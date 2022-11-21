One ‘seriously injured’ after shooting in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Huntsville Police says one person was seriously injured after a shooting Monday afternoon.

The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) says they responded to a shots fired call in the area of Bob Wallace Ave. and Triana Blvd. around 1:15 p.m.

Authorities say they located one gunshot victim who is being transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

HPD believes a car accident that happened on 9th Ave. and 10th St. that came in around 1:18 p.m. could be related to the shots fired call.

The investigation is still ongoing and News 19 will provide updates as we get them.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.