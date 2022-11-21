Whitefish senior Ty Schwaiger will get to fulfill a longtime goal of competing in collegiate baseball next school year. Last week Schwaiger signed a letter of intent to play baseball for Washington State University. The Bulldog senior, who is a top pitcher and player for the NW Premier Baseball Club out of Post Falls, Idaho, and also a leading running back and linebacker for Whitefish football, is excited to play at the next level. He said a couple of years ago Washington State became his dream school and he had hoped to get an offer from them. He was in talks with other...

WHITEFISH, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO