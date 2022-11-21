Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Celebrating Polynesian reverence through football this weekendVic AquinoSan Jose, CA
How To Answer the Most Infamous MBA Admissions Essay QuestionGeorge J. ZiogasStanford, CA
“She Should Be Arrested” - USA Citizens React After Elizabeth Holmes Was Allegedly Involved In FraudAnthony J LynchSan Jose, CA
Santa Cruz police forcibly seize 13-year-old and taken to reunification therapyRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Theranos Founder, Elizabeth Holmes, Sentenced to 11+ Years In Prison For FraudEmily RoySan Jose, CA
Related
Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with San Carlos stabbing
SAN CARLOS, Calif. (BCN) — San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder early Thursday after he allegedly stabbing another man. Deputies responded shortly after 1 a.m. to the 600 block of El Camino Real in response to a report of a fight that injured one man. Upon arrival, they […]
thesfnews.com
Multiple Warrants Lead To The Arrest Of Several Known Gang Members
SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department announced that on November 16 several search warrants led to the arrest of several gang members throughout several cities in the Bay Area. The SFPD reported in April 2022, investigators from the San Francisco Police Department Community Violence Reduction Team (CVRT) led a search warrant service in East Palo Alto.
Purse snatchers arrested after taking purse with tracking device inside
SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — Two suspects were arrested Wednesday in San Mateo in relation to a string of crimes that included stealing a purse at a grocery store, according to a news release from San Mateo PD. Officers were initially called to the Safeway at 165 S. El Camino Real in response to a […]
Santa Cruz murder victim identified, suspect arrested
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — A 36-year-old man who was stabbed to death in downtown Santa Cruz was identified by investigators on Wednesday. Neoklis Koumides was murdered in the area of Cedar and Church streets around 5 a.m. Monday, according to the Santa Cruz Police Department. Detectives said they determined a fight broke out between […]
Stanford Shopping Center shooting suspect reportedly had feud with former supervisor
Police said he was sending his old supervisor threatening text messages.
Disgruntled ex-employee arrested in drive-by shooting targeting Palo Alto restaurant
STANFORD -- A 32-year-old San Jose man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly firing at least two rounds during a drive-by shooting aimed at his former workplace -- Fleming's Prime Steakhouse -- in the Stanford Shopping Center.Palo Alto police said information from a witness and other leads eventually led to the arrest of Zachary Michael Ginsberg of San Jose on felony charges of attempted murder and shooting at an occupied building.Ginsberg was a former employee of Fleming's Prime Steakhouse, which was struck by at least one of the rounds.According to investigators, Palo Alto police dispatch received a call from a Fleming's...
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose police seek information in two recent homicides
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police are asking for the public's help in solving the city's latest homicides. Authorities said both homicides happened Friday; one in the early morning and the other in broad daylight. Officials said they received a report of a shooting around 7:30 a.m. in the...
Two Oakland men arrested after chase reveals stolen catalytic converters in Marina
MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Thanksgiving morning Marina Police said they arrested two suspects for felony evading after a chase in a stolen vehicle. Police said at 3 a.m., they began a pursuit of a vehicle near Imjin Parkway and Preston Drive after committing multiple traffic violations. The vehicle could not get around the roundabout at The post Two Oakland men arrested after chase reveals stolen catalytic converters in Marina appeared first on KION546.
KTVU FOX 2
Police ask for help locating runaway San Lorenzo teen
ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. - Local authorities are searching for a missing runaway from San Lorenzo. The Alameda County Sheriff's Office said 16-year-old Shamaya Smith was last seen in the 1200 block of Bockman Road Tuesday around 6 p.m. Authorities said Shamaya had a cell phone and some money on her...
calmatters.network
Driver in collision that killed parents of twins arraigned, held without bond
The two Redwood City drivers facing second-degree murder charges for their involvement in a major vehicle collision that resulted in the death of a San Carlos couple appeared before a judge on Tuesday. The defendants, Kyle Harrison, 23, and a 17-year-old were allegedly drag racing before 8 p.m. on Nov....
KTVU FOX 2
Homeless women in San Jose return thousands in cash to rightful owner
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A group of homeless people in an encampment in San Jose jumped into action to help a neighbor who lost almost everything in a recent fire. Two of the good Samaritans were women who found a large amount of cash that belongs to the fire victim never hesitated in doing the right thing.
SFGate
2 Arrested On Suspicion Of Killing Parents Of Twins After Reckless Speed Racing
REDWOOD CITY (BCN) Two people have been arrested on suspicion of second degree murder after allegedly engaging in a speed contest in their vehicles that led to the death of the parents of seven-year-old twins, the Redwood City Police Department confirmed on Monday. Officers responded to a call on Nov....
Man touched girlfriend of Hells Angels member before his murder, documents show
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — Five men associated with the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club were arrested last week in connection to a murder that happened at a Chris Stapleton concert on June 18. Documents obtained by KRON4 say that the victim touched the girlfriend of one of the suspects before he was murdered. According to […]
Person fatally struck by Caltrain while trespassing on tracks near Burlingame station, officials say
A person was fatally struck by a Caltrain Wednesday night while trespassing on the tracks south of the Burlingame station in San Mateo, according to agency officials.
2 arrested in May murder in San Francisco Mission District
SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco police announced Monday they have arrested two suspects in the murder of a man who died May 14 in the city's Mission District. Police said they have arrested two men on suspicion of murder: 19-year-old Julio Noguez, on Sept. 30, and 22-year-old Sergio Omar CarrenRojas, on Nov. 17. The two are suspects in the slaying of a man, whom police have not identified, on May 14 shortly before police received a report of an assault at about 2:35 a.m. in the area of 24th and Balmy streets. Officers arrived on the scene to find an unresponsive man who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release from police. The case remains an open and active investigation and police urge anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department's 24-hour tip line at 1-415-575-4444, or send a text to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. People leaving information can remain anonymous.
Watsonville man arrested for shooting at moving car near school zone
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Watsonville Police said a man was arrested after they allegedly shot at a moving car in broad daylight on Tuesday. Rene Alamillo, 27, is suspected of shooting at the car on Marchant Street just before 4 p.m. Police said the suspect had left the scene before they arrived. Footage taken identified Alamillo The post Watsonville man arrested for shooting at moving car near school zone appeared first on KION546.
Ex-employee arrested for allegedly firing shots at Palo Alto restaurant, police say
Police say 32-year-old Zachary Michael Ginsberg of San Jose fired at least two rounds from his car towards Fleming's Prime Steakhouse, restaurant where he used to work at.
SFist
Torture Charges Filed In Gambling Den Beating Incident In Oakland
Prosecutors say that a patron at an illegal gambling den in Oakland was stripped naked and brutally beaten for six minutes in a January 2022 incident caught on video, and the three men believed responsible now face torture charges. The motive for beating is not clear from court documents, but...
California mother accused of suffocating twins while trying to breastfeed
SAN JOSE, Calif. (TCD) -- A 29-year-old mother has been arrested after allegedly killing one of her 8-month-old twins while trying to breastfeed them. In the afternoon of Nov. 4, San Jose Police responded to the 1400 block of Hurlingham Way to a report of unconscious infant twins, the department said in a news release. At the scene, officers reportedly began performing CPR on one of the infants, who was not breathing.
Robots would have license to kill in San Francisco police draft policy
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A law enforcement equipment use policy proposed by the San Francisco Police Department would allow heavy-duty robots to be used for lethal force. “Robots will only be used as a deadly force option when risk of loss of life to members of the public or officers is imminent and outweighs any […]
Comments / 0