ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverhead, NY

Death Investigation: Woman's Body Found In Wading River Wooded Area By Resident Walking Dog

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22U319_0jIxhaa000
20th Street in Wading River Photo Credit: Google Maps

A death investigation is underway after a woman's body was found in a wooded area on Long Island.

Police received a report that a body was found in Wading River in the wooded area behind 20th Street at about 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20, the Riverhead Town Police Department said.

The body was found by a resident who was walking his dog in the area, police said.

"At this time, we believe that the woman was not a victim of a crime and that no apparent criminality caused the woman’s death," police said.

Authorities said the woman has not been identified.

She is described as a white woman who was between 35 and 40 years old, with dyed red hair, wearing a black jacket and camouflage pants, according to the report.

Authorities asked anyone with information that could help identify the woman to call Riverhead Town Police at 631-727-4500 x 312 or the Riverhead Police Department Crime Hotline at 631-727-3333.

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
longisland.com

Man Robbed at Gunpoint in South Farmingdale; Suspects Made Off with Victim's Wallet, Cops Say

The Eighth Squad reports on a Robbery that occurred on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at 4:15 AM in South Farmingdale. According to Detectives, a 34-year-old male was walking near the intersection of Yoakum Avenue and Woodward Parkway when he was approached by two male subjects. The subjects demanded that the victim give them his belongings. The victim complied and gave the subjects his wallet.
SOUTH FARMINGDALE, NY
Daily Voice

Suspect On Loose After Bank Robbery In Farmingdale

A suspect is at large after a bank robbery on Long Island. The man entered TD Bank in Farmingdale, located at 90 Broadhollow Road, at around noontime Wednesday, Nov. 23, and handed a teller a note demanding cash, Suffolk County Police said. The teller complied and the robber fled on...
FARMINGDALE, NY
CBS New York

Man dies after driving off dock on Long Island

BAY SHORE, N.Y. -- A man died Tuesday after suffering a medical emergency and driving off a dock on Long Island.Suffolk County Police found a red Nissan Rogue submerged in water near the Maple Avenue Dock in Bay Shore.Police say the driver, 39-year-old Robert Lancaster, drove into the water just before 7 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.Police are asking anyone who may have seen the incident to give them a call.
BAY SHORE, NY
Daily Voice

Police Respond To Tractor-Trailer Rollover CT Crash

Police responded to an early morning rollover crash involving a tractor-trailer on I-91 in Connecticut.The crash happened in the New Haven County city of Meriden at about 3 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23, Connecticut State Police said.Police said a 2018 Freightliner Cascadia was northbound on I-91 near…
MERIDEN, CT
longisland.com

Man Falls Down Stairs Fleeing from Cops After Caught Burglarizing Elmont Business

Fifth Squad Detectives report the arrest of a Brooklyn man for a Burglary that occurred on Monday, November 21, 2022 at 2:00 pm in Elmont. According to detectives, officers responded to a restaurant located at 798 Elmont Road for a man that was inside the location and did not have permission to be there. Upon arrival, officers were notified that the male subject entered the managers office and began to remove business records without permission and authority from the owner.
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
411K+
Followers
60K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy