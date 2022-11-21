Gonzaga falls to No. 6 in AP polls
SPOKANE, Wash. — Despite a big win against the University of Kentucky Sunday night, the Gonzaga men’s basketball team fell four spots in the AP rankings.
The former No. 2 team in the country is now ranked just outside the top five at No. 6. The Zags didn’t get any first-place votes.
Here are the current top-25 teams in college basketball, according to the AP poll:
- North Carolina
- Houston
- Kansas
- Texas
- Virginia
- Gonzaga
- Baylor
- Duke
- Arkansas
- Creighton
- Indiana
- Michigan State
- Auburn
- Arizona
- Kentucky
- Illinois
- San Diego State
- Alabama
- UCLA
- UConn
- Texas Tech
- Tennessee
- Maryland
- Purdue
- Iowa
Fellow West Coast Conference team Saint Mary’s got 59 votes in the AP poll.
Before beating the Wildcats, the Zags fell to the now No. 4-ranked Texas Longhorns 93-74 in Austin. They also fell to No. 22 Tennessee in an exhibition game earlier this fall.
The Zags have matchups with Baylor and Alabama in December. They have a chance to play No. 24 Purdue in the Phil Knight Invitational, which kicks off on Thursday.
