WIBW
Think small to fill out your holiday shopping list on Small Business Saturday
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While we think about big box stores pulling out all the stops to lure us in for Black Friday, you’re encouraged to take Saturday to remember all the small businesses that mean so much to our communities. Laurie Pieper, vice president of entrepreneurship and small...
WIBW
Deferred interest could cost Kansans big according to new report
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to a new report from WalletHub, deferred interest could cost Kansans big this holiday season. With high inflation, WalletHub.com says financing offers may be tempting during the holiday shopping season this year. This means “deferred interest” will be commonly found in the fine print of retailer payment plans - which can be particularly dangerous.
WIBW
Local Topeka Restaurant gives out 100 free meals for Thanksgiving
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Nauling’s Texas and BBQ and Soul Food restaurant prepared a hundred meals to make sure those in need have a homecooked dinner this thanksgiving. “We have been looking for a way to give back, and Topeka since we’ve opened has been great to us, so we wanted to do something to show our love back. Through questions and talking to different customers that come in, they reached out and helped us connect with the Topeka Rescue Mission and it was game on from there,” Owner, Rod Nauling says.
WIBW
West Ridge Mall donates storage space for Toys For Tots
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - West Ridge Mall announced Wednesday that they are providing Toys for Tots with a 30,000 sq. ft. space free of charge. The space used to be the Old Navy store on the first level of the mall. The space will be used as storage while donations start to build up. Then, workers will start to sort the toys and distribute them to families.
WIBW
Topeka Rescue Mission debuts online holiday “store”
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Rescue Mission has a unique way for you do a little online shopping to support their ministries. TRM Ministries executive director LaManda Broyles and strategic development/marketing director Scott May visited Eye on NE Kansas to explain how it works. People may go to blackfridaytopeka.com...
WIBW
Motorcycle riders gear up to support Toys for Tots
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Bikers will rev their engines, toys in tow, to make sure all kids have a merry Christmas!. Sgt. Josh Smith with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve brought Santa along to Eye on NE Kansas to detail this very special mission. It’s spearheaded by A.B.A.T.E. of Kansas....
kcur.org
Thousands of Kansas Citians volunteered for a day of KCI hassle and no travel. Here's why
For many of us, a day spent at the airport — parking, checking in, taking off your shoes in the security line — seems like a headache. But according to Kansas City officials, more than 5,000 residents have applied to do just that — without the reward of traveling anywhere.
KMBC.com
Here's what's open and what's closed on Thanksgiving
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Looking to do some last-second Thanksgiving dinner shopping? A lot of stores are closed for the holiday in Kansas City. A few stores will be open though if you forget the gravy in 2022. However, at least one Thanksgiving stalwart, Hy-Vee, will not be open...
Customers say Kansas construction company owner took thousands, disappeared
Your business might have problems when your former customers have devoted an entire Facebook page to ripping you apart.
WIBW
KC airport prepares for hundreds of thousands of travelers ahead of Thanksgiving
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The Kansas City International Airport is preparing to see hundreds of thousands of travelers during the Thanksgiving travel period. The Kansas City International Airport says employees are gearing up for the annual Thanksgiving holiday travel rush which could reach around 350,000 travelers over the peak travel period.
Missing Manhattan teen found safe
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A teenager who was declared missing on Thursday has been found safe by police. The RCPD reported that a 14-year-old named Jaslynn was last seen in the 900 block of Vattier St. in Manhattan around 10 p.m. on Wednesday night. She was found as of 12:15 pm. on Thursday
WIBW
200 Kansas families receive a Thanksgiving meal from Capitol Federal, Let’s Help Inc.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 200 families across Kansas received Thanksgiving meals with the help of Capitol Federal and “Let’s Help” Inc. -- 27 of those meals were delivered to families from Topeka, according to Capitol Federal. Capitol Federal partnered with “Let’s Help” to deliver full meals to...
Topekans gather for annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Some Topekans spent the day serving others in the community by preparing and providing a hot meal. Volunteers served their neighbors with the annual community Thanksgiving Dinner. The community feast delivers meals and opens the doors of AG Hall to feed anyone who wants a warm meal. This morning, volunteers delivered 1700 […]
WIBW
Gas prices continue to drop as Kansans prepare for holiday travel
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gas prices continue to drop as Kansans prepare themselves and their vehicles for holiday travel. According to AAA, gas prices continue to drop in the Sunflower State, which brings Kansans closer to paying what they did last year for gas. AAA indicates that as of Nov....
eastcoasttraveller.com
Truckhenge in Topeka Kansas
The site is accessible by one single door that connects the structures. The site has been used as a boerenland for generations, but it was turned into an overcoming site in 1990. A team of local artists and businesses joined forces to create this unique piece of art. Truckhenge has...
Topeka restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day
TOPEKA (KSNT) – For those feeling like eating out on Thanksgiving Day this year, several options exist in the capital city. KSNT gathered the following list of local restaurants that will be open on the upcoming holiday. While these restaurants are open, some may have changed their hours for the day. Cracker Barrel 1421 SW […]
WIBW
Horse-drawn carriage rides coming to Lawrence for holiday season
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A holiday tradition will soon be coming to the streets of Lawrence. For five dates, starting November 27 and ending December 11, a horse-drawn carriage will be giving out rides to patrons on the northside of the Eldridge Hotel through Massachusetts and Vermont streets to pass decorated storefronts and glimmering lights.
WIBW
Atchison named one of best small towns to spend Christmas in
ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - Atchison has been named one of the best small towns in the nation to celebrate Christmas in. With the holiday season settling into Northeast Kansas, Trips To Discover, a digital travel magazine, recently released its list of The Best 21 Small Towns to Visit for Christmas in the U.S. - and Atchison made the list.
WIBW
Community Thanksgiving Dinner continues tradition without one of its co-founders
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Pauline Johnson was the co-founder of the Community Thanksgiving Dinner, and continued the tradition for five decades. Johnson died in January at the age of 95 from a combination of Covid and pneumonia. This dinner will be the first one without her. Throughout her life, she...
WIBW
Around 2,000 dinners served at 55th annual Topeka Community Thanksgiving Dinner
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Around 2,000 dinners were served at the 55th annual TopekaCommunity Thanksgiving Dinner on Thursday. Of that number, around 1,700 meals were delivered to area homes by volunteers, while the other 300 meals were served to people who turned out in person at the Agriculture Hall at the Stormont Vail Events Center, near S.W. 17th and Tyler.
