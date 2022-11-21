ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
seehafernews.com

2 Charged After Manitowoc Drug Raid

More information has been released on a recent “drug raid” on Manitowoc’s southside. Lieutenant Dave Remiker of the Manitowoc County Metro Drug Unit told Seehafer News last night, the SWAT team was used to conduct a search warrant, related to a Fentanyl distribution investigation. Manitowoc Police Chief,...
MANITOWOC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Seymour man arrested in death of kitten

SEYMOUR, Wis. (WBAY) - A man was booked into jail on accusations he killed a kitten in Seymour, police say. On Nov. 21, at about 6:42 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 600 block of West Factory Street for a report of a dead kitten with “suspicious injuries.”
SEYMOUR, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Fond du Lac man sentenced for fentanyl overdose death

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A Fond du Lac man who was found guilty of First Degree Reckless Homicide for a fentanyl overdose that occurred in 2020 learned his sentence on Monday. 43-year-old Robert L. Harris was sentenced to seven years of initial confinement and eight years of...
FOND DU LAC, WI
Fox11online.com

Shawano County police chase suspect still not competent to stand trial

SHAWANO (WLUK) – A man charged with leading police on a chase which only ended after authorities used a snow plow is still not competent to stand trial. Aaron Renel is charged with attempting to flee an officer, resisting an officer, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, and other counts for the May 8 incident.
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Court struggles to find defender for 15-year-old accused in fatal crash

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A teenager charged with a high-speed crash that killed her passenger in Green Bay was back in Brown County court Tuesday. Online court records indicated an attorney had been appointed for Sienna Pecore, 15. But when she appeared in court for a status hearing, via video conference, she did not have representation, which the court says it’s trying to remedy through the public defender’s office.
GREEN BAY, WI
radioplusinfo.com

11-23-22 fdl man charged in stabbing death of fdl woman

A Fond du Lac man has been charged in connection with the death of a Fond du Lac woman. Fifty seven year old Gary Davis has made his initial Fond du Lac court appearance on charges of First Degree Intentional Homicide, Use of a Dangerous Weapon, Mayhem and Hiding a Corpse, all as a repeat offender in the death of 51 year old Jacquelyn Jo Rooney. According to a criminal complaint the victim suffered multiple stab wounds and blunt force trauma to her head. Rooney was found dead Saturday November 12 in her East Merrill Avenue apartment. Bail was set at $2 million cash. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for December 2.
FOND DU LAC, WI
Fox11online.com

Statewide alert issued for suspect in fraud case

MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- A statewide alert has been issued in the search for a woman accused of trying to cash fraudulent checks across Manitowoc County. Officials identify the suspect as 51-year-old Kimberly A. Maine. On Monday, Maine was seen at Bank First National in Whitelaw, trying to cash a $3,640...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Hauschultz's appeal in 7-year-old's death faces another delay

MANITOWOC (WLUK) – There’s been another delay in Damian Hauschultz’s appeal in connection with the snowbank and abuse death of a 7-year-old boy – which will delay Tim Hauschultz’s trial even more. Ethan Hauschaultz, 7, died on April 20, 2018, after being forced to carry...
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Fond du Lac man charged with killing woman he was in a relationship with

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Fond du Lac is accused of murdering the woman he was in a relationship with, and is facing three charges. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 57-year-old Gary Davis is facing multiple charges after allegedly killing a woman he was in a relationship with. On November 12 around 8:15 a.m. officers were sent to 70 East Merrill Avenue for a welfare check.
FOND DU LAC, WI
Fox11online.com

Person in Canada, Manitowoc teen arrested for conspiring to call in bomb threat

MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- A Manitowoc high school student and a person in Canada were arrested in connection with a bomb threat against Lincoln High School. Police say a voice mail was left for staff members just after midnight, with the caller saying he would bring a bomb to school. The call came from a cellphone number in Canada.
MANITOWOC, WI
WLUC

Menominee man sentenced to prison on meth charges

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Menominee man was sentenced to prison on Friday in Menominee County Circuit Court for methamphetamine charges. 38-year-old Christopher Barstow was sentenced to 50 months to 10 years in prison for Possession of Methamphetamine. Barstow previously pleaded guilty on October 3, 2022 to two counts of...
MENOMINEE, MI
wearegreenbay.com

Arrests made in Canada and Manitowoc amidst Lincoln High School bomb threat

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A student and a man from Canada were taken into custody after threatening to bring a bomb to a Manitowoc County High School. According to the Manitowoc Police Department, around 12:05 a.m. on Wednesday, a message threatening Lincoln High School was left on a staff member’s voicemail.
MANITOWOC, WI
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - November 22, 2022

Brown County Arrest Records - Tuesday. November 22, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
wearegreenbay.com

Oshkosh man taken into custody, allegedly fired gun into the ground while in the driveway

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A 29-year-old from Oshkosh was taken into custody after officers were called to his residence for a reported disturbance. According to the Oshkosh Police Department, on November 23 around 12:45 p.m., officers were told there was a disturbance between a man and a woman. It was mentioned that the man had a handgun. The incident was at a residence in the 1100 block of Central Street in Oshkosh.
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Oshkosh man arrested after firing handgun during argument

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A 29-year-old Oshkosh man is accused of firing a handgun as police responded to a report of an argument Wednesday afternoon. Police were called about a disturbance involving a man and a woman on the 1100-block of Central St. at 12:38 p.m. Police say when they...
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

Seymour man accused of killing girlfriend's cat

SEYMOUR (WLUK) – Police have requested charges against a Seymour man for allegedly killing his girlfriend’s cat, Muffin, because it was keeping him awake. No charges have been filed. The suspect could appear in court Monday, according to the Outagamie County District Attorney’s office. According to Seymour...
SEYMOUR, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy