ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, SC

Comments / 1

Related
WJCL

U.S. Marshals return Georgia man who hid in Jamaica 11 years to avoid child molestation charges

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man on the run for more than a decade on child molestation charges is behind bars after being captured in Jamaica. According to the Paulding County Sheriff's Office, Charles Manord Rainey, 71, was wanted for aggravated child molestation, child molestation and sexual battery. Warrants were obtained for his arrest back in December 2011.
PAULDING COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy