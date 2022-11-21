Read full article on original website
cougcenter.com
WSU volleyball falls in tight five-set battle with UCLA
The red-hot Cougar volleyball team entered this week riding high. Winners of six of their last seven games, Washington State was looking to keep that momentum rolling into the final week of the season. Instead, the Cougs started their last homestand of the year with a tough five-set loss to UCLA.
cougcenter.com
Cougs bring home North Shore Showcase title
Washington State women’s basketball concluded their trip to Hawaii on Monday with an afternoon matchup against Troy. Led by 22-points from Bella Murekatete, the Cougs downed the Trojans 87-72 to give them their fourth win of the season and the North Shore Showdown title. All three teams that played...
cougcenter.com
The CougCenter Hour: A personal preview of the Washington Huskies and the 2022 Apple Cup
Ain’t got a shotglass in my fist / To spill it away on my business / Telling these strangers about you / I’m getting too, I’m getting too, I’m getting too / Personal, getting too personal / I’m getting too personal, personal / Personal with you.
Whitefish senior Ty Schwaiger signs with Washington State
Whitefish senior Ty Schwaiger will get to fulfill a longtime goal of competing in collegiate baseball next school year. Last week Schwaiger signed a letter of intent to play baseball for Washington State University. The Bulldog senior, who is a top pitcher and player for the NW Premier Baseball Club out of Post Falls, Idaho, and also a leading running back and linebacker for Whitefish football, is excited to play at the next level. He said a couple of years ago Washington State became his dream school and he had hoped to get an offer from them. He was in talks with other...
usustatesman.com
USU responds to University of Idaho killings
On the night of Nov. 13, four students were found dead near University of Idaho’s campus, having been murdered in “a crime of passion” with “an edged object,” according to Moscow police reports. Moscow police said they have not yet caught the culprit. “We cannot...
dailyfly.com
Idaho Department of Fish and Game and University of Idaho Fisheries Students Team up to Study Hells Canyon’s White Sturgeon
LEWISTON – Idaho Department of Fish and Game and the University of Idaho have a long history of cooperation. This is especially true in the Clearwater Region, where the university resides. Idaho Department of Fish and Game provides the students ample opportunity to participate in fieldwork which helps them...
eastidahonews.com
News conference on University of Idaho homicide
MOSCOW — Authorities are holding a news conference on the University of Idaho homicide investigation. Watch the event in the video player above. EastIdahoNews.com will post an update when the news conference is over.
protos.com
The curious case of FTX and Farmington State Bank, aka Moonstone
In bankruptcy filings, crypto exchange FTX revealed a curious connection to stablecoin Tether through a small bank in rural Washington. Farmington State Bank is in fact the 26th smallest bank in the US, out of over 4,700. Until this year, it employed three people. The bank was first formed in...
University of Idaho parents discuss sending students back to campus
BOISE, Idaho — Heather Cook just wants her daughter safe. But after the killing of four University of Idaho students on Nov. 13, Cook said safe might mean staying home for the rest of the semester. Cook is not alone; many students went home early for Thanksgiving break. Without...
Post Register
UI students stabbed to death
SPOKANE, Wash. — Four University of Idaho students who were found dead in a rental house near campus were stabbed to death in their beds and likely were asleep when they were attacked, a county coroner told a cable news channel. Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt also told NewsNation...
Still no suspect, no weapon in Idaho student slayings
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Ten days after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their rooms, police said Wednesday they still have not identified a suspect or found a murder weapon, and they continued asking for tips and surveillance video. Moscow Police Capt. Roger Lanier told a news conference his department is putting all of its resources into solving the case and that investigators are prepared to work through the Thanksgiving holiday. ...
KREM
University of Idaho alumni look to provide key chain alarms for students
MOSCOW, Idaho — So many questions surround the mysterious murders of four University of Idaho students. "How could something like this happen?" U of I alumni Kerry Uhlorn said. Uhlorn graduated from the University of Idaho in 2007 and was a member of the Delta Gamma sorority. With so...
nwpb.org
Local reporting aims to add insight, avoid rumor in Moscow murder case
MOSCOW – It sounded like a typical Saturday night for a UI student in Moscow. Drinks at the Corner Club, a local “everyone knows everyone” college bar, a late night snack at Grub Truck, known for their variety of mac and cheeses, then to King Road, shoulder to shoulder with friends.
Two arrested for having 500 fentanyl pills in Lewiston
LEWISTON, ID. — Two people were arrested in Lewiston after officers found 500 fentanyl pills at a traffic stop. Officers searched the car along with the Lewiston Quad City Drug Task Force and found around 500 fentanyl pills. They also found methamphetamine, marijuana and over $3,000. Detectives also found a scale and drug packaging material. The Lewiston Police Department arrested...
Hop Aboard Leavenworth Bus As It Recreates Magical Polar Express
Take A Magical Bus Ride Aboard The Polar Express In Leavenworth Washington. If you loved the movie Polar Express, one Wenatchee/Leavenworth bus company is recreating the trip this holiday season for the first time ever and the company is taking reservations. There's A New Christmas Event In Leavenworth and Wenatchee...
koze.com
Family Asks For Public’s Help in Solving Moscow Murders
MOSCOW, ID – The family of one of the four victims in this month’s stabbing murders near the University of Idaho campus is asking the public to share the attached photo. Sheldon Kernodle posted it on Twitter this afternoon. Investigators say 20-year-old Xana Kernodle of Avondale, Arizona; 20-year-old...
Tri-City Herald
Social media spreads troubling rumors in University of Idaho student-deaths investigation
It was a Saturday morning when the roommates at a baby blue three-story house just off the University of Idaho campus pulled on their game-day attire and posed for a handful of snapshots. “One lucky girl to be surrounded by these ppl every day,” Kaylee Goncalves captioned the photos as...
koze.com
Clarkston Teen Injured in Two-Vehicle Collision Near Swallows Nest
A 17-year-old Clarkston boy was airlifted to Spokane following a two-vehicle crash outside of Clarkston. According to the Washington State Patrol, the wreck took place at around 8 p.m. Friday night on State Route 129 near Swallows Nest. 78-year-old Marlene Driscoll of Clarkston was driving a 2019 Lexus RX south and crossed the center line striking the teen driving north in a 2008 Toyota Camry.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Pair of Clarkston, WA Residents Transported to Hospital Following Three-Vehicle Collision on US95 in Canyon County
CANYON COUNTY, ID - On the morning of Tuesday, November 22, Troopers with the Idaho State Police were dispatched to a three-vehicle collision on US95 near Anderson Corner Rd in Canyon County. The incident occurred at approximately 7:40 a.m. According to a media release from the ISP, a 2007 Chevrolet...
Family of University of Idaho murder victim calls Ethan Chapin ‘One of the most incredible people you’ll ever know’
Just over a week after their son was murdered near the University of Idaho, friends and family gathered to remember Ethan Chapin.
