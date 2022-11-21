Read full article on original website
Netflix users urge 1899 viewers to turn off feature that’s ruining new series
Netflix users might struggle to understand a new series unless they change a particular setting.Earlier this month, a new mystery series titled 1899 was released on the streaming sevice.The show follows an international cast of characters forced to work out a hellish riddle after discovering a missing ship while on the open sea.Created by Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar, the duo behind the acclaimed German series Dark, the show is notable for featuring several different languages, ranging from Spanish and French to Cantonese.Due to the subtitles, some viewers might have decided to watch with the audio dubbed...
Legendary Actress Acknowledges "I'm Not Gonna Be Around For Much Longer" Amid Cancer Battle
Legendary actress Jane Fonda acknowledged in an interview that she is “not gonna be around for much longer,” according to a write-up posted in Pop Culture. Fonda is quickly approaching her 85th birthday and has recently been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. The legendary actress has begun receiving chemotherapy treatments.
Jennifer Lopez’s Latest Display of Marital Bliss With Ben Affleck Is Raising Some Eyebrows
What is it about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck that has people feeling in some type of way? For Bennifer fans, it’s all about having that love return to you after years apart. For their critics, the couple’s latest video reminds them of why it didn’t work in the first place. The TikTok clip shows Lopez sitting in Affleck’s lap while he chomps on gum (hey, fresh breath is a priority). They cuddled in as close as possible — awkwardly close to the camera lens — while a young British child is heard in the voiceover, “Girls, I did it! I’ve...
Famed Rock Guitarist and Actor Dies
We have received sad news out of the United Kingdom with word that Wilko Johnson, a famed actor and rock guitarist, has died at the age of 75, according to Deadline. “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart. Wilko Johnson has died. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson,” a post on Johnson’s social media pages announced.
Anya Taylor-Joy got upstaged by her cat on 'Mad Max' prequel 'Furiosa': 'I was not the rock star'
Anya Taylor-Joy has the keys to the War Rig in "Mad Max" prequel "Furiosa," stepping into the role made famous by Charlize Theron.
"I Will Never Forget The Awful Feeling It Gave Me": People Are Sharing The Popular Comedies They Just Don't Think Are Funny
"It makes me want to sandpaper my eyes and pour molten lava into my ears."
