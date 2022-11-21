ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
woofboomnews.com

26 ‘Remote Worker’ Families Have Moved to Muncie

During an interview yesterday airing on 92.5 FM, WMUN the talk of Muncie, Mayor Dan Ridenour discussed the city’s successful “remote working” program called “Make My Move” which brings workers and their families from across the country to live in Muncie. Mayor Ridenour said 26 families have moved to Muncie from other cities and now work for out-of-town OR out-of-state employers, yet live in Muncie.
MUNCIE, IN
ballstatedailynews.com

The history of the people behind the name of Muncie and Delaware County

Chief Munsee never existed. Despite the legend of a powerful Native American chief roaming the area that would become Muncie being ingrained in the local culture, nothing has been found to confirm the existence of the chief. The statue purported to be the fictitious chief located at the split between...
MUNCIE, IN
indianapublicradio.org

Aeroponic greens producer expanding in Delaware County

Minnesota-based Living Greens Farm is expanding its aeroponic farming in Delaware County, promising more investment and more jobs. As IPR’s Stephanie Wiechmann reports, the county council granted the company a tax abatement on the expansion. In May of last year, Living Greens Farm announced it was buying a county...
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Former Lafayette Square Sears being repurposed into pop-up market

INDIANAPOLIS — Sojos Capital, the development group behind the Lafayette Square Mall renovations, is repurposing the Sears store to help tenants during the mall's temporary closure. (NOTE: The video above is a Nov. 5, 2022 report about the delayed reopening of the mall.) The mall was initially scheduled to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

8-court indoor pickleball facility planned on Pennsylvania Street in Carmel

Changing economic conditions are resulting in a new facility housing eight pickleball courts coming to Pennsylvania Street in Carmel rather than two office buildings, as originally planned. Last month, the Carmel Board of Zoning Appeals unanimously approved a use variance to allow the 25,000-square-foot building to be constructed on 3.7...
CARMEL, IN
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Indiana

Photo byPhoto by Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru on Unsplash. If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
INDIANA STATE
indianaenvironmentalreporter.org

Bloomington gas station ordered to assess extent of underground fuel leak

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has ordered a Bloomington gas station to assess the extent of a fuel leak that sent thousands of gallons of fuel into sanitary and storm sewers in early November. IDEM ordered Village Pantry LLC, owner of the Village Pantry at 1307 W. Third St....
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Current Publishing

State representative announces bid for Indy mayor

Indiana House State Rep. Robin Shackleford announced Nov. 10 that she will be entering the race for Indianapolis Mayor. Shackleford, a Democrat and chair of the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus, made the announcement at the Madam Walker Legacy Center in Indianapolis. Democrat incumbent Joe Hogsett announced on Nov. 15 that...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Why is there a lack of access to health care in high-poverty urban, rural areas?

For many high-poverty rural and urban areas, there are sparse health care resources. One listener in Columbus wondered why this problem was so prevalent. Nir Menachemi is the executive associate dean at Indiana University’s Fairbanks School of Public Health at IUPUI. He said the problem leans heavily on lack of physician retention in these areas.
COLUMBUS, IN
bloomingtonian.com

Firefighters fight barn fire Tuesday on West Indiana State Road 45

The Monroe Fire Protection District was assisted Tuesday by Center-Jackson Fire Territory, Beech Creek Township Fire Department, and Greene County while fighting a barn fire in the 9600 block of West Indiana State Road 45, according to a Facebook post by the MFD. Here is the text of the release:
GREENE COUNTY, IN
Southside Times

Shop small on the Southside to support local small businesses

On Nov. 26, small businesses will be celebrated and highlighted as we begin to approach the end of the year and continue in the holiday season. Restore Old Town Greenwood will be hosting “Small Business Saturday” and Delta Theta Tau will join the Beech Grove Chamber to host “Shop Small Saturday” with its annual artisan fair. Both events are designed to boost local businesses and support the hard-working people of Johnson County while enjoying community fellowship.
GREENWOOD, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy