches and holiday deals heat up, online retailers wage price wars across the internet. Shoppers able to navigate the shifting sands of online deals can save big money during the holiday gift season, but it takes real time to track price changes and product inventory across multiple stores.
shefinds

Amazon Announced A New Perk For Prime Members—Here’s How To Get It

Are you an Amazon Prime member *and* a music lover? You’re in luck! The world’s largest online retailer announced this week that members of its subscription service can now access Amazon Music‘s entire catalog, full of 100 million songs in shuffle mode. This new perk, as reported by Fox Business and the Associated Press, will be available without advertisements, and most importantly, at no additional cost. Here’s else what we know:
Digital Trends

Walmart’s $99 laptop deal is still available — but probably not for long

It’s pretty rare that laptop deals include the opportunity to grab a laptop for under $100, but Walmart currently has the Gateway 14-inch Ultra Slim Notebook discounted down to just $99. That’s a savings of $130, as the laptop would typically cost you $229. This is an impressive deal, and one that isn’t likely to last. Walmart’s website reflects more than 500 have been sold in the last 24 hours, so we recommend grabbing this now to keep from missing out when inventory inevitably runs out.
shefinds

4 Apps Security Experts Say You Should Delete ASAP–They’re Putting Your Data At Risk!

There comes a time in the life of many smart phone users when deleting apps becomes a necessary exercise in order to free up precious storage space and help your battery run faster and more efficiently. During those times, you’ll have to make the difficult choice of which apps to keep and which you’re barely using and could easily part with. But sometimes it’s also a good idea to consider getting rid of a few apps that could put your phone — and you — at a great security risk.
TechRadar

Walmart Black Friday deals just dropped: $35 Keurig, $159 AirPods, $188 4K smart TV

The Walmart Black Friday sale is live - and yes, you read that right. While Black Friday deals officially drop on November 25, the retailer is getting a head start with early offers that you can shop today. You can find incredible offers on TVs, kitchen appliances, vacuums, toys, laptops, and so much more, and we're rounding up all the top Walmart Black Friday deals just below.
BobVila

Home Depot Is Giving Away Free DeWalt Tools for Black Friday

While there are certainly savings to be found on a number of tech and appliances this month, some of our favorite Black Friday deals (naturally) relate back to the workshop. Power tools and outdoor equipment typically see similar price drops on the sale holiday, and this year they are starting well before November 25. DeWalt—one of the biggest names in the business—is giving away free tools with the purchase of a battery kit.
Digital Trends

Get it while you can: Walmart’s $99 Windows laptop is selling fast

Walmart has started its Black Friday event. With that, shoppers have the chance to beat the rush and buy the ideal products for less right now rather than needing to wait a bit longer. In particular, we’re loving that you can buy a Windows-based laptop for just $99. Right now, the Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook is $99, reduced from $229 so if you need a new laptop and you can’t afford to spend a lot, this is the ideal for you. One of the best Black Friday laptop deals so far, it’s selling fast with many shoppers keen to embrace such a huge bargain. Here’s a quick look at why you need it in your life.
BGR.com

There’s an easy, legal way to get Netflix for free

Ten years ago, Netflix was charging $7.99 for a subscription to its streaming service. Several price hikes later, Netflix’s standard plan now costs $15.49 a month, which is more expensive than the services of any of its biggest rivals. The good news is that even as Netflix increases its prices, there’s still one easy, legal way to get Netflix for free.
Digital Trends

This 65-inch 4K TV is $228 for Black Friday, but stock won’t last

It’s almost shocking how cheap 4K TVs are nowadays, and if it’s time for a new screen for your movie room, then the Black Friday sales are here early which means now’s the time to buy. This is when you’ll find TVs on sale at the lowest prices all year, and retailers are already throwing back the curtains on their Black Friday TV deals in an effort to draw in shoppers. Walmart Black Friday deals include a deep price cut on the 65-inch TCL 4-Series 4K Roku TV, which is on sale right now for just $228.’
Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

