Woman Disappears After Asking Husband For DivorceStill UnsolvedBeaumont, TX
Calvary Cavaliers State Runner-Up in Ochsner LHSAA State Swim Meet and Other ResultsUnder The Radar NWLASulphur, LA
N.A.A.C.P alleged Republican-appointed poll workers intimidated Black voters during early voting in TexasAsh JurbergBeaumont, TX
Café in Vidor gives back to the community for Thanksgiving
VIDOR, Texas — Thanksgiving is a special time for most people, with giving being the highlight. For Sherry and David Mills, the owners of the Red Wagon Café in Vidor, that seems to be the case. The couple started feeding their community free Thanksgiving dinner 12 years ago...
Southeast Texas drought stunts tree growth at M&M Christmas Tree Farm
HAMSHIRE, Texas — With Thanksgiving on its way out, Christmas tree shopping is already on people's minds. While inflation didn't take a huge hit on most Christmas tree farms in the region, the drought has affected some aspects of the shopping experience. Owner of M&M Christmas Tree Farm in...
therecordlive.com
Cow Bayou boat parade set for Dec. 10
The spirit of Christmas will light up Cow Bayou in Bridge City with a boat parade scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 10. The “Christmas on the Bayou” boat parade will wind its way along the Cow Bayou shoreline in a course that begins and ends at High Tides Restaurant and Marina.
Southeast Texas real estate teams giving back this holiday season with annual Christmas party
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Christmas party in Beaumont will give Southeast Texans the opportunity to give back to hospitalized children. The Matthew Fischer Real Estate Team and the TJ Castelan Real Estate Team are partnering once again for the 5th Annual Dear Santa Christmas Party. The event takes place...
'We do this for Pimp C' : 10th Anniversary of UGK Day celebration being held in Port Arthur
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — An event celebrating the 10th Anniversary of UGK Day is being held in Port Arthur. The event takes place Saturday, December 3, 2022 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Downtown Pavilion, located at 522 Procter Street. On November 9, 2022, Port Arthur City...
beaumontbusinessjournal.com
Shop Local Saturday at Beaumont Farmers Market
BFM shares big plans for December shopping and giving opportunities!. The Beaumont Farmers Market (BFM) is open the Saturday after Thanksgiving, Nov. 26, for Shop Local Saturday, featuring live holiday music by singer and musician Sharon Hanks. Each Saturday in December, BFM will feature a nonprofit and guest craft vendors,...
Southeast Texans kickoff Thanksgiving with 2022 Turkey Trot in downtown Beaumont
People of all ages gathered to trot their way through the streets of downtown Beaumont on the morning of Thanksgiving.
Humane Society of Southeast Texas shares tips on how to keep pets safe, warm during the cold weather
BEAUMONT, Texas — ‘Cos baby it’s cold outside. With the cold winter month’s rolling in, the Humane Society of Southeast Texas have provided some tips for owners of outdoor pets. Taylor Westphal, the director at the Humane Society of Southeast Texas, says that animals who are...
Southeast Texas, we're in great paws
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — They say that a dog is a man’s best friend, and this duo proves that to be true. Port Arthur Deputy Fire Marshal Antonio Mitchell has trained his best friend and work partner, Avespa, to sniff out dangerous devices. Once a Port Arthur Arson...
Classic musical makes its way to Orange
ORANGE, Texas — My Fair Lady will be dancing its way into the Lutcher Theater, Monday, December 5, 2022. The production is being brought to you by the Lincoln Center Theatre and Director, Bartlett Sher and is set to begin at 7:30 p.m., that Monday evening. Ticket prices range...
LIST: Where can I eat on Thanksgiving in Southeast Texas?
BEAUMONT, Texas — For Southeast Texans who are wondering where they can purchase, or receive a free Thanksgiving meal, there are options available. Here are lists of places in Southeast Texas serving Thanksgiving meals. This is not an exhaustive list. If you know of any more, please email us at 12News@12NewsNow.com.
Dream Center of Southeast Texas asking for donations for new women's recovery program
BEAUMONT, Texas — A facility designed to help women going through hard times is set to open December 7, 2022 in Southeast Texas. The "Dream Center" is non-profit with a national reach that provides opportunities for people to rebuild and transform their lives. There is currently a program in...
KFDM-TV
The Morning Show previews the Magic of Lights drive-thru
TEXAS — The Morning Show's Tan Radford went to preview the Magic of Lights, a drive-thru show for the whole family. Boasting scenes that are as "high as 32 feet tall and as long as several hundred feet with over a million lights," the Magic of Lights drive-thru show at the Ford Event Center, located at 5115 IH-10 South | Beaumont, TX 77705, is pulling out the stops to amaze spectators with lights.
'It's the call of Jesus' : Destiny Church in Orange gives back to the community with food pantry
ORANGE, Texas — Destiny Church in Orange is grateful they have the ability to give back to the community in such a big way this holiday season. Across the street from the church at 3423 Martin Street in Orange is what began as the "Blessing Box," but now a 10-by-12-foot shed stocked with food and other necessities for those in need.
MySanAntonio
Rex's Chicken restaurant coming to Beaumont
Transitioning to the restaurant industry, Rashid Naeem wants to provide Beaumont something a bit different in product and in job opportunities. That’s why Naeem, a real estate agent, invested in a Rex’s Chicken franchise location in Beaumont, which will be at 3635 College St. Naeem, whose family also...
'Great, fun guy' : Port Neches Fire Department remembering life and legacy of beloved, retired captain
PORT NECHES, Texas — The Port Neches Fire Department continues to mourn the loss of one of their own. Curtis Trahan, 69, served the fire department and the city for over four decades. With heavy hearts, the fire department announced they were mourning his passing in a Sunday Facebook...
The Ferguson Law Firm giving out 250 full Thanksgiving dinners Wednesday
BEAUMONT, Texas — Amid high food costs, a Beaumont law firm is giving full Thanksgiving meals to area families. The Ferguson Law Firm is giving out 250 full Thanksgiving meals. The first 250 vehicles to arrive at the law firm Wednesday starting at 9: 30 a.m. will get one dinner per vehicle.
Charlton Pollard Park at 'top priority' for Beaumont's new $1.4M parks and rec budget
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont City leaders have approved money to bring new life into Charlton-Pollard Park since its closure in September. The city put up fencing after 12News reported on dilapidated and dangerous equipment. During the city's council meeting on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, council members approved $1.4 million...
Councilman pushes to light up Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — Councilman A.J Turner urges to light up Beaumont. In a recent Facebook post, constituents suggested helping make the city brighter by lighting up the I-10 with LED lights. After seeing the electric transformation of other cities, Councilman Turner is pushing for this project to elevate his...
Orange business offering public workspace with state-of-the-art technology amid business boom
ORANGE, Texas — Amid what officials believe will be a business boom, a new business in Orange is offering office space to be rented for daily use. City officials felt that with the expansion Orange is experiencing, a public workspace was needed. Efforts from the Chamber of Commerce and the Economic Development Center made the grand opening of The Office Downtown a reality.
