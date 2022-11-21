ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Cow Bayou boat parade set for Dec. 10

The spirit of Christmas will light up Cow Bayou in Bridge City with a boat parade scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 10. The “Christmas on the Bayou” boat parade will wind its way along the Cow Bayou shoreline in a course that begins and ends at High Tides Restaurant and Marina.
BRIDGE CITY, TX
Shop Local Saturday at Beaumont Farmers Market

BFM shares big plans for December shopping and giving opportunities!. The Beaumont Farmers Market (BFM) is open the Saturday after Thanksgiving, Nov. 26, for Shop Local Saturday, featuring live holiday music by singer and musician Sharon Hanks. Each Saturday in December, BFM will feature a nonprofit and guest craft vendors,...
BEAUMONT, TX
Southeast Texas, we're in great paws

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — They say that a dog is a man’s best friend, and this duo proves that to be true. Port Arthur Deputy Fire Marshal Antonio Mitchell has trained his best friend and work partner, Avespa, to sniff out dangerous devices. Once a Port Arthur Arson...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Classic musical makes its way to Orange

ORANGE, Texas — My Fair Lady will be dancing its way into the Lutcher Theater, Monday, December 5, 2022. The production is being brought to you by the Lincoln Center Theatre and Director, Bartlett Sher and is set to begin at 7:30 p.m., that Monday evening. Ticket prices range...
ORANGE, TX
LIST: Where can I eat on Thanksgiving in Southeast Texas?

BEAUMONT, Texas — For Southeast Texans who are wondering where they can purchase, or receive a free Thanksgiving meal, there are options available. Here are lists of places in Southeast Texas serving Thanksgiving meals. This is not an exhaustive list. If you know of any more, please email us at 12News@12NewsNow.com.
BEAUMONT, TX
The Morning Show previews the Magic of Lights drive-thru

TEXAS — The Morning Show's Tan Radford went to preview the Magic of Lights, a drive-thru show for the whole family. Boasting scenes that are as "high as 32 feet tall and as long as several hundred feet with over a million lights," the Magic of Lights drive-thru show at the Ford Event Center, located at 5115 IH-10 South | Beaumont, TX 77705, is pulling out the stops to amaze spectators with lights.
BEAUMONT, TX
Rex's Chicken restaurant coming to Beaumont

Transitioning to the restaurant industry, Rashid Naeem wants to provide Beaumont something a bit different in product and in job opportunities. That’s why Naeem, a real estate agent, invested in a Rex’s Chicken franchise location in Beaumont, which will be at 3635 College St. Naeem, whose family also...
BEAUMONT, TX
Councilman pushes to light up Beaumont

BEAUMONT, Texas — Councilman A.J Turner urges to light up Beaumont. In a recent Facebook post, constituents suggested helping make the city brighter by lighting up the I-10 with LED lights. After seeing the electric transformation of other cities, Councilman Turner is pushing for this project to elevate his...
BEAUMONT, TX
Orange business offering public workspace with state-of-the-art technology amid business boom

ORANGE, Texas — Amid what officials believe will be a business boom, a new business in Orange is offering office space to be rented for daily use. City officials felt that with the expansion Orange is experiencing, a public workspace was needed. Efforts from the Chamber of Commerce and the Economic Development Center made the grand opening of The Office Downtown a reality.
ORANGE, TX
