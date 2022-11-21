ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Tom Handy

Migrants are Stranded and Sleeping in this Texas Airport

Migrants in El Paso International AirportScreenshot from New York Times. A month ago, this Texas city stopped its busing program sending migrants to New York City. El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser and the city is waiting to receive funds to reimburse them for sending migrants to the Big Apple.
EL PASO, TX
The Independent

Shanquella Robinson: Arrest warrant issued for friend of American who died on vacation in Mexico

Mexican prosecutors have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect in the murder of 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson, an American woman who was killed while vacationing in the resort city of San Jose del Cabo.Daniel de la Rosa Anaya, a local prosecutor for the state of Baja California Sur, told ABC that the suspect was a friend of Robinson’s, and that the warrant issued was for the crime of femicide."This case is fully clarified, we even have a court order, there is an arrest warrant issued for the crime of femicide to the detriment of the victim and against an alleged...
Border Report

8 dead in cartel attack on police station

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Eight alleged members of a Central Mexico drug cartel are dead in the wake of an armed assault on a police station Sunday in Celaya, Guanajuato, Mexican media reported. “We had an attack on our building and against our officers; the officers responded to the aggression and organized a […]
EL PASO, TX
Ash Jurberg

Abbott sends a second migrant bus to freezing temperatures in Philadelphia

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's second bus of migrants arrived in Philadelphia from Texas today. The bus arrived in freezing temperatures and was welcomed by over 20 immigrant leaders, city officials, and volunteers. Immigration groups, such as Nationalities Services Center and HIAS Pennsylvania, have been preparing for this scenario since Gov. Abbott started bussing migrants from Texas to northern cities.
TEXAS STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in New Mexico

BurgersPhoto byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then here is a list of three amazing burger places in New Mexico that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

