Read full article on original website
Related
2news.com
Pedestrian Identified After Being Hit, Killed by Car in South Reno
The Washoe County coroner has identified the pedestrian hit and killed by a car near Kietzke Lane and Firecreek Crossing early Saturday evening. The coroner says 81-year-old Lydia Reading of Reno died shortly after arriving at Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center. The coroner says she died of blunt force injuries...
2news.com
Washoe School Board of Trustees Picks 3 Finalists for Vacant District E Seat
The Washoe County School Board of Trustees held its regular meeting today, November 22, 2022, and listened to seven candidates for the vacant seat explain why they would be effective in the position. The three moving on for the vacant seat in District E are Alex Woodley, Meghan Beyer and...
2news.com
Reno Shooting Victim Identified; Man Charged With Open Murder
The Washoe County coroner has identified the woman killed in a shooting in south Reno early Sunday morning. The coroner says 31-year-old Priscilla Garibay died shortly after arriving at Renown Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the chest. Police previously announced that a Reno man was arrested in...
2news.com
Man Arrested in Connection With Several Area Car Burglaries
A man faces several charges in connection with a series of window smash car burglaries. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office responded to the alleged burglaries during this past spring and summer. As a result of the investigation, WCSO Detectives say they found that Todd Lucas was responsible for four...
Comments / 0