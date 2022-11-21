Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Dealing With Significant InjuryOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar Closing Plans for 2023Bryan DijkhuizenAlgonac, MI
Third Family Dollar Store This Month Announced as Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLittle Chute, WI
Family Dollar is Closing a Location in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLittle Chute, WI
Family Dollar Location Permanently Closing in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLittle Chute, WI
Related
seehafernews.com
2 Charged After Manitowoc Drug Raid
More information has been released on a recent “drug raid” on Manitowoc’s southside. Lieutenant Dave Remiker of the Manitowoc County Metro Drug Unit told Seehafer News last night, the SWAT team was used to conduct a search warrant, related to a Fentanyl distribution investigation. Manitowoc Police Chief,...
WBAY Green Bay
Seymour man arrested in death of kitten
SEYMOUR, Wis. (WBAY) - A man was booked into jail on accusations he killed a kitten in Seymour, police say. On Nov. 21, at about 6:42 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 600 block of West Factory Street for a report of a dead kitten with “suspicious injuries.”
wearegreenbay.com
Fond du Lac man sentenced for fentanyl overdose death
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A Fond du Lac man who was found guilty of First Degree Reckless Homicide for a fentanyl overdose that occurred in 2020 learned his sentence on Monday. 43-year-old Robert L. Harris was sentenced to seven years of initial confinement and eight years of...
Fox11online.com
Shawano County police chase suspect still not competent to stand trial
SHAWANO (WLUK) – A man charged with leading police on a chase which only ended after authorities used a snow plow is still not competent to stand trial. Aaron Renel is charged with attempting to flee an officer, resisting an officer, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, and other counts for the May 8 incident.
WBAY Green Bay
Court struggles to find defender for 15-year-old accused in fatal crash
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A teenager charged with a high-speed crash that killed her passenger in Green Bay was back in Brown County court Tuesday. Online court records indicated an attorney had been appointed for Sienna Pecore, 15. But when she appeared in court for a status hearing, via video conference, she did not have representation, which the court says it’s trying to remedy through the public defender’s office.
radioplusinfo.com
11-23-22 fdl man charged in stabbing death of fdl woman
A Fond du Lac man has been charged in connection with the death of a Fond du Lac woman. Fifty seven year old Gary Davis has made his initial Fond du Lac court appearance on charges of First Degree Intentional Homicide, Use of a Dangerous Weapon, Mayhem and Hiding a Corpse, all as a repeat offender in the death of 51 year old Jacquelyn Jo Rooney. According to a criminal complaint the victim suffered multiple stab wounds and blunt force trauma to her head. Rooney was found dead Saturday November 12 in her East Merrill Avenue apartment. Bail was set at $2 million cash. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for December 2.
Fox11online.com
Statewide alert issued for suspect in fraud case
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- A statewide alert has been issued in the search for a woman accused of trying to cash fraudulent checks across Manitowoc County. Officials identify the suspect as 51-year-old Kimberly A. Maine. On Monday, Maine was seen at Bank First National in Whitelaw, trying to cash a $3,640...
WBAY Green Bay
Fond du Lac man gets 15-year sentence for woman’s drug overdose death
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A 43-year-old Fond du Lac man will spend at least 7 years in prison for a woman’s death from a combination of drugs. Robert L. Harris was sentenced Monday to 15 years in state custody: 7 years of confinement and 8 years on extended supervision.
Fox11online.com
Hauschultz's appeal in 7-year-old's death faces another delay
MANITOWOC (WLUK) – There’s been another delay in Damian Hauschultz’s appeal in connection with the snowbank and abuse death of a 7-year-old boy – which will delay Tim Hauschultz’s trial even more. Ethan Hauschaultz, 7, died on April 20, 2018, after being forced to carry...
wearegreenbay.com
Fond du Lac man charged with killing woman he was in a relationship with
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Fond du Lac is accused of murdering the woman he was in a relationship with, and is facing three charges. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 57-year-old Gary Davis is facing multiple charges after allegedly killing a woman he was in a relationship with. On November 12 around 8:15 a.m. officers were sent to 70 East Merrill Avenue for a welfare check.
Trial date set for woman accused in Green Bay dismemberment murder
She's accused of killing a man at a Green Bay home earlier this year. The judge set a trial date for March 6, but the defense is arguing for another competency evaluation.
Fox11online.com
Person in Canada, Manitowoc teen arrested for conspiring to call in bomb threat
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- A Manitowoc high school student and a person in Canada were arrested in connection with a bomb threat against Lincoln High School. Police say a voice mail was left for staff members just after midnight, with the caller saying he would bring a bomb to school. The call came from a cellphone number in Canada.
WLUC
Menominee man sentenced to prison on meth charges
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Menominee man was sentenced to prison on Friday in Menominee County Circuit Court for methamphetamine charges. 38-year-old Christopher Barstow was sentenced to 50 months to 10 years in prison for Possession of Methamphetamine. Barstow previously pleaded guilty on October 3, 2022 to two counts of...
Two arrested in Manitowoc school bomb threat, one suspect from Canada
On 11/23/22, at about 12:05 a.m., a message threatening Lincoln High School was left on a staff voice mail.
wearegreenbay.com
Arrests made in Canada and Manitowoc amidst Lincoln High School bomb threat
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A student and a man from Canada were taken into custody after threatening to bring a bomb to a Manitowoc County High School. According to the Manitowoc Police Department, around 12:05 a.m. on Wednesday, a message threatening Lincoln High School was left on a staff member’s voicemail.
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - November 22, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Tuesday. November 22, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
wearegreenbay.com
Oshkosh man taken into custody, allegedly fired gun into the ground while in the driveway
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A 29-year-old from Oshkosh was taken into custody after officers were called to his residence for a reported disturbance. According to the Oshkosh Police Department, on November 23 around 12:45 p.m., officers were told there was a disturbance between a man and a woman. It was mentioned that the man had a handgun. The incident was at a residence in the 1100 block of Central Street in Oshkosh.
WBAY Green Bay
Oshkosh man arrested after firing handgun during argument
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A 29-year-old Oshkosh man is accused of firing a handgun as police responded to a report of an argument Wednesday afternoon. Police were called about a disturbance involving a man and a woman on the 1100-block of Central St. at 12:38 p.m. Police say when they...
Fox11online.com
Seymour man accused of killing girlfriend's cat
SEYMOUR (WLUK) – Police have requested charges against a Seymour man for allegedly killing his girlfriend’s cat, Muffin, because it was keeping him awake. No charges have been filed. The suspect could appear in court Monday, according to the Outagamie County District Attorney’s office. According to Seymour...
Fox11online.com
29-year-old Oshkosh man arrested after allegedly firing gun during disturbance
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- An armed 29-year-old Oshkosh man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after police were informed of a disturbance between him and a woman. The Oshkosh Police Department responded to the report at a home in the 1100 block of Central Street at approximately 12:38 p.m. Upon arrival, police found...
Comments / 0