Denver Broncos waive RB Melvin Gordon III

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- The Denver Broncos waived veteran running back Melvin Gordon III, the team announced Monday.

Former Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III (25) fumbled five times this season. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI

Gordon totaled 541 yards from scrimmage and two scores on 115 touches through 10 games this season. He also fumbled five times.

Gordon totaled eight carries for 31 yards and five catches for 39 yards in the Broncos' 22-16 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday in Denver. He also fumbled.

Injuries and lack of production continue to be reason for concern this season for Broncos running backs. Starter Javonte Williams sustained a season-ending torn ACL in his right knee in early October.

Third-string running back Chase Edmonds sustained a high-ankle sprain in Week 11 and is expected to miss multiple games.

Veteran Latavius Murray , who totaled 72 yards from scrimmage and a score in Week 11, is expected to fill the starting running back role. Marlon Mack is the only other healthy running back on the Broncos roster.

The Broncos (3-7) will face the Carolina Panthers (3-8) at 1 p.m. EST Sunday in Charlotte, N.C.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com