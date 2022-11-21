Gonzaga falls to No. 6 in AP polls

SPOKANE, Wash. — Despite a big win against the University of Kentucky Sunday night, the Gonzaga men’s basketball team fell four spots in the AP rankings.

The former No. 2 team in the country is now ranked just outside the top five at No. 6. The Zags didn’t get any first-place votes.

Here are the current top-25 teams in college basketball, according to the AP poll:

North Carolina Houston Kansas Texas Virginia Gonzaga Baylor Duke Arkansas Creighton Indiana Michigan State Auburn Arizona Kentucky Illinois San Diego State Alabama UCLA UConn Texas Tech Tennessee Maryland Purdue Iowa

Fellow West Coast Conference team Saint Mary’s got 59 votes in the AP poll.

Before beating the Wildcats, the Zags fell to the now No. 4-ranked Texas Longhorns 93-74 in Austin. They also fell to No. 22 Tennessee in an exhibition game earlier this fall.

The Zags have matchups with Baylor and Alabama in December. They have a chance to play No. 24 Purdue in the Phil Knight Invitational, which kicks off on Thursday.

