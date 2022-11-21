ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gonzaga falls to No. 6 in AP polls

By Vincent Saglimbeni
 3 days ago

SPOKANE, Wash. — Despite a big win against the University of Kentucky Sunday night, the Gonzaga men’s basketball team fell four spots in the AP rankings.

The former No. 2 team in the country is now ranked just outside the top five at No. 6. The Zags didn’t get any first-place votes.

Here are the current top-25 teams in college basketball, according to the AP poll:

  1. North Carolina
  2. Houston
  3. Kansas
  4. Texas
  5. Virginia
  6. Gonzaga
  7. Baylor
  8. Duke
  9. Arkansas
  10. Creighton
  11. Indiana
  12. Michigan State
  13. Auburn
  14. Arizona
  15. Kentucky
  16. Illinois
  17. San Diego State
  18. Alabama
  19. UCLA
  20. UConn
  21. Texas Tech
  22. Tennessee
  23. Maryland
  24. Purdue
  25. Iowa

Fellow West Coast Conference team Saint Mary’s got 59 votes in the AP poll.

Before beating the Wildcats, the Zags fell to the now No. 4-ranked Texas Longhorns 93-74 in Austin. They also fell to No. 22 Tennessee in an exhibition game earlier this fall.

The Zags have matchups with Baylor and Alabama in December. They have a chance to play No. 24 Purdue in the Phil Knight Invitational, which kicks off on Thursday.

READ: Zags go off against No. 4 ranked Wildcats, win 88-72

