accesswdun.com
Gainesville man arrested after alleged armed robbery
A Gainesville man was arrested Tuesday afternoon for allegedly stealing a woman's purse and hitting her on the head with a pistol. Darrion Damonie Thompson of Gainesville met with the victim at the Harrison Square apartments in Gainesville at about 4 p.m. Investigators believe the two parties were known to...
accesswdun.com
Gainesville woman arrested for kicking deputy, possessing drugs
A Gainesville woman faces a series of drug charges following erratic behavior Thursday in Murrayville in which she allegedly kicked a Hall County Sheriff's Deputy. According to the Hall County Sheriff's Office, Wendy Michelle Wendt, 41, was reportedly acting erratically and swearing at employees of a gas station on Thompson Bridge Road in Murrayville.
accesswdun.com
Cleveland man arrested for driving vehicle stolen in Hall County
A White County man faces charges in connection with a stolen vehicle from Hall County. Brannon Bowman, 47, of Cleveland was arrested over the weekend for theft by receiving stolen property, a felony, said Capt. Clay Hammond of White County Sheriff’s Office. Hammond said a deputy Saturday night saw...
accesswdun.com
Wisconsin man booked into Hall County jail for alleged murder of his grandfather
A man from Wisconsin was booked into the Hall County Jail on Sunday for charges related to the murder of his grandfather in February 2022. Lorenzo Melvin Moss, 29, of Milwaukee faces a series of charges related to the death of Andrew Donaldson, 68. Moss was arrested in Wisconsin in February but was just extradited back to Hall County.
accesswdun.com
Investigation leads to multiple gang-related arrests in Gwinnett County
A recent shooting investigation in Gwinnett County led to the arrests of multiple alleged gang members as a result of 73 felony arrest warrants. According to a press release from the Gwinnett County Police Department, the arrests were made with the assistance of the Special Investigation Section Gang Unit and the K9 Unit in Lawrenceville. Officers responded to a shooting call on August 21 on Brookdale Drive in Buford. After arriving, officers found multiple homes that had been shot. Detectives later learned the shooting was a result of a gang-related dispute, which was connected to another shooting on Circle View Drive.
accesswdun.com
Gainesville Police Department experiencing shortage of officers
Like many industries, the Gainesville Police Department has seen a decline in job applications since the Covid-19 pandemic. Gainesville Police Chief Jay Parrish said this is something that is being seen nationwide. “Subjectively, I think that some of the anti-police sentiment that we saw roll across the nation kind of...
accesswdun.com
Hall County Sheriff's Office warns shoppers of gift card scams
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is warning shoppers to be wary of gift card scams this holiday season. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said this specific type of scam has not been reported yet in Hall County, but investigators from different counties have warned Hall County authorities that this scam may be coming.
accesswdun.com
Hall County firefighters quickly extinguish Wednesday home fire
No one was hurt Wednesday morning in a Hall County house fire. “At approximately 10:50 a.m. Hall County Fire Rescue was dispatched to a residential fire on the 4400 block of Stacey Drive in Oakwood,” said spokeswoman Kimberlie Ledsinger. Crews arrived to find the single-story structure with heavy fire...
accesswdun.com
Rabun County Sheriff's Office receives grant to add mental health clinician
Mental health is a growing issue for law enforcement across the region, state and nation, and thanks to a $65,000 grant from the North Georgia Community Foundation the Rabun County Sheriff’s Office soon will be adding a mental health clinician. Michelle Prater and Abby Carter of the Foundation presented...
accesswdun.com
'Trying to get back up'; Gainesville’s homeless fight the cold
As temperatures drop, Gainesville’s homeless population wrap up to fight against the cold. Shinard Cook is a homeless man living on the streets of Gainesville. Most of the people he sees on a daily basis call him “Ashton” for short. It's November 17 and he’s upbeat, smiling, waiting in line for a shower at the Good News at Noon homeless shelter on Davis Street. It will be an hour or two before his name is next on the list. In the meantime, lunch is approaching as he warms up in the lobby of the shelter.
accesswdun.com
Unemployment rate rose in Gainesville from September to October
The unemployment rate in Gainesville and across Georgia rose from September to October according to the latest numbers released by the Georgia Department of Labor. State Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said the rate in Gainesville rose from 2.0% to 2.5% in that span. That rate is also two-tenths of a percentage higher than October of 2021.
accesswdun.com
Hall County Solicitor General Stephanie Woodard campaign finance records subpoenaed
Hall County Solicitor General Stephanie Woodard again is under scrutiny, this time by the Georgia Government Transparency and Campaign Finance Commission for failing to file required financial reports in 2022 and every year since 2018. Woodward, who moved to Hall County in 2005 and took office in 2009, has spent...
accesswdun.com
Gwinnett County representative elected Georgia's house minority whip
Georgia's House Democratic Caucus met and elected on Tuesday its leadership for the upcoming 2023-2024 legislative session, and one of those leaders comes from Gwinnett County. According to a press release from the Georgia House of Representatives, Sam Park, D-Lawrenceville, will become the House Minority Whip in January. This makes...
accesswdun.com
Atlanta company purchases Lakeshore Mall for $15M
Lakeshore Mall in Gainesville has new owners. Branch Lakeshore Associates LP purchased the circa-1970 facility on Oct. 27 for $15 million, Hall County records show. Prior to the sale, the mall had been owned by Stockbridge Lakeshore LLC of Warren, MI. Lakeshore Mall opened in 1970 as Lakeshore Plaza and...
accesswdun.com
Dogs fall to UAB, finish 2nd at Sunshine Slam
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Georgia Bulldogs were unable to overcome an impressive second half from the UAB Blazers Tuesday night at the Ocean Center, falling in the championship game of the Greenlight Sunshine Slam by an 87-73 score. Justin Hill led the Bulldogs in scoring for the fourth...
