Lisbon, ND

valleynewslive.com

Police surround vacant hotel in West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police surrounded a vacant hotel Thursday night in West Fargo. Squad cars blocked the entrances to the permanently closed Howard Johnson Inn on Main Ave. E. for about an hour. That’s right next door to McDonald’s. Authorities say they were called...
WEST FARGO, ND
gowatertown.net

Two dead in Lisbon, North Dakota house fire

LISBON, N.D.–Two people have died in a house fire in Lisbon, North Dakota. Fire crews were called to a home on Oak Street late Friday night. They encountered heavy smoke and fire. The names of the victims have not been released. The house is a total loss. The cause...
LISBON, ND
valleynewslive.com

One wanted, one arrested following police chase in metro

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are searching for one person, after being led on a chase in the metro Wednesday afternoon. Authorities say around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, they identified a stolen vehicle and tried to pull the driver over. They say the driver of the Jeep Liberty took off into West Fargo, where officers began a pursuit.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

West Fargo woman charged with terrorizing and for kicking police officer

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A West Fargo woman was arrested after allegedly making threats, and then kicking a police officer. Madison Joy Schatz is charged with two counts of terrorizing and one count of simple assault of a peace officer. Court documents state that officers were called to...
FARGO, ND
kfgo.com

Fargo Police searching for passenger of stolen vehicle

FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo Police are searching for the passenger of a stolen vehicle that crashed near the intersection of 13th Avenue and 48th Street S. Wednesday afternoon. Police said around 2:15 p.m., officers in Fargo attempted to stop the vehicle. The vehicle fled into West Fargo where police there began a pursuit, but ended it due to high speeds.
FARGO, ND
newsdakota.com

North Dakota DOT Worker Seriously Injured

CASSELTON, N.D. (NDHP) – A North Dakota Department of Transportation worker was seriously injured after he was pinned against a cable median barrier following a crash on Interstate 94. The following is a news release the the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP.) “On Wednesday, November 23rd at 1:05 PM...
CASSELTON, ND
newsdakota.com

Williams Sentenced on Felony Burglary Charges

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A Jamestown man has been sentenced to 13 months in prison for his role in several burglaries at an apartment complex in the city. 31-year-old Stanford Lamar Williams Jr. of Jamestown pleaded guilty to four counts of burglary, Class B felonies, after a months-long investigation.
JAMESTOWN, ND
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: NDDOT worker seriously injured by vehicle ignoring traffic signs near Casselton

CASSELTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: An investigation is underway after authorities say a driver hit a NDDOT worker on I-94 Wednesday afternoon. North Dakota Highway Patrol says the employees with NDDOT were working on a cable median barrier on I-94 west bound near mile marker 335. Authorities say the left westbound lane was closed, and traffic was being alerted by three advanced warning signs to the road work and lane closure.
CASSELTON, ND
fergusnow.com

Investigation Continuing in Fargo Double Homicide

(Fargo, ND) — An investigation is continuing into a double homicide in a north Fargo neighborhood. Authorities say 27-year-old Kierre Davies and 28-year-old Jaquan Gatewood were found dead with gunshot wounds early Saturday morning in the one-thousand block of 15th Street North. Police say the men were at a...
FARGO, ND
newsdakota.com

Valley City Garbage Pick Up Notification

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – City Hall, Public Works Office, and the Transfer station will be closed November 24th f0or Thanksgiving. Thursday, November 23rd garbage pick up will be on Wednesday, November 23rd. On Friday November 25th garbage pick up will follow the regular scheduled route.
VALLEY CITY, ND
valleynewslive.com

One arrested, one hurt after chase and rollover in Cass County

HORACE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person is in custody and another is being treated at the hospital after a chase in Cass County Wednesday morning. The sheriff’s office says a vehicle sped past a deputy on County Road 14 east of Horace around 3:00 a.m. and the deputy tried to conduct a traffic stop. The driver turned the lights off and kept driving. The deputy lost the vehicle near Interstate-29 and stopped the chase.
CASS COUNTY, ND
newsdakota.com

Jamestown Man Sentenced To 3 Years In Death Related Crash

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Wyatt Staloch of Jamestown was sentenced to three years in prison for his actions in the death of Christina Anderson following a Barnes County crash that occurred July 12th of 2022. Staloch changed his plea to guilty earlier this month, he was charged with...
JAMESTOWN, ND
newsdakota.com

Winona I. Rodacker

Winona I. Rodacker, 90, of Jamestown, ND, passed away Tuesday afternoon, November 22, 2022 at SMP Health-Ave Maria. Winona was born on a cold winter day – January 5, 1932, in Bismarck, ND, the daughter of Rudolph and Barbara (Wiebe) Schrenk. She grew up on the family farm NE of Bismarck and attended rural school near Baldwin, ND. Winona graduated in 1951 from Sheyenne River Academy at Harvey, ND and received her teaching certificate. She taught in one room schools, including one year at Turtle Lake, ND, then three years at Robinson, ND. Winona spent a year at Walla Walla, WA and three years at Chattanooga, TN going to college and working. She met Emil Rodacker while teaching at a rural school near his home. They were united in marriage on June 28, 1959 in Bismarck and they lived on the Rodacker farm until 1977 when they moved to Jamestown.
JAMESTOWN, ND
newsdakota.com

Barnes County Veteran Service Office To Relocate

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Effective Friday, November 25th, the Barnes County Veteran Service Office will be relocating from the Barnes County Courthouse to 575 10th Street SW, Suite #7, in Valley City, ND. The new office will be located in the same building as the Barnes County Sheriff’s Department.
BARNES COUNTY, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Neighbors react to double shooting in Fargo: "Not surprised by this at all"

(Fargo, ND) -- As the investigation into the shooting deaths of two Fargo men remains under investigation, neighbors in the community where it happened near NDSU are sharing their thoughts on the tragic scene. "I’m not surprised but kind of scared at the same time from it," said one neighbor...
FARGO, ND
newsdakota.com

Donnly Haugland

Donnly Haugland, 51, Jamestown, ND died Sunday November 20, 2022 at his. Donnly was born April 10, 1971 at New Rockford, ND, the son of Sigurd Arnold. and Delores (Hoyt) Haugland. He attended school at Glenfield/Sutton/McHenry. and graduated in 1989. He then attended NDSU and graduated with a degree in.
JAMESTOWN, ND

