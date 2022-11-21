ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

WRDW-TV

Needle moving higher on Christmas tree prices in Georgia

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Millions of families are starting the search for a Christmas tree during the holiday weekend, but shoppers in the two-state region may have to pay more. If you’re looking for an artificial tree, the supply is good, unlike last year when delays from manufacturers help up some deliveries until after the holidays.
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia families scrambling over food assistance delays

The calls and emails have been flooding into FOX 5 about families unable to get their benefits, so the I-Team reached out to officials. The state has admitted there's an application backlog causing big delays, but say customers should be caught up by Thanksgiving.
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia promises to provide delayed SNAP payments by Thanksgiving

ATLANTA - Georgia officials are promising to provide full benefits to a number of people who have not received food assistance aid for weeks or even months because of bureaucratic problems. State officials can’t say how many people have failed to get their benefits because of a delay in reviewing...
Motley Fool

Georgia Promises To Catch Up SNAP Benefit Backlog Before Thanksgiving

One Georgia resident said yesterday that their family had no food this Thanksgiving. Georgia fell behind with SNAP renewal applications and some households have not received their benefits. Today, the state announced it had paid out the pending money, but some Georgians complained payments had not arrived. If you can't...
WRDW-TV

Ga., S.C. soaring past pre-COVID levels for Thanksgiving travel

AUGUSTA, Ga. - The Thanksgiving travel rush is back on this year, and it’s expected to exceed pre-pandemic levels in Georgia and South Carolina. AAA predicts 54.6 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving. Among those will be 850,440 South Carolinians and more than...
Atlanta Magazine

14 Georgia distilleries worth the drive

These craft spirits show there’s more to Georgia than wine and beer. Pick a spirit that interests you and hit the road—catch a tour, have a taste, and bring a bottle home. The post 14 Georgia distilleries worth the drive appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
R.A. Heim

Payment up to $500 coming from the state of Georgia

money in handPhoto byPhoto by Frederick Warren (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you haven't looked over your bank statements really closely, it might be a good idea to do that right now. You should have received a nice surprise in your bank account over the last month or so, courtesy of the state of Georgia. Last spring, Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1302, which gives Georgia taxpayers a refund of some or all of the 2020 income taxes due. In most cases, you should have received this money by now, unless a mistake or error took place.
valdostatoday.com

Georgians warned to be cautious cooking for Thanksgiving

ATLANTA – Georgians are being encouraged to be cautious this Thanksgiving in the kitchen cooking for the holiday. Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King asks all Georgians to exercise caution in the kitchen this Thanksgiving, which is recognized as the peak day for home cooking fires. “While...
atlantanewsfirst.com

Georgia Dept. of Transportation bulldozing homeless encampment

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Temporary shelters are about to be wiped away forever. The Georgia Department of Transportation is moments away from clearing out this homeless encampment. It’s a few steps away from where Interstate 85 and Georgia 400 intersect. A fire raged at the site about...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Early voting underway in some Georgia counties

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that Georgia counties can allow early voting this Saturday, although voting is already underway in two counties. “I’m super excited about this long line,” said voter Karen Horace to Channel 2′s Justin Wilfon. “I am thrilled that other people...
