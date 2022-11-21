LDS officials condemn nightclub shooting; suspect not active in church

Days after a gunman shot and killed five people inside a Colorado nightclub , officials with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints condemned the attack and the suspect.

Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, faces murder and hate crime charges following the attack Saturday night at Club Q, a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs. Aldrich allegedly used an AR-15 style semiautomatic weapon during the shootings before he was subdued by two bystanders.

According to a church spokesperson, Aldrich was listed on roles of the Church, but had "not been active in some time."

“The senseless act of violence in Colorado Springs is of great sadness and concern to us. We are greatly troubled by any violence in our communities and condemn most especially violent acts that are the result of intolerance against any of God's children," the statement read. "We join with others in mourning the loss of those whose lives were taken and offer prayers of comfort and deepest condolences to their loved ones. We also pray for healing for the survivors of this shocking shooting and express our love to them."

In addition, the spokesperson said the jump to disparage "an entire faith" based on the alleged actions of Aldrich, who "did not exhibit signs of believing or associating with members of the Church," is "problematic."

Aldrich has yet to be officially charged, but along with the murder charges, he also faces five charges of committing a bias-motivated crime causing bodily injury, court records show.

Authorities said Monday that of the 25 people injured inside the club during the shootings, seven are currently in critical condition.

In 2021, Aldrich was arrested after his mother said he had threatened her with a homemade bomb and other weapons.