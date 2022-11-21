ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

KJCT8

Midnight shooting leaves one dead, no arrests made

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday that a shooting was reported at about 12:30 a.m. that morning at an address on 16 Road. Upon arriving, deputies say they discovered a man who had been shot multiple times. Police say that the man was taken to the hospital where he later died.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Grand Junction man behind bars, accused of attempted murder

We told you about donations coming in for the salvation army and their holiday efforts... and it looks like they're gonna be able to help a lot of people on thanksgiving. COLORADO PARK AND WILDLIFE CAUGHT AN EARFUL FROM WESTERN SLOPE LIVESTOCK GROWERS OVER MANAGEMENT PLANS FOR WOLF RE-INTRODUCTION.,. KJCT...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Garage fire injures one, displaces three

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A garage was engulfed in flames just after 8 p.m. Tuesday night on the 2800 block of F 1/4 Road, but the Grand Junction Fire Department reports that it contained the fire before it could spread to the rest of the home. The GJFD also reports that there were no deaths or serious injuries, with one person sustaining minor injuries.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
99.9 KEKB

Grand Junction Nightmare Intersection Goes Bye-Bye

You've probably wasted a measurable percentage of your life waiting at this Grand Junction, Colorado intersection. Well, the dilemma is now a thing of the past. After months (or has it been years?) of construction on North Avenue, one improvement makes for a major leap for mankind. Trying To Attempt...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Grand Junction community mourns after Club Q shooting

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado Springs is approximately five hours away from the Western Slope, but community members in Grand Junction are mourning in the wake of that horrific shooting. The President of Colorado West Pride, Heidi Hess, shared that it’s a heavy day - November 20 is Transgender...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Eden’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our Grand Rivers pet of the week, Eden!. Eden is back and still looking for her forever home. She is an eight-year-old Pitbull full of love and patience. Eden gets along with other dogs but would also be great in home as an only pet. She loves anyone she comes across and can even make a great family dog.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
highcountryshopper.com

Tru-Vu Drive-In – Back to the Future

A detailed piece on the history (and possible demise) of the Tru-Vu Drive-In titled Last Days of the Dream Palace ran this past July and stirred some emotion within the community. The thought of life in Delta County without the iconic outdoor theatre was unimaginable to many. This was especially true for one family who has answered the call to save our favorite summer pastime. Jorge Rodriguez was a long-time friend of former owner Jeanie Dewsnup and the Rodriguez family has been tied to the Tru-Vu for several years. Now they are taking the reins of the drive-in back into familial hands and they plan to resurrect some familiar flavors and features while ushering the theater into a new era.
DELTA COUNTY, CO
KREX

Canyon View Vineyard Church gives out Holiday Meals

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — With Thanksgiving coming up tomorrow, local organizations are making sure they do everything they can for those in need. Each year, Canyon View Vineyard Church and the Salvation Army provide meals for those in need of a Thanksgiving dinner. This evening, Volunteers from across the Western Slope are distributing more […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Paranormal Spirits Haunt Montrose Colorado

Are you a fan of the Paranormal? I've been watching paranormal shows since Ghost Adventures debuted in 2004. My favorites also include Ghost Hunters, Kindred Spirits, Portals to Hell, and Destination Fear. I have many favorite investigators also. Too many to name. Montrose Brings Paranormal Show To Museum. As you...
MONTROSE, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

How Old Is That Huge Christmas Tree In Downtown Grand Junction?

The holiday season is officially underway in downtown Grand Junction with another successful tree lighting at the corner of 4th and Main. Hundreds of bundled-up people gathered at Wells Fargo bank Saturday evening for the annual tree lighting that helps get Grand Junction into the holiday spirit. The weather was pretty much ideal. At tree lighting time, the temperature was 34° and then dropped down to 28° a few minutes later. Cold enough to make it feel like Christmas, but not so cold that it makes you want to pour hot chocolate down your pants.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
gjcity.org

City of Grand Junction Begins Waterline Replacement

The city will begin waterline replacements on Monday, November 28, 2022, between 15th and 21st Streets and Hall and Bunting Avenues. The project will include replacement of approximately 7,500 linear feet of existing water main pipe with new polyvinyl chloride or PVC water main pipe. The existing 6-inch cast iron waterline is being replaced due to its age having been installed in 1960, and its susceptibility to breaks. Upgrading this waterline to PVC pipe will improve water quality, pressure, and flows for city residential customers.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Snow returns next week after a dry weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We’ve made it through Thanksgiving. The sunny, seasonably-cool weather will hold on through this weekend for the Black Friday sales and the big kickoff of the shopping season - even if the sun is filtered by clouds at times. This evening will be clear....
GRAND JUNCTION, CO

