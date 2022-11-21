ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lockland, OH

WLWT 5

﻿Cincinnati police respond to report of injury crash near I-74

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police and firefighters responded to a report of an injury crash involving multiple vehicles Thursday evening near I-74. Click the video player above to watch other Thanksgiving Day headlines from WLWT News 5. The reported crash happened around 6 p.m. on Montana Avenue, near Baltimore Avenue.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

﻿Structure fire reported on ﻿﻿Cereal Avenue in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Cereal Avenue in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

﻿Structure fire reported on ﻿﻿Wesley Court in Mason

MASON, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Wesley Court in Mason. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
MASON, OH
WLWT 5

﻿Structure fire reported on ﻿﻿Ward Avenue in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Ky. — Structure fire reported on Ward Avenue in Bellevue. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
BELLEVUE, KY
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on Hamilton Cleves Road in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Report of a crash with undetermined injuries on Hamilton Cleves Road (OH-128) in Hamilton, traffic blocked. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
HAMILTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

VIDEO: Smoke pours out from abandoned Dayton apartment complex

DAYTON — Firefighters in Dayton spent part of Thanksgiving morning responding to a fire at an abandoned apartment complex. Crews were dispatched to Foxton Court just before 9 a.m. on reports of a fire, according to initial emergency scanner traffic. Video from the scene shows large amounts of light-colored...
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

City of Hamilton experiencing power outage on Random Hills circuit

HAMILTON, Ohio — The City of Hamilton says its electric department is experiencing a power outage on the Random Hills circuit. City crews are working to restore the outage as soon as possible, the city says. Impacted streets without power include: Eaton Ave., Beeler Blvd., Tiffany Ct., Justin Pl.,...
HAMILTON, OH

