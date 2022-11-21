During an interview yesterday airing on 92.5 FM, WMUN the talk of Muncie, Mayor Dan Ridenour discussed the city’s successful “remote working” program called “Make My Move” which brings workers and their families from across the country to live in Muncie. Mayor Ridenour said 26 families have moved to Muncie from other cities and now work for out-of-town OR out-of-state employers, yet live in Muncie.

MUNCIE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO