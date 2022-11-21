Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police respond to report of injury crash near I-74
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police and firefighters responded to a report of an injury crash involving multiple vehicles Thursday evening near I-74. Click the video player above to watch other Thanksgiving Day headlines from WLWT News 5. The reported crash happened around 6 p.m. on Montana Avenue, near Baltimore Avenue.
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Cereal Avenue in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Cereal Avenue in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Beechmont Avenue in Anderson Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Beechmont Avenue in Anderson Township. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your...
At least 1 person hurt after 1 vehicle on its side in Huber Heights
HUBER HEIGHTS — At least one person is hurt after an accident where a vehicle end up on its side in Huber Heights Thursday night. >>1 man hospitalized after pedestrian strike on WB I-70 in Englewood. Crews were dispatched at around 6:37 p.m. to the area of Harshmanville Road...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Colerain Road in Harrison
HARRISON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Colerain Road in Harrison. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Officials: None injured, $50,000 in damages reported after overnight house fire
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Fire Department says no one was injured and two people have been displaced following a structure fire in Evanston. Officials say units were dispatched to a home in the 3100 block of Harvard for a report of a kitchen fire just before 3:30 a.m. Thursday morning.
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Wesley Court in Mason
MASON, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Wesley Court in Mason. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on eastbound I-275 near exit 71 in Anderson Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on eastbound I-275 near exit 71 in Anderson Township. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure...
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Ward Avenue in Bellevue
BELLEVUE, Ky. — Structure fire reported on Ward Avenue in Bellevue. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
Crews respond to Middletown house fire
According to Butler Couty Sheriff's Office Dispatch, crews were called to 6780 Howe Rd. on Wednesday morning for a fire.
WLWT 5
Report of a multi-vehicle crash on Colerain Avenue in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Report of a multi-vehicle crash at 8465 Colerain Avenue in Colerain Township, with unknown injuries. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure...
WLWT 5
Report of a multi-vehicle crash on Fields Ertel Road in Sharonville
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Report of a multi-vehicle crash on Fields Ertel Road in Sharonville with a car in the roadway, traffic impacted. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Hamilton Cleves Road in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Report of a crash with undetermined injuries on Hamilton Cleves Road (OH-128) in Hamilton, traffic blocked. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
WLWT 5
Police responding to reports of shots fired on 4th Street in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Police responding to reports of shots fired on 4th Street in Covington. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injury, entrapment on South Gilmore Road in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Report of a crash with injury and possible entrapment on South Gilmore Road in Fairfield. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on East McMillan Street in Walnut Hills
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on East McMillan Street in Walnut Hills. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
VIDEO: Smoke pours out from abandoned Dayton apartment complex
DAYTON — Firefighters in Dayton spent part of Thanksgiving morning responding to a fire at an abandoned apartment complex. Crews were dispatched to Foxton Court just before 9 a.m. on reports of a fire, according to initial emergency scanner traffic. Video from the scene shows large amounts of light-colored...
WLWT 5
OSP: Pedestrian taken to the hospital after being hit by 2 vehicles on I-70
ENGLEWOOD, Ohio — A person was taken to the hospital after being hit by two vehicles along I-70 in Englewood on Thursday. It happened around 2:40 p.m. when the Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol received a call of a pedestrian that was struck in the westbound lanes on Interstate 70.
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported at Main Street and Edgewood Avenue in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported at Main Street and Edgewood Avenue in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other afternoonheadlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
City of Hamilton experiencing power outage on Random Hills circuit
HAMILTON, Ohio — The City of Hamilton says its electric department is experiencing a power outage on the Random Hills circuit. City crews are working to restore the outage as soon as possible, the city says. Impacted streets without power include: Eaton Ave., Beeler Blvd., Tiffany Ct., Justin Pl.,...
