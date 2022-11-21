ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

thesfnews.com

Multiple Warrants Lead To The Arrest Of Several Known Gang Members

SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department announced that on November 16 several search warrants led to the arrest of several gang members throughout several cities in the Bay Area. The SFPD reported in April 2022, investigators from the San Francisco Police Department Community Violence Reduction Team (CVRT) led a search warrant service in East Palo Alto.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Santa Cruz murder victim identified, suspect arrested

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — A 36-year-old man who was stabbed to death in downtown Santa Cruz was identified by investigators on Wednesday. Neoklis Koumides was murdered in the area of Cedar and Church streets around 5 a.m. Monday, according to the Santa Cruz Police Department. Detectives said they determined a fight broke out between […]
SANTA CRUZ, CA
CBS San Francisco

Disgruntled ex-employee arrested in drive-by shooting targeting Palo Alto restaurant

STANFORD -- A 32-year-old San Jose man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly firing at least two rounds during a drive-by shooting aimed at his former workplace -- Fleming's Prime Steakhouse -- in the Stanford Shopping Center.Palo Alto police said information from a witness and other leads eventually led to the arrest of  Zachary Michael Ginsberg of San Jose on felony charges of attempted murder and shooting at an occupied building.Ginsberg was a former employee of Fleming's Prime Steakhouse, which was struck by at least one of the rounds.According to investigators, Palo Alto police dispatch received a call from a Fleming's...
PALO ALTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose police seek information in two recent homicides

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police are asking for the public's help in solving the city's latest homicides. Authorities said both homicides happened Friday; one in the early morning and the other in broad daylight. Officials said they received a report of a shooting around 7:30 a.m. in the...
SAN JOSE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Two Oakland men arrested after chase reveals stolen catalytic converters in Marina

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Thanksgiving morning Marina Police said they arrested two suspects for felony evading after a chase in a stolen vehicle. Police said at 3 a.m., they began a pursuit of a vehicle near Imjin Parkway and Preston Drive after committing multiple traffic violations. The vehicle could not get around the roundabout at The post Two Oakland men arrested after chase reveals stolen catalytic converters in Marina appeared first on KION546.
MARINA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Police ask for help locating runaway San Lorenzo teen

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. - Local authorities are searching for a missing runaway from San Lorenzo. The Alameda County Sheriff's Office said 16-year-old Shamaya Smith was last seen in the 1200 block of Bockman Road Tuesday around 6 p.m. Authorities said Shamaya had a cell phone and some money on her...
SAN LORENZO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Homeless women in San Jose return thousands in cash to rightful owner

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A group of homeless people in an encampment in San Jose jumped into action to help a neighbor who lost almost everything in a recent fire. Two of the good Samaritans were women who found a large amount of cash that belongs to the fire victim never hesitated in doing the right thing.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

2 arrested in May murder in San Francisco Mission District

SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco police announced Monday they have arrested two suspects in the murder of a man who died May 14 in the city's Mission District. Police said they have arrested two men on suspicion of murder: 19-year-old Julio Noguez, on Sept. 30, and 22-year-old Sergio Omar CarrenRojas, on Nov. 17. The two are suspects in the slaying of a man, whom police have not identified, on May 14 shortly before police received a report of an assault at about 2:35 a.m. in the area of 24th and Balmy streets. Officers arrived on the scene to find an unresponsive man who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release from police. The case remains an open and active investigation and police urge anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department's 24-hour tip line at 1-415-575-4444, or send a text to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. People leaving information can remain anonymous.  
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Watsonville man arrested for shooting at moving car near school zone

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Watsonville Police said a man was arrested after they allegedly shot at a moving car in broad daylight on Tuesday. Rene Alamillo, 27, is suspected of shooting at the car on Marchant Street just before 4 p.m. Police said the suspect had left the scene before they arrived. Footage taken identified Alamillo The post Watsonville man arrested for shooting at moving car near school zone appeared first on KION546.
WATSONVILLE, CA
SFist

Torture Charges Filed In Gambling Den Beating Incident In Oakland

Prosecutors say that a patron at an illegal gambling den in Oakland was stripped naked and brutally beaten for six minutes in a January 2022 incident caught on video, and the three men believed responsible now face torture charges. The motive for beating is not clear from court documents, but...
OAKLAND, CA
truecrimedaily

California mother accused of suffocating twins while trying to breastfeed

SAN JOSE, Calif. (TCD) -- A 29-year-old mother has been arrested after allegedly killing one of her 8-month-old twins while trying to breastfeed them. In the afternoon of Nov. 4, San Jose Police responded to the 1400 block of Hurlingham Way to a report of unconscious infant twins, the department said in a news release. At the scene, officers reportedly began performing CPR on one of the infants, who was not breathing.
SAN JOSE, CA

