Robotic vehicles: IU Health unveils plans for new parking and support facility
IU Health on Tuesday unveiled plans for a huge parking facility and loading dock that will use automated vehicles to load supplies into the new $1.6 billion downtown hospital.
woofboomnews.com
26 ‘Remote Worker’ Families Have Moved to Muncie
During an interview yesterday airing on 92.5 FM, WMUN the talk of Muncie, Mayor Dan Ridenour discussed the city’s successful “remote working” program called “Make My Move” which brings workers and their families from across the country to live in Muncie. Mayor Ridenour said 26 families have moved to Muncie from other cities and now work for out-of-town OR out-of-state employers, yet live in Muncie.
ballstatedailynews.com
The history of the people behind the name of Muncie and Delaware County
Chief Munsee never existed. Despite the legend of a powerful Native American chief roaming the area that would become Muncie being ingrained in the local culture, nothing has been found to confirm the existence of the chief. The statue purported to be the fictitious chief located at the split between...
A decrease in diesel fuel is causing prices to increase
Inventory of diesel fuel is tight here in the United States. While prices remain higher than normal, the price of other goods and services is increasing.
indianapublicradio.org
Aeroponic greens producer expanding in Delaware County
Minnesota-based Living Greens Farm is expanding its aeroponic farming in Delaware County, promising more investment and more jobs. As IPR’s Stephanie Wiechmann reports, the county council granted the company a tax abatement on the expansion. In May of last year, Living Greens Farm announced it was buying a county...
Indy man ordered to pay $4K back to Riley Festival Assoc. for passing bad checks
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — An Indianapolis man was ordered to pay more than $4,000 in restitution after passing fake checks made out to a festival association at several banks in Hancock County. Court records show Marlon Coley pleaded guilty to theft and forgery on November 10.. An investigation began in November of 2021 after a […]
WANE-TV
Powerball ticket bought in Indiana worth $2 million set to expire
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) A winning Powerball ticket bought in June at an Indiana gas station is set to expire. The ticket, worth $2 million, was purchased at a McClure Oil store located in Russiaville for the June 18, 2022 drawing. The winning ticket must be claimed no later than 4:30...
2 people found shot near Kroger on Indianapolis' Near Northside
Two people were found shot Wednesday afternoon near a Kroger in the city's Near Northside neighborhood, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
WTHR
Former Lafayette Square Sears being repurposed into pop-up market
INDIANAPOLIS — Sojos Capital, the development group behind the Lafayette Square Mall renovations, is repurposing the Sears store to help tenants during the mall's temporary closure. (NOTE: The video above is a Nov. 5, 2022 report about the delayed reopening of the mall.) The mall was initially scheduled to...
WTHR
Lawrence renters forced to take buyout or face massive rent increase
LAWRENCE, Ind. — Residents at an apartment complex in Lawrence are frustrated after they say they were given four days to accept or reject a buyout deal. If they decide to stay, a letter says their rent would double. “I was like, 'Oh lord, please don’t let this happen...
shelbycountypost.com
Shelbyville Common Council welcomes three businesses to expanded riverfront district
The Shelbyville Common Council welcomed three new businesses Monday to the newly-expanded riverfront district. The council previously expanded the riverfront district from 1,500 feet to 3,000 feet south of the river flood plain limits to include all of the Public Square. “The licensing of beer and wine,” said Shelbyville Mayor...
Current Publishing
8-court indoor pickleball facility planned on Pennsylvania Street in Carmel
Changing economic conditions are resulting in a new facility housing eight pickleball courts coming to Pennsylvania Street in Carmel rather than two office buildings, as originally planned. Last month, the Carmel Board of Zoning Appeals unanimously approved a use variance to allow the 25,000-square-foot building to be constructed on 3.7...
3 Great Pizza Places in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru on Unsplash. If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
indianaenvironmentalreporter.org
Bloomington gas station ordered to assess extent of underground fuel leak
The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has ordered a Bloomington gas station to assess the extent of a fuel leak that sent thousands of gallons of fuel into sanitary and storm sewers in early November. IDEM ordered Village Pantry LLC, owner of the Village Pantry at 1307 W. Third St....
Current Publishing
State representative announces bid for Indy mayor
Indiana House State Rep. Robin Shackleford announced Nov. 10 that she will be entering the race for Indianapolis Mayor. Shackleford, a Democrat and chair of the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus, made the announcement at the Madam Walker Legacy Center in Indianapolis. Democrat incumbent Joe Hogsett announced on Nov. 15 that...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Why is there a lack of access to health care in high-poverty urban, rural areas?
For many high-poverty rural and urban areas, there are sparse health care resources. One listener in Columbus wondered why this problem was so prevalent. Nir Menachemi is the executive associate dean at Indiana University’s Fairbanks School of Public Health at IUPUI. He said the problem leans heavily on lack of physician retention in these areas.
WISH-TV
After the Bell: interest rate hike ahead; chicken prices fall; warning about store credit cards
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Federal Reserve has talked about smaller rate hikes moving forward, saying it’s now appropriate. So what does that all mean? Economists say instead of those huge 0.75 percentage point rate hikes we’ve seen for four straight months, we’ll likely see a half-percentage point rate hike in December.
bloomingtonian.com
Firefighters fight barn fire Tuesday on West Indiana State Road 45
The Monroe Fire Protection District was assisted Tuesday by Center-Jackson Fire Territory, Beech Creek Township Fire Department, and Greene County while fighting a barn fire in the 9600 block of West Indiana State Road 45, according to a Facebook post by the MFD. Here is the text of the release:
Southside Times
Shop small on the Southside to support local small businesses
On Nov. 26, small businesses will be celebrated and highlighted as we begin to approach the end of the year and continue in the holiday season. Restore Old Town Greenwood will be hosting “Small Business Saturday” and Delta Theta Tau will join the Beech Grove Chamber to host “Shop Small Saturday” with its annual artisan fair. Both events are designed to boost local businesses and support the hard-working people of Johnson County while enjoying community fellowship.
Future of proposed Family Promise of Hendricks County relocation
After three hours of public comments, the Plainfield Plan Commission disappointed many who came to the Monday night meeting.
