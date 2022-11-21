Read full article on original website
Richard Baker
2d ago
My life my choice. I bought the car, I pay for the gas and maintenance. I keep my car legal, if I don't feel safe doing something then I'm not going to do it. Who gave anyone the right to tell you what to do in your property. Seatbelts are one of the reason my niece is not here anymore. She got trapped in her burning car by a seatbelt and burned alive. Active duty on leave to see her dad and had a accident resulting in her death, to no other than a seatbelt.
Arkansas Says That May 3, 2023, is the Deadline to Get a REAL ID Driver's License If You Want to Board a Plane
That's right - this is what the Arkansas Dept. of Finance and Administration says on its REAL ID site as it applies to Arkansas residents. You will need a REAL ID driver's license issued by Arkansas (or another state in which you reside) by May 3, 2023, to board a plane starting then. You will also need it to enter a federal building (other than a post office), or military base - unless you present a passport, passport card, or a Dept. of Defense ID.
Ferry Tales: Last ferry in Arkansas connects two states and generations
In years past, before the days of extensive highways and bridges, travelers relied on ferry boats to get from point A to point B. At one time, there were more than a dozen ferries in the state of Arkansas. Today there is only one about three hours north in Peel, Arkansas tucked up against Missouri.
KATV
Holiday rain chances and severe weather highlight a busy 7 days in Arkansas weather
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The last 7 days to close out November could be very busy for Arkansas weather. This active stretch starts today with a widespread soaking rain moving across Arkansas. The Thanksgiving rain will get lighter and end this evening. Arkansas gets a break from the rain...
The pressure to park trucks costs us all money and makes a big mess
CADDO VALLEY, Ark. — The trucking industry is one of the largest employers in Arkansas and plays an outsized role in keeping the economy moving, but there's a problem building centered on when all those trucks have to stop. "Truck parking at night here in the city is huge,"...
actionnews5.com
Arkansas man charged in January 6 riot trial delayed again
GRAVETTE, Ark. (WMC) - Richard Barnett was involved in the U.S. Capitol riot on January 6, 2021. Barnett was indicted by a federal grand jury in the District of Columbia on Jan. 29, 2021, with seven counts, including three felonies for his role in the breach of the Capitol building.
beckersdental.com
Arkansas college gets green light for state's 1st dental program
Batesville, Ark.-based Lyon College was recently approved to offer a doctor of medical dentistry by the Higher Learning Commission Institutional Actions Council, Talk Business & Politics reported Nov. 22. The school announced its plans to launch a dental school in Little Rock, Ark., in April. It would be the first...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Arkansas lineman arrested after warrant was out for 14 months, Sam Pittman issues statement
An Arkansas offensive lineman is dealing with a legal issue that’s more than a year old, and because of it, will miss some time. Fayetteville Police arrested Arkansas offensive lineman Jalen St. John on Tuesday, and he was released on bond Wednesday morning, HawgBeat reported. St. John had a...
Illness spreads over Thanksgiving holiday
The Arkansas Department of Health is reporting very high cases of the flu.
KATV
Authorities search for teen missing for nearly a month from northwest Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas state and local law enforcement are searching for a 17-year-old boy who was last seen more than three weeks ago in Washington County. According to state police, Braiden Layne Taylor has been missing since around 1 a.m. on Oct. 30. His last known location...
What Louisiana, Texas, Arkansas and Oklahoma residents are searching for this Thanksgiving
According to Google's top Thanksgiving-related searches, people are looking for when the big day is, what Thanksgiving is, and how-tos for the big meal.
KHBS
2022-2023 winter weather outlook for Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — We have a La Nina this year, which is when there are colder-than-average sea surface temperatures in the equatorial Pacific. You might not think that plays a big role in our weather in Arkansas plays out, but it can. The two winters that appear to pair...
Arkansans reunite with loved ones for Thanksgiving
HIGHFILL, Ark. — As millions of Americans travel for Thanksgiving, friends and family are reminded of what they're thankful for as their loved ones come home. Over 54 million Americans are expected to travel this Thanksgiving, just shy of pre-pandemic numbers. At XNA and other airports across the nation, 4.5 million flyers are expected. While millions are worried about making it to their destinations, once they've made it to their destination airport, many are embraced by family and friends.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Happy Rainy Thanksgiving! More rain Saturday
A rainy Thanksgiving Day with temperatures in the 50s. The rain will start to taper off this afternoon. Little Rock will have a high temperature of 54°. The rain chance goes down tonight and tomorrow, but will come back big again Saturday. Another inch or more of rain is possible with Saturday’s rain on top of what we get today.
Arkansas Game and Fish warns of avian flu infecting birds in the state
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Duck hunting season started last Saturday in Arkansas, and now the state is getting reports of sick birds in the state. Last week, Arkansas Game and Fish started getting calls of sick and abnormally acting waterfowl, primarily snow geese. Arkansas Game and Fish said that...
Arkansas Flu Report: 5 additional deaths; hospitalizations and cases on the rise
The flu virus has taken the lives of several Arkansans since last week, according to data from the Arkansas Department of Health.
Never Fry Your Texas Turkey Like This – How To Be Much Safer
There is not much better eatin' on the planet than what we do right here in Texas on Thanksgiving. Friends and family as far as the eye can see, mouths watering cause they know soon it will be eating time and fried turkey is one of the best-tasting ways to prepare that giant bird for the family, but it's also the most dangerous way to prepare that bird.
Arkansas State Police release information on I-430 shooting investigation
Arkansas State Police have released information regarding a shooting that happened on Saturday night.
Proposed bill would require Arkansas businesses that pay for abortion-related expenses to fund paid maternity leave
A bill filed during Arkansas' early legislative filing period would require companies that pay for abortion-related expenses to also fund paid maternity leave.
farmtalknews.com
Fire ant quarantine expands to include seven new Arkansas counties
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has expanded an Imported Fire Ant quarantine in Arkansas to include seven new counties, bringing the quarantined area in the state to 50 counties. Test. The quarantine, issued through USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, confirms the presence of the invasive species in Cross,...
'A very special time' | Arkansas first responders spend Thanksgiving dinner together
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On a cold and rainy Thanksgiving day, many of us are gathered with our families for the holidays. For our first responders, though, this is just another Thursday. "I tell people when we hire them, Christmas is no longer Christmas and Thanksgiving is no longer...
