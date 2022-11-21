ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

voiceofmotown.com

My Interview With Rich Rodriguez

A message from the Interviewer: Back in 2019, when I was a writer for Mountaineer Sports, I reached out to Rich Rodriguez for an interview to ask him the questions that no one else ever had. For me, the football seasons with Rich Rodriguez as coach were some of my...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia Deserves Better Than Another Year of Neal Brown

Morgantown, West Virginia – Let me preface this by saying I don’t think there’s much of a chance that Neal Brown will return next season as the head coach at West Virginia, despite the report from ESPN suggesting the contrary. The new director of athletics is not...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Neal Brown Named Candidate at Conference USA School

After this Saturday’s game against Oklahoma State, WVU is expected to part ways with Coach Neal Brown. The former Troy head coach has accumulated a 21-26 record, and has a losing season in three of his four seasons in Morgantown. Once he is relieved of his duties, he will likely land on his feet elsewhere.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

ESPN Says Neal Brown Likely Get Another Year

Morgantown, West Virginia – Although it’s a foregone conclusion in the eyes of most West Virginia fans that Neal Brown, who is 21-25 overall during his career as the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers, will be fired, ESPN said, “Not so fast” this morning.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

5 Things That Must Happen for Neal Brown to Succeed in 2023

If a recent report from ESPN stands true, Neal Brown will be returning to WVU’s sidelines in 2023. The new athletic director will be giving Brown one season to prove his worth before making the decision to go in a different direction. One of Brown’s biggest faults in Morgantown...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Purdue vs. West Virginia: What To Expect

(Image from Erik Stevenson’s Instagram) Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers face off against the 24th-ranked Purdue Boilermakers in Portland, Oregon today at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN2. This game will truly show how good this Mountaineer team is and will be the first ranked team WVU will have faced all season.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Very Interesting Flight into Morgantown Tonight

Morgantown, West Virginia – With so much uncertainty in the air surrounding the West Virginia football program right now, there will be a tremendous amount of speculation and rumors flying around. One way that rumors start is by monitoring flights coming into the Morgantown and Bridgeport airports on Flight...
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Huggins had long history with Nike, but company coveted WVU

West Virginia University will take part in the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament this weekend, playing against some of the top teams in the country - six, including WVU, of the eight teams are in the Top 40 of KenPom rankings. The Tournament is new, and established to honor Phil Knight, the former CEO of Nike and billionaire philanthropist. Over the years, WVU Head Coach Bob Huggins has had a long history with Nike and Knight, with his schools all being (or becoming) Nike schools during his time there. Huggins recalled those stories during a media session earlier this week, including what happened when he came to WVU.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Neal Brown Sounds Like He Knows He’s Gone in Press Conference Today

Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers will go into their final game of the season this weekend against the Oklahoma State Cowboys with a 4-7 overall record and a 2-6 record in the Big 12 Conference. Here’s what Neal Brown had to say about in what is perhaps his final Tuesday press conference of his career with the Mountaineers:
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

A Match Made in Almost Heaven?

With Neal Brown squarely on the hot seat, many are calling for the return of Rich Rodriguez. The former Mountaineer head man just finished his first season at Jacksonville State, and compiled a 9-2 record with an ASUN Conference Championship. Despite not being eligible for the FCS Playoffs (due to FBS transition rules), this was by all means a successful season for the Gamecocks.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvu.edu

Quadruplets call WVU Potomac State College ‘a perfect fit’

Starting Thanksgiving break with their fellow students after a busy fall semester at WVU Potomac State College are four quadruplets from Ashburn, Virginia — Maria, Chris, Allie and Michael Grinnan. Since first arriving in Keyser in August, the four have been getting adjusted to their new campus home as...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Lootpress

West Virginia Gains First Rally House Storefront

Rally House has undergone extensive growth over the past year, including entry to several new markets. Now, the nationally recognized sports and merchandise retailer is thrilled to expand into West Virginia with Rally House the Highlands. Area fans will enjoy shopping at this store, thanks to the convenient location, friendly staff, and enormous selection of high-quality products.
TRIADELPHIA, WV
wchstv.com

Three COVID-19-related deaths added in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Three COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Tuesday. The deaths of a 73-year-old woman from Randolph County, an 83-year-old man from Randolph County and a 92-year-old man from Monongalia County pushed the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,590, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
PhillyBite

Top 8 Best Pizza in West Virginia

- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
WHEELING, WV

