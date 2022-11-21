Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
newscentermaine.com
Update: Portland man reported missing has been located
PORTLAND, Maine — UPDATE. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said at 9 a.m. Wednesday that the man had been safely located. Police issued a Silver Alert for a missing Portland man on Tuesday after he was last seen on Nov. 17. The man was last seen...
Body of missing hiker Emily Sotelo found after days of searching NH mountain
FRANCONIA, N.H. – The body of 19-year-old Westford resident Emily Sotelo was found Wednesday after she went missing Sunday during a hike in New Hampshire.Search teams have been searching for Sotelo for days. She was dropped off at the Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia on Sunday morning and had not returned home. She was planning to hike Mount Lafayette, Little Haystack and Flume.On Wednesday, tracks and personal belongings led search crews to Sotelo's body, which New Hampshire Fish and Game officials said was found at the headwaters of Lafayette Brook. A New Hampshire Army National Guard helicopter helped remove Sotelo's body from the area.
Portland, Maine Man Still Considered Missing After Three Weeks
It's been three weeks since 21-year-old Portland, Maine resident Samuel Mugisha has been seen. Earlier this month, the Portland Police Department officially put out a Silver Alert for 21-year-old Samuel Mugisha, who was last seen leaving his home on Auburn Street in Portland Friday morning, November 4, around 8a. According...
Augusta Police Looking For The Owners Of This Pup
According to the Augusta Police Department Facebook page, they are looking for the public's help in locating the owner of this adorable pup. We are looking to reunite our four legged friend with her family. Give us a call if you can know who the owners are. If you know...
Maine 15-Year-Old Has Been Found Dead at The YMCA
According to an article published by WGME News 13, a 15-year-old has been found deceased at the YMCA of Auburn Lewiston. The news station reports that the teen was found deceased on Friday of last week. Police say they responded to the scene to find the child unresponsive. WGME is...
The Responses to Hiker Emily Sotelo Missing in New Hampshire Are Just So Weird
First off, let's not bury the headline. This past Sunday, November 20, according to a Facebook post by the New Hampshire Fish & Game, 20-year-old Emily Sotelo was dropped off in the morning at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia, New Hampshire. According to a story from NEWS CENTER Maine, Emily,...
thewindhameagle.com
Remembering Windham’s Steve Quimby
I first met Steve Quimby in 1958, when my family moved from New Hampshire to the Goold House in Windham, two houses away from the Quimby residence. Steve was my classmate, and we became friends right away. We were both members of a club called the Tree Scouts. The only other members were Steve's older brother Jimmy and their cousin Dennis Hawkes.
townline.org
Up and down the Kennebec Valley: Jefferson Medical College – Part 1
Your writer recognized a question, probably unanswerable, left over from last week’s mention of Dr. James Tuell, of Augusta. Why had he chosen to attend Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia, when Maine had a medical school at Bowdoin, founded in 1820, and there was one at Dartmouth, and numerous others closer than Philadelphia?
rewind1051.com
Names of those involved in deadly crash released
Virginia State Police released the names of those involved in that fatal crash over the weekend in the Staunton area. The accident happened shortly after six o’clock Saturday morning when a tractor-trailer, traveling west on Interstate 64, ran off the right side of the road and went through a guardrail as it was taking the ramp to merge onto I-81 south.
Missing Miyake? The Popular Japanese Restaurant in Portland, Maine, Set to Reopen
Portland's incredible food scene is about to get one of its heavy hitters back. There's excitement in the air as Miyake Restaurant has announced its reopening date, following a lengthy renovation. The official reopening is coming just a few days after the Thanksgiving holiday. According to Miyake's Facebook post, it...
Silver Alert issued for missing Portland man
PORTLAND, Maine — Police issued a Silver Alert for a missing Portland man on Tuesday after he was last seen on Nov. 17. William Broomall, 40, was last seen leaving his group home on Forest Avenue on Nov. 17 and did not return, according to a press release issued by the Maine Department of Public Safety.
Is It Against The Law To Let Your Car Warm Up In Maine?
Whether you love winter or you hate it, it should be pretty clear to everyone that winter is on the way. Within a few weeks, instead of getting those rain showers, we'll be getting snow showers. For most people, even the ones who love winter, there is no experience more...
WMTW
New and returning Mainers gather in Portland to celebrate living in Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — Live and Work in Maine hosted their annual "boomerang" event to welcome Mainers who recently moved back to the state, holding one party at Aloft Hotel in Portland and another in Orono. This year they expanded the event to include new arrivals, long-time Mainers and people considering a move to Maine.
gorhamtimes.com
Meet Chris Sanborn, Gorham’s Chief of Police
Chief Sanborn has worked for the Town of Gorham since 1989, rising through the ranks from patrol officer to becoming chief of police in 2019. He had been the interim chief of police on five separate occasions before being appointed to the position permanently. Sanborn holds an associate degree in...
WMTW
Man held at Cumberland County Jail indicted in connection with follow resident’s deadly overdose
PORTLAND, Maine — A grand jury has indicted a man held at the Cumberland County Jail in connection with another resident’s deadly overdose. James Mannion was found unresponsive in his cell on Sunday, Aug. 14. Three months later, Peter Curtis, 35, was indicted by a grand jury on...
The Auburn, Maine, Walmart Isn’t the Only Walmart Whose Pole Gets Hit
When I saw another photo of yet another car hitting the famous pole at the Auburn Walmart after one hit it just last week, I thought that this can't be happening. That's too soon right? Turns out it wasn't in Auburn this time but it was at a Walmart. This...
Augusta To Kickoff Holiday Season With Epic Fireworks Display
One of the great things about life in Central Maine is how our cities and towns organize some pretty amazing festivals and events. The 4th of July, beer fests, food truck festivals, summer concert series, and Halloween. Then, of course, there is the mother of all festivals, the kickoff to...
Marvel Artists Create Special Hero Logo For the Portland Sea Dogs
It seems like Slugger the Sea Dog's favorite costume is Iron Man. He's worn it on the field and during Halloween when taking candy and gifts to kids while putting a smile on their faces. But now, thanks to Marvel animators, he is getting a new look next season in...
WMTW
'This is one of our greatest needs': Maine school superintendent helps serve lunch
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — South Portland Superintendent of Schools Tim Matheney stepped into the high school cafeteria Monday to help serve lunch to students. Matheney said he did it to highlight the importance of the food service staff as well as the need to hire more people to work in food service in district schools.
Lewiston-Auburn temporary shelter in limbo over funding
LEWISTON, Maine — The future of a temporary winter shelter in the Lewiston-Auburn area is unknown as both the municipalities and Androscoggin County are split on how it should be funded. "With temperatures dropping, we need to get these shelters set up immediately," Auburn Mayor Jason Levesque said. According...
95.9 WCYY
Augusta, ME
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
265K+
Views
ABOUT
WCYY plays the best alternative rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine.https://wcyy.com
Comments / 0