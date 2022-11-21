Suspect leads police on high-speed chase in Dallas

DALLAS, Texas (WTVO) — A driver led police on a high-speed chase in Dallas on Monday.

According to KXAS , the chase started when a Kaufman County Sheriff’s deputy tried to pull over the driver of a black sedan for a traffic violation, but the driver refused to stop.

The chase reached high speeds on I-30, in excess of 115 mph.

The driver was ultimately taken into custody after he got out of the car in a residential neighborhood, after a brief foot chase.

Around 2:20 p.m., deputies used a K9 officer to force the suspect onto the hood of a car, at which point officers were able to step in and arrest him.

