Needle moving higher on Christmas tree prices in Georgia
AUGUSTA, Ga. - Millions of families are starting the search for a Christmas tree during the holiday weekend, but shoppers in the two-state region may have to pay more. If you’re looking for an artificial tree, the supply is good, unlike last year when delays from manufacturers help up some deliveries until after the holidays.
Delay in SNAP benefits forcing some Georgia families to change Thanksgiving plans or skip them
ATLANTA — Many Georgia families say they’ve had to change their Thanksgiving plans after waiting weeks to receive federal food assistance benefits. Families told Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Ashli Lincoln they simply do not have the money to pay for Thanksgiving dinner. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
Food Stamps Schedule: Georgia Benefits for December and Where To Find SNAP EBT Discounts
Georgia residents who qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive their monthly payments according to the usual schedule in December, with the first payments...
Georgia families scrambling over food assistance delays
The calls and emails have been flooding into FOX 5 about families unable to get their benefits, so the I-Team reached out to officials. The state has admitted there's an application backlog causing big delays, but say customers should be caught up by Thanksgiving.
Real Christmas trees may be in short supply in Georgia this year. Here’s why:
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — If you usually wait until later in the holiday season to pick out a real Christmas tree, you may want to move that up on your priority list this year. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Georgia growers said live trees...
Georgia food pantry works to meet high demand for Thanksgiving staples
—— The line of cars waiting outside Jericho Road Ministry stretches four blocks. From the cars that pull up, volunteer Timmi Jackson collects registration forms from each person who wants a box of Thanksgiving food. Jericho Road Ministry hosts food distributions once a month with donations from the Middle...
Hyundai announces new Georgia plant’s $1B parts supplier
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (AP) — South Korean automaker Hyundai has announced a second large supplier for its new electric car plant on the Georgia coast. Hyundai Mobis plans to invest nearly $1 billion in a new facility in Bryan County that could employ around 1,500 workers, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release.
Georgia promises to provide delayed SNAP payments by Thanksgiving
ATLANTA - Georgia officials are promising to provide full benefits to a number of people who have not received food assistance aid for weeks or even months because of bureaucratic problems. State officials can’t say how many people have failed to get their benefits because of a delay in reviewing...
Governor announces second Hyundai plant in Georgia in $926 million investment
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. — Gov. Brian Kemp on Wednesday announced that Hyundai was planning for a second electric vehicle plant in Georgia. The governor's office said the plant would come as a $926 million investment in Bryan County that would eventually employ 1,500 people. The South Korean automaker broke...
Georgia Promises To Catch Up SNAP Benefit Backlog Before Thanksgiving
One Georgia resident said yesterday that their family had no food this Thanksgiving. Georgia fell behind with SNAP renewal applications and some households have not received their benefits. Today, the state announced it had paid out the pending money, but some Georgians complained payments had not arrived. If you can't...
Ga., S.C. soaring past pre-COVID levels for Thanksgiving travel
AUGUSTA, Ga. - The Thanksgiving travel rush is back on this year, and it’s expected to exceed pre-pandemic levels in Georgia and South Carolina. AAA predicts 54.6 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving. Among those will be 850,440 South Carolinians and more than...
14 Georgia distilleries worth the drive
These craft spirits show there’s more to Georgia than wine and beer. Pick a spirit that interests you and hit the road—catch a tour, have a taste, and bring a bottle home. The post 14 Georgia distilleries worth the drive appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
Payment up to $500 coming from the state of Georgia
money in handPhoto byPhoto by Frederick Warren (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you haven't looked over your bank statements really closely, it might be a good idea to do that right now. You should have received a nice surprise in your bank account over the last month or so, courtesy of the state of Georgia. Last spring, Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1302, which gives Georgia taxpayers a refund of some or all of the 2020 income taxes due. In most cases, you should have received this money by now, unless a mistake or error took place.
Georgians warned to be cautious cooking for Thanksgiving
ATLANTA – Georgians are being encouraged to be cautious this Thanksgiving in the kitchen cooking for the holiday. Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King asks all Georgians to exercise caution in the kitchen this Thanksgiving, which is recognized as the peak day for home cooking fires. “While...
People can now rent free all-terrain wheelchairs at Georgia State Parks
ATLANTA — More people can now enjoy all that Georgia's State Parks have to offer thanks to new all-terrain wheelchairs. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources has partnered with the Aimee Copeland Foundation to provide specialty wheelchairs at 10 state parks, historic sites and a wildlife center. "Qualifying park...
Holiday light event is now walkable again at the Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens’ December Nights and Holidays Lights event is back!. And this year, you will be able to look at the lights by walking through the gardens again. That’s after the event had been drive-through only due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Georgia Dept. of Transportation bulldozing homeless encampment
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Temporary shelters are about to be wiped away forever. The Georgia Department of Transportation is moments away from clearing out this homeless encampment. It’s a few steps away from where Interstate 85 and Georgia 400 intersect. A fire raged at the site about...
Georgia expands rules that ban some wild animals as pets
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has expanded limits on which animals can be bought, sold or kept as pets in the state. Beginning Dec. 4, owners of species that were recently added to the list of wild animals have one year to meet new requirements in order to keep their pets.
Georgia State Patrol urges caution while driving for the Thanksgiving holiday
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - According to Georgia State Patrol, the 102 hour period for holiday traffic starts just after 6 p.m. Wednesday evening will be one of the busiest stretches of the long weekend. Troopers urge drivers to slow down, sober up, and focus their attention on the road.
Early voting underway in some Georgia counties
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that Georgia counties can allow early voting this Saturday, although voting is already underway in two counties. “I’m super excited about this long line,” said voter Karen Horace to Channel 2′s Justin Wilfon. “I am thrilled that other people...
