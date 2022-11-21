Man accused of sexually assaulting child, 13, while wife sleeps in same bed

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Ector County man was arrested Saturday after his common law wife said she allegedly caught him having sex with her 12-year-old sister. Marco Alfonso De Santiago-Guajardo, 20, has been charged with Assault and Sexual Assault of a Child.

According to an affidavit, on November 19, deputies with the Ector County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home in the 9000 block of W 18 th Street to investigate an outcry of child sexual assault. At the scene, investigators met with a woman who said she awoke to find her husband, identified as Santiago-Guajardo, having sex with the 12-year-old in their shared bed. The woman said when she intervened, Santiago-Guajardo assaulted her.

The girl was then taken to Medical Center Hospital where a SANE examination reportedly revealed “minor trauma” consistent with sexual intercourse. The child was then interviewed at Harmony Home where she admitted her brother-in-law knew she was a minor but insisted the sex was consensual.

Santiago-Guajardo was arrested and taken to the Ector County Sheriff’s Office where he remained as of Monday afternoon on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) hold.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.