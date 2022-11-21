Surfside Beach’s manager suddenly resigns in terse email, but some want him to stay

Surfside Beach town leaders are set to enter unexpected negotiations with administrator William Shanahan in a bid to keep him from following through on a planned December resignation.

In a terse email sent Nov. 18 to the Town Council and Mayor Bob Hellyer, Shanahan said he planned to leave the post on Dec. 17. The three-line message gives no details about circumstances surrounding his departure.

Hellyer told The Sun News Nov. 21 that Shanahan’s decision was not expected.

“We were really surprised, and we’re trying to work it out so that he stays,” Hellyer said by phone. “We definitely do not want him to go.”

Shanahan was brought on in November 2020 as a replacement for Jim Duckett, hired away from Palatka, Fla.

The council voted 6-0 at the time to approve Shanahan’s employment.

The administrator oversees day-to-day operations, implements ordinances and policies adopted by the council, develops and budget and also helps with long-term strategic planning.

Shanahan plays a key role in the ongoing reconstruction and development of the town’s landmark pier — a $20 million project already delayed by months due to design and supply chain issues.

Shanahan’s salary was not immediately known. Hellyer said contract talks are expected to take place in the coming weeks. The Town Council meets on Nov. 22, but its agenda was set last Wednesday - a day before Shanahan made his announcement.

“He’s one guy doing a whole lot of work, and I guess the stress got to him. And I don’t blame one bit,” Hellyer said. “We’re still in negotiations and we’ll see what we can do.”