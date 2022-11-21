Read full article on original website
fox13news.com
Court program for veterans in Hillsborough County delivers Thanksgiving to those who served
TAMPA, Fla. - On the northwest corner of the Ikea parking lot in Tampa, a holiday mission to serve those who served our country was underway Thursday morning. Boxes of Thanksgiving turkeys and fixings were being loaded by a dozen volunteers, to be delivered to deserving military veterans across Hillsborough County.
fox13news.com
Metropolitan Ministries serving up thousands of Thanksgiving meals for Bay Area families
TAMPA, Fla. - The savory smells of Thanksgiving turkeys and the traditional side dishes were swirling around the Metropolitan Ministries kitchen as volunteers began cooking to feed thousands of families in Tampa Bay. On Thanksgiving morning, the non-profit was up early to prepare those hot meals for those in need....
fox13news.com
Thanksgiving stories: Travelers give reminders of the reason for the season
TAMPA, Fla. - There’s something special about the airport the night before Thanksgiving. The air is lighter. The smiles are brighter. The hugs are tighter. Tampa International Airport expects to see about 725,000 travelers during the 12 days around thanksgiving. That's a lot of people with a lot of different stories. There's no place like TPA to get a reminder of what the holiday is all about.
fox13news.com
Made in Tampa Bay 2022 holiday gift guide
TAMPA, Fla. - There's no better time of year to shop small and shop local than the holidays. This year, we have a gift list with something for everyone – and the products are all made in Tampa Bay. SOL Soap. Sol Soap is a small, handmade artisan soap...
fox13news.com
Venice-based nonprofit delivering Thanksgiving meals to Caribbean islands
VENICE, Fla. - An Embraer 110 loaded with more than 180 turkeys took off from Sarasota County this morning to deliver Thanksgiving meals to missionaries in the Bahamas and Haiti. It’s part of Agape Flights’ missionary Thanksgiving project, which brings everything needed to prepare a traditional feast – from the...
fox13news.com
Largo Holiday Lights display kickoff spotlights the importance of family
LARGO, Fla. - Largo Central Park lit up with holiday lights this Thanksgiving for the annual family-friendly tradition. The first night brought out crowds of people. It's an annual tradition for some, but for other attendees, it was their first time visiting. "We just wanted to come out and check...
florida-backroads-travel.com
RICHLOAM GENERAL STORE
The Richloam General Store is open for business. It is a historic structure dating back to 1922 that was originally used as a general store. Over the years it also served as a railroad express station and post office. The store is about one half mile south of State Road...
fox13news.com
Company recycles old campaign signs
Old campaign signs would immediately head to the landfill after elections in years past. But this year, a new partnership with Plant City company NuCycle Energy gives the signs renewed life.
fox13news.com
A bike under the tree could change lives of struggling adults this holiday season
DOVER, Fla. - With Christmas fast approaching, a lot of kids will be thrilled to find a bicycle under the tree. A lot of adults are equally excited when they get one from Bikes for Christ. The group takes donated bikes, rehabs them and passes them along to organizations like...
20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend
Thanksgiving break is upon us and there are a ton of fun things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay with the kids and guests visiting from out of tow–including a thrill ride on the water on the NEW Bay Rocket jet boat in downtown Tampa! While this post is dedicated to happenings this weekend, […]
fox13news.com
Plant City company helps recycle old election signs in Hillsborough County
PLANT CITY, Fla. - Hillsborough County code enforcement workers recently held their annual "Signs Off Day." They scoured the area to collect election and snip signs, which are signs that are illegally posted on public property. In years past, they would immediately head to the landfill, because the polypropylene signs...
New Construction Plan Review Filed for Culver’s in Lakeland
The plan review was initially filed last month, and received an update yesterday, Nov 22.
fox13news.com
Tampa radio personality spreads message of thankfulness during cancer battle
TAMPA, Fla. - Drew Garabo keeps it light on 102.5 The Bone. Listening to him on the radio, you may not imagine he's a guy who has been going through a tough fight. "Got the ultrasound and discovered that I had stage 2, borderline stage 3 testicular cancer. It spread to a lymph node," Garabo said. "I am just grateful to be alive. I will tell you after this past year… the first thought that enters my mind every single morning is how wonderful it is to be alive and even the minor inconveniences that seems to come in our way are just that."
Tow truck driver leads a nomadic and hectic life in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian
ESTERO, Fla., — Hurricane Ian ruined hundreds of thousands of vehicles in South Florida this fall. They were found tossed, submerged and drying out on roads, barrier islands, canals, garages and driveways. It was a bonanza for tow truck drivers, who got inundated with work, lifting and moving wrecked and waterlogged vehicles.
Food Stamps Schedule: Florida EBT Benefits for December 2022 and Where To Get SNAP Discounts
SNAP provides support for low-income seniors, people with disabilities living on fixed incomes, and other low-income households. The Florida Department of Children and Families Office of Economic...
Tampa residents taking caution after string of US mass shootings
With growing violence across the nation, some people in Tampa Bay are urging friends and family to be extra cautious in big crowds this holiday season.
fox13news.com
Enchant Christmas returns to Tropicana Field
The world's largest Christmas light spectacular is making its return to Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg. “Enchant” is back with a new interactive light maze adventure called “Santa's Magic Timepiece” created with more than four million sparking lights, organizers said.
fox13news.com
Billboards pop up in Tampa condemning antisemitism
A Jewish organization is taking a stand against hate in the form of new billboards. At least three are now in Tampa along with other major cities with messages speaking out against antisemitism.
fox13news.com
Tampa Bay area leaders release roadmap for local governments to help protect coast against changing weather
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa Bay area leaders recently released a roadmap to get governments on the same page to protect our coast and become more resilient to changing weather. The Tampa Bay Regional Planning Council released a regional resiliency action plan to lay out dozens of steps to protect people and places over the decades.
Bay News 9
Florida linemen head to Guatemala to install power in a remote village
A team of volunteer linemen from five of Florida’s electric cooperatives will be heading to Guatemala at the end of the month, to install power lines and connect electricity to 30 homes in a remote village. What You Need To Know. Volunteer linemen from five of Florida’s electric cooperatives...
